ATL Labor Day Classic Launches a New Era for Morehouse-Clark Atlanta Football Rivalry

ATLANTA -- One of HBCU football’s oldest rivalries will kick off a new era.

For the first time in its 126-year history, the Morehouse College-Clark Atlanta University football rivalry will start on Labor Day weekend instead of closing the regular season.

The inaugural ATL Labor Day Classic is set for Saturday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. ET at B.T. Harvey Stadium, creating a new marquee event designed to celebrate the Atlanta University Center while expanding the national footprint of HBCU football.

The game serves as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) opener for both programs and Morehouse’s home opener. The Classic is produced by 91 Sixty Seven Sports & Entertainment in partnership with Morehouse College Athletics, Clark Atlanta Athletics and the SIAC.

During an appearance on the HBCU Legends Podcast, event founders and Morehouse alumni Jerry Freeman and DeVonn Baker explained why they believed the century-old rivalry deserved a larger platform.

Why Labor Day Weekend Matters

For decades, the Morehouse-Clark Atlanta rivalry concluded the regular season, often after injuries, postseason eliminations and fan fatigue had diminished the excitement surrounding one of Atlanta’s signature football games.

Moving the contest to Labor Day weekend changes that equation.

“By putting it up front, by bringing it forward to a home opener, it’s a different energy,” Freeman said. “It’s not cold end-of-the-season energy. It’s, ‘I just got to school, I’m excited, we’re having our first game, we’re going to have a great season’ energy.”

The timing mirrors other successful HBCU classics that have become holiday traditions. Organizers believe opening the season with the rivalry creates momentum not only for both football programs but also for the Atlanta University Center community.

Freeman said the weekend arrives just as thousands of students return to campus.

“I think about those freshmen from Morehouse, from Spelman, from Clark Atlanta, Morris Brown,” Freeman said. “This is their first experience of seeing HBCU football at this level, at a classic level. So they’re going to be excited, we’re going to be excited, and they’re going to be there.”

More Than a Rivalry

For Baker, the ATL Labor Day Classic represents something unique among college football rivalries.

“The rivalry is dope. It’s real, but it’s also family,” Baker said. “It’s that love there between Clark and Morehouse, but there’s also the competition.”

Growing up in Eatonville, Florida, Baker experienced the atmosphere surrounding the Florida Classic between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. He believes Atlanta can develop a similar tradition while reflecting the close-knit relationships that define the Atlanta University Center.

Many families have ties to both institutions. Baker noted that one of his fraternity brothers has a son who is starting at quarterback for Morehouse, while the player’s mother is a Clark Atlanta graduate.

He compared the matchup to annual season-opening rivalry games like Miami versus Florida State, where early victories often establish momentum for the remainder of the season.

Freeman emphasized that the founders are not creating a rivalry -- they are elevating one.

“We didn’t invent that wheel,” Freeman said. “We just want to take what’s already there and get that flywheel moving a little bit faster.”

A New Chapter for Both Programs

The inaugural Classic also marks the beginning of new coaching eras.

Morehouse hired Brad Sherrod in February after a successful two-year run at Texas Wesleyan, where he posted a 17-6 record, captured a Sooner Athletic Conference championship and led the Rams to consecutive NAIA playoff appearances.

Clark Atlanta turned to veteran coach Terry Sims in January. Sims previously spent seven seasons at Bethune-Cookman, winning the 2015 MEAC championship and earning MEAC Coach of the Year honors.

“It’s a new day for both programs,” Freeman said. “We’ve got brand-new coaches, and our coach expects to win. I think it’s a new day for Morehouse.”

Freeman also praised the leadership of Morehouse Athletics Director Harold Ellis, citing recent SIAC championships in track and field, postseason success in basketball, and continued growth across the department. He credited Clark Atlanta Athletics Director Dr. Jerel Drew for helping bring the Classic to life through a collaborative partnership between the institutions.

Building an HBCU Weekend Experience

Organizers envision the ATL Labor Day Classic as more than a football game.

Their slogan -- “Choose Your Experience” -- reflects a weekend built around multiple entertainment options designed to attract alumni, students and fans from across the country.

General admission game tickets are $50. A $60 Fan Zone pass includes access to a tailgate experience on Welborn Street featuring DJs, live entertainment, food trucks and dedicated areas for both schools. Fans may bring food and beverages, although grills and glass containers are prohibited.

The $300 VIP Lounge overlooks the field and includes food, beverages, premium seating, televisions and entertainment from DJ Tron.

“This is basically going to be an AUC homecoming,” Baker said.

Freeman believes keeping fans engaged inside the stadium is one of the event’s defining features.

“Our whole purpose was to have this in-game experience,” Freeman said. “A lot of times during homecoming, people are partying so much they never make it inside the stadium.”

The weekend begins Friday with Yard Fest and student-centered programming before Saturday’s kickoff. Organizers also plan dedicated hospitality space for credentialed media.

Honoring the Legacy While Building the Future

A major focus of the Classic is reconnecting alums across generations of the Atlanta University Center.

Organizers are inviting former players back to campus while sharing historic photographs and stories dating to the early years of the rivalry, when Clark Atlanta competed as Clark University.

“We are absolutely inviting all of those legends and former players to come back,” Freeman said. “We want that history. We want to build on that foundation.”

Corporate sponsorships remain available as organizers continue expanding community partnerships.

Freeman believes Atlanta’s concentration of HBCU graduates makes the city uniquely positioned to support a destination football weekend.

The game will stream through Morehouse College and the SIAC, with organizers expressing optimism that future editions could secure broader national distribution.

Celebrating the Atlanta University Center

Both founders said the Classic is ultimately about celebrating the collective influence of the Atlanta University Center.

“When you think about Atlanta, you have to say the AUC because the AUC helped build the ATL,” Baker said.

He pointed to the impact of Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morris Brown College, the Interdenominational Theological Center and Morehouse School of Medicine as institutions that have shaped Black culture, leadership and economic development for generations.

Freeman, a 1993 Morehouse graduate, said the event is designed to connect alums with today’s students while creating a tradition future generations will inherit.

“We’re in on these cultural experiences like the ATL Labor Day Classic,” Freeman said. “We’re in for business. We’re in with our next generation.”

Looking Ahead

Every successful HBCU classic begins with a vision. Organizers hope the ATL Labor Day Classic becomes a permanent fixture on the national HBCU football calendar.

“We hope this becomes the kind of tradition that folks know -- it’s Labor Day, we’re going to Atlanta, we’re going to the ATL Labor Day Classic, and we’re going to have a great time with the people we want to be around,” Freeman said.

Before meeting in Atlanta, both teams will open the 2026 season on Aug. 29. Morehouse travels to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Clark Atlanta visits Grambling State. Those early results will provide additional intrigue before the rivals square off in what organizers hope becomes one of HBCU football’s signature annual events.

ATL Labor Day Classic FAQ

When is the ATL Labor Day Classic?

The inaugural ATL Labor Day Classic kicks off Saturday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. ET at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta. Yard Fest and student events begin Friday, Sept. 4.

Who plays in the ATL Labor Day Classic?

Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University meet in a football rivalry that dates to 1900. The 2026 contest serves as the SIAC opener for both teams.

How much are ATL Labor Day Classic tickets?

Game tickets are $50, Fan Zone passes are $60, and VIP Lounge access is $300.

Who founded the ATL Labor Day Classic?

Morehouse alumni Jerry Freeman and DeVonn Baker launched the event through 91 Sixty Seven Sports & Entertainment in partnership with Morehouse College Athletics, Clark Atlanta Athletics and the SIAC.

Who are the head coaches?

Brad Sherrod enters his first season at Morehouse after leading Texas Wesleyan, while Terry Sims begins his first year at Clark Atlanta following seven seasons at Bethune-Cookman.

Will the game be streamed?

Yes. Organizers said the game will be streamed through Morehouse College and the SIAC.