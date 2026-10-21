Band of the Year Rankings Analysis: Southern's Human Jukebox, Fayetteville St. Surge to No. 1

HOUSTON -- Southern University’s Human Jukebox is back on top!

The defending Red Lobster Band of the Year Division I champion climbed from eighth place in September to No. 1 in the October 2026 rankings released Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, Fayetteville State’s Marching Bronco eXpress took over first place in Division II, replacing September leader Virginia State.

Southern earned 398.4 points, finishing 5.65 ahead of Bethune-Cookman’s Marching Wildcats (392.75). Florida A&M’s Marching 100 (392.5) finished third, just a quarter-point behind Bethune-Cookman.

Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South (388.35) and North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine (372.6) completed the Division I top five.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; The Southern University marching band performs prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern’s September ranking raised eyebrows among HBCU marching band enthusiasts. The Human Jukebox’s October performance provides a considerably different picture of where the defending champions stand.

In Division II, Fayetteville State scored 376.8 points to edge Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion (373.65). Albany State’s Marching Rams Show Band jumped from eighth to third with 371.15 points.

However, an important distinction separates the September and October rankings: the committee changed the scoring system.

Why the HBCU Band of the Year Scoring System Changed in October

You can't compare the October rankings directly with September’s point totals.

According to HBCU Gameday, the Red Lobster Band of the Year committee increased the maximum scores for musicality and picture, drill, design, and marching maneuvers from 80 to 120 points each.

The changes did not affect the scoring scales for percussion, drum majors, or auxiliary.

Dr. Kenneth Ruff, Band of the Year co-chair and North Carolina A&T director of bands emeritus, explained that the committee increased the scoring ceiling because many bands had performed beyond the limits of the previous rubric, according to HBCU Gameday.

Co-chair Dowell Taylor, Jackson State director of bands emeritus, also explained that adjudicators rotate among categories throughout the season to help limit potential bias.

“We want it to evolve,” John T. Grant, executive director of the Red Lobster Band of the Year, told HBCU Gameday.

The September musicality scores illustrate why the change was necessary.

Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Jackson State and Southern each scored between 79.0 and 80.0 out of a possible 80 points.

Just one point separated six programs.

Under October’s expanded 120-point musicality scale, those same bands were separated by 26.5 points, ranging from Southern’s 113 to Norfolk State’s 86.5.

The new scoring system created greater separation in musicality, but it also raises questions about how the committee will evaluate bands as the competition approaches its national championship.

October 2026 HBCU Band of the Year Division I Top 15

The October Division I rankings, with overall points and September positions, are:

Southern University — Human Jukebox: 398.4 points | September: No. 8 Bethune-Cookman — Marching Wildcats: 392.75 | September: No. 3 Florida A&M — Marching 100: 392.5 | September: No. 4 Jackson State — Sonic Boom of the South: 388.35 | September: No. 5 North Carolina A&T — Blue and Gold Marching Machine: 372.6 | September: No. 2 Norfolk State — Spartan Legion: 367.75 | September: No. 1 Alabama A&M — Marching Maroon and White: 366.25 | September: No. 9 Texas Southern — Ocean of Soul: 358.5 | September: No. 7 Tennessee State — Aristocrat of Bands: 356.0 | September: No. 10 South Carolina State — Marching 101: 342.0 | September: No. 12 Alabama State — Mighty Marching Hornets: 340.7 | September: No. 11 Grambling State — World Famed Tiger Marching Band: 338.75 | September: No. 13 Prairie View A&M — Marching Storm: 337.5 | September: No. 6 Arkansas-Pine Bluff — Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South: 333.65 | September: Not ranked Hampton — The Marching Force: 325.9 | September: Not ranked

Note: September positions are provided for reference. Because the committee changed two scoring categories, September and October point totals are not directly comparable. South Carolina State and Alabama State tied at 279.5 points in September and were listed 12th and 11th, respectively.

Division I Analysis: Musicality Separates Southern, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M and Jackson State

Only 10.05 points separate the top four Division I bands.

However, a significant gap develops between fourth-place Jackson State and fifth-place North Carolina A&T, which finished 15.75 points behind the Sonic Boom of the South.

Musicality was a major factor.

Only four Division I bands exceeded 100 points in the category:

Southern: 113

Florida A&M: 110.5

Jackson State: 110

Bethune-Cookman: 109.5

Tennessee State ranked fifth with 95.5 points, while North Carolina A&T scored 89.5 and Norfolk State received 86.5.

Drill produced a different result.

Florida A&M led the category with 118 points, followed by Southern (117.9), Jackson State (117.6), and North Carolina A&T (117.3).

Just 0.7 points separated those four programs.

North Carolina A&T trailed Jackson State by 20.5 points in musicality, a difference greater than its 15.75-point overall deficit.

That distinction demonstrates how individual category performances can influence the final rankings.

Southern’s Human Jukebox Emerges as Division I’s Most Complete Band

Southern’s climb from eighth to first was not based on a single outstanding category.

The Human Jukebox was the only Division I program to finish among the top six in all five scoring categories.

Southern’s October performance included:

Musicality: 113 points, first place

Drill: 117.9, second

Drum majors: 57, sixth

Percussion: 62, fourth

Auxiliary: 48.5, first

The defending champions led two categories and finished second in another.

Percussion also shows Southern’s improvement under a scoring scale that remained unchanged.

Based on the published September totals, Southern’s implied percussion score was 51.0, outside the category’s top 15. In October, the Human Jukebox scored 62 points, ranking fourth.

That 11-point increase offers a more direct month-to-month comparison than the expanded musicality and drill scores.

Southern’s October results support its No. 1 ranking through consistency across all five categories.

Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M: A Quarter-Point Battle for Second

Bethune-Cookman claimed two category victories:

Drum majors: 60 points, first place

Percussion: 65.5, first place

Those performances helped the Marching Wildcats hold off Florida A&M by just 0.25 points.

Florida A&M outscored Bethune-Cookman in musicality, drill, and auxiliary by a combined 5.75 points.

However, Bethune-Cookman earned 4.5 more points in percussion and 1.5 more in drum majors.

The resulting six-point advantage in those two categories was enough to overcome Florida A&M’s edge elsewhere.

For the Marching 100, the numbers show how a narrow overall deficit can develop even when a band performs better in three of the five categories.

Jackson State’s Auxiliary Scores Remain a Concern

Jackson State finished fourth overall despite ranking among the leaders in musicality and drill.

The Sonic Boom of the South scored 40.5 points in auxiliary, placing 15th in Division I.

That was eight points behind Southern’s category-leading 48.5.

The auxiliary difference accounts for most of the 10.05-point overall gap between Southern and Jackson State.

It was also an issue in September. Based on the published scores, Jackson State’s implied auxiliary total was 38.0, outside the category’s top 15.

The Sonic Boom remains competitive among the top four, but its auxiliary performance continues to limit its overall score.

Why Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T Fell in October

September’s top two Division I bands dropped several positions.

Norfolk State fell from first to sixth, while North Carolina A&T slipped from second to fifth.

Musicality was a significant factor in both programs’ October standings.

In September, Norfolk State scored 79.6 out of 80 possible musicality points, or 99.5% of the maximum.

In October, the Spartan Legion earned 86.5 out of 120, or 72.1% of the revised maximum.

North Carolina A&T went from 79.5 out of 80 in September to 89.5 out of 120 in October, or 74.6% of the revised maximum.

These percentages illustrate the differences between the scoring systems, although they do not independently establish that either band’s musical performance declined.

Both programs improved their combined scores in the three categories with unchanged scales.

Norfolk State: Increased from 163 to 165.25 points.

North Carolina A&T: Increased from 162 to 165.8 points.

Bethune-Cookman: Recorded the largest gain among September’s top five, improving by 11.75 points.

The October results underscore how the expanded musicality scale affected the distribution of points.

Division I Category Scores: October’s Top Six Overall Bands

Here is the scoring breakdown for the top six Division I programs.

Southern University

Musicality: 113

Drill: 117.9

Drum majors: 57

Percussion: 62

Auxiliary: 48.5

Total: 398.4

Bethune-Cookman

Musicality: 109.5

Drill: 114

Drum majors: 60

Percussion: 65.5

Auxiliary: 43.75

Total: 392.75

Florida A&M

Musicality: 110.5

Drill: 118

Drum majors: 58.5

Percussion: 61

Auxiliary: 44.5

Total: 392.5

Jackson State

Musicality: 110

Drill: 117.6

Drum majors: 59

Percussion: 61.25

Auxiliary: 40.5

Total: 388.35

North Carolina A&T

Musicality: 89.5

Drill: 117.3

Drum majors: 57.5

Percussion: 61.5

Auxiliary: 46.8

Total: 372.6

Norfolk State

Musicality: 86.5

Drill: 116

Drum majors: 55.5

Percussion: 62.5

Auxiliary: 47.25

Total: 367.75

Musicality and drill are each scored out of 120 points. The published materials reviewed did not specify the maximums for drum majors, percussion, or auxiliary.

Other Notable Division I Band Rankings

Several programs experienced significant movement in October.

Tennessee State: The Aristocrat of Bands ranked fifth in musicality (95.5) and moved from 10th to ninth overall.

Texas Southern: The Ocean of Soul placed second in auxiliary (48) and fourth in drum majors (58), finishing eighth overall.

Prairie View A&M: The Marching Storm dropped from sixth to 13th despite ranking third in auxiliary (47.5). It finished outside the musicality top 15, with a cutoff of 71.5 points.

Grambling State: The World Famed Tiger Marching Band ranked ninth in drill (111.5) but finished outside the drum major top 15. Its implied drum major score was 44.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Hampton: Both entered the Division I top 15, replacing North Carolina Central and Alcorn State.

Alcorn State: Although absent from the overall top 15, the program ranked eighth in auxiliary with 45 points.

North Carolina Central: Ranked 11th in percussion with 59.5 points despite falling outside the overall rankings.

Division I Category Leaders: Top Three in Each Scoring Area

Musicality

Southern: 113 Florida A&M: 110.5 Jackson State: 110

Picture, Drill, Design and Marching Maneuvers

Florida A&M: 118 Southern: 117.9 Jackson State: 117.6

Drum Majors

Bethune-Cookman: 60 Jackson State: 59 Florida A&M: 58.5

Percussion

Bethune-Cookman: 65.5 Norfolk State: 62.5 Alabama A&M: 62.25

Auxiliary

Southern: 48.5 Texas Southern: 48 Prairie View A&M: 47.5

October 2026 HBCU Band of the Year Division II Top 15

Fayetteville State’s Marching Bronco eXpress leads Division II after moving past Virginia State in the October standings.

The top 15 programs, with their September positions, are:

Fayetteville State — Marching Bronco eXpress: 376.8 points | September: No. 2 Virginia State — Trojan Explosion: 373.65 | September: No. 1 Albany State — Marching Rams Show Band: 371.15 | September: No. 8 Fort Valley State — Blue Machine: 360.65 | September: No. 9 Tuskegee — Marching Crimson Pipers: 359.33 | September: No. 5 Miles — Purple Marching Machine: 354.65 | September: No. 3 Savannah State — Powerhouse of the South: 348.1 | September: No. 6 Langston — Marching Pride: 335.25 | September: No. 7 Bowie State — Symphony of Soul: 332.95 | September: No. 15 Elizabeth City State — Marching Sound Machine: 330.15 | September: No. 12 Central State — Invincible Marching Marauders: 329.45 | September: Not ranked Benedict — Band of Distinction: 328.1 | September: No. 11 Clark Atlanta — Mighty Marching Panther Band: 325.15 | September: Not ranked Talladega — Marching Tornadoes: 324.75 | September: No. 10 Johnson C. Smith — International Institution of Sound: 318.78 | September: Not ranked

Division II Analysis: Drill Scores Create Greater Separation

The Division II race is considerably tighter at the top than the remainder of the standings.

Only 5.65 points separate Fayetteville State, Virginia State and Albany State.

Fourth-place Fort Valley State scored 360.65 points, trailing Albany State by 10.5.

Unlike Division I, where musicality helped distinguish the leading programs, Division II’s top bands were closely grouped in musicality but more widely separated in drill.

The top 10 Division II musicality scores ranged from 114 to 116.3 points.

In drill, Virginia State led with 106.5 points, while 15th-place Savannah State received 77.25 points.

That 29.25-point difference created a considerably wider distribution of drill scores.

The category was particularly important in determining the positions of several Division II programs.

How Fayetteville State Overtook Virginia State for No. 1

Fayetteville State emerged as the only Division II band to finish among the top four in all five categories.

The Marching Bronco eXpress produced the following scores:

Musicality: 116.3, first place

Drill: 100, fourth

Drum majors: 54, fourth

Percussion: 65, first

Auxiliary: 41.5, third

The drum major category was especially important in Fayetteville State’s rise.

In September, Fayetteville State’s drum majors scored 37 points, ranking 12th and trailing Virginia State by 16.

That category accounted for more than 60% of the overall gap between the two programs in September.

In October, Fayetteville State’s drum majors improved to 54 points, ranking fourth and outscoring Virginia State’s 47.75 by 6.25.

The reversal represented a 22.25-point swing in the head-to-head drum major comparison.

Across the three categories that retained their scoring scales, Fayetteville State improved its combined score from 133.5 to 160.5, a 27-point increase.

Virginia State’s combined score in those categories declined from 159.8 to 152.85, a decrease of 6.95 points.

Although Virginia State led the drill category, its overall performance was not enough to retain the No. 1 ranking.

The Trojan Explosion outscored Albany State by 0.75 points in drill and Fayetteville State by 6.5.

Fayetteville State’s stronger combined performance across the remaining categories ultimately made the difference.

Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State Make Their Marks

Albany State made one of Division II’s most significant moves, climbing from eighth in September to third in October.

The Marching Rams Show Band won auxiliary with 44 points and placed second in drill with 105.75.

Fort Valley State also climbed five positions, moving from ninth to fourth. The Blue Machine led Division II in drum majors with 59 points.

Savannah State produced strong performances in several categories but finished seventh overall.

The Powerhouse of the South ranked:

Third in musicality: 116

Second in percussion: 64.75

Second in drum majors: 55

15th in drill: 77.25

Savannah State’s drill score trailed Fayetteville State’s by 22.75 points.

That single category accounted for approximately 79% of the 28.7-point overall difference between the two programs.

The result demonstrates the importance of balanced scoring in the Band of the Year competition.

Division II Category Scores: October’s Top Six Overall Bands

Fayetteville State

Musicality: 116.3

Drill: 100

Drum majors: 54

Percussion: 65

Auxiliary: 41.5

Total: 376.8

Virginia State

Musicality: 114.3

Drill: 106.5

Drum majors: 47.75

Percussion: 63

Auxiliary: 42.1

Total: 373.65

Albany State

Musicality: 114.4

Drill: 105.75

Drum majors: 49

Percussion: 58

Auxiliary: 44

Total: 371.15

Fort Valley State

Musicality: 114.9

Drill: 85.5

Drum majors: 59

Percussion: 61.75

Auxiliary: 39.5

Total: 360.65

Tuskegee

Musicality: 110.58

Drill: 102

Drum majors: 54.75

Percussion: 54

Auxiliary: 38

Total: 359.33

Miles

Musicality: 115.9

Drill: 93

Drum majors: 53.75

Percussion: 51

Auxiliary: 41

Total: 354.65

Other Notable Division II Band Rankings

Miles: The defending Division II champion dropped from third to sixth. The Purple Marching Machine ranked fourth in musicality (115.9) but 13th in percussion (51).

The defending Division II champion dropped from third to sixth. The Purple Marching Machine ranked fourth in musicality (115.9) but 13th in percussion (51). Tuskegee: The Marching Crimson Pipers remained fifth overall, finishing third in drill (102) and drum majors (54.75).

The Marching Crimson Pipers remained fifth overall, finishing third in drill (102) and drum majors (54.75). Bowie State: The Symphony of Soul climbed six positions, from 15th to ninth.

The Symphony of Soul climbed six positions, from 15th to ninth. Central State, Clark Atlanta and Johnson C. Smith: All three entered the Division II top 15.

All three entered the Division II top 15. Winston-Salem State: The September No. 4 program fell outside the overall top 15, along with Florida Memorial and Morehouse. Winston-Salem State ranked 11th in musicality and percussion but missed the drill and drum major top 15s.

The September No. 4 program fell outside the overall top 15, along with Florida Memorial and Morehouse. Winston-Salem State ranked 11th in musicality and percussion but missed the drill and drum major top 15s. Morehouse: The House of Funk, September’s auxiliary category winner, finished eighth in auxiliary (38.5) and 14th in drill (78) in October.

Division II Category Leaders: Top Three in Each Scoring Area

Musicality

Fayetteville State: 116.3 Benedict: 116.1 Savannah State: 116

Picture, Drill, Design and Marching Maneuvers

Virginia State: 106.5 Albany State: 105.75 Tuskegee: 102

Drum Majors

Fort Valley State: 59 Savannah State: 55 Tuskegee: 54.75

Percussion

Fayetteville State: 65 Savannah State: 64.75 Virginia State: 63

Auxiliary

Albany State: 44 Virginia State: 42.1 Fayetteville State: 41.5

HBCU Band of the Year Judging: Questions About Scoring and Transparency Remain

In September, HBCU Legends raised several questions about the Band of the Year evaluation process.

The October rankings and subsequent reporting provided additional information about the committee’s scoring system, but several issues remain unresolved.

What the committee has clarified:

Category maximums: Musicality and drill now have maximum scores of 120 points each. The reviewed materials did not specify maximums for drum majors, percussion, and auxiliary.

Musicality and drill now have maximum scores of 120 points each. The reviewed materials did not specify maximums for drum majors, percussion, and auxiliary. Judging rotation: The committee says adjudicators rotate among scoring categories during the season as a safeguard against potential bias.

The committee says adjudicators rotate among scoring categories during the season as a safeguard against potential bias. Monthly standings: HBCU Gameday describes the October results as monthly rankings. The reviewed materials do not establish whether September scores contribute to the final championship selection.

What still warrants examination:

Midseason scoring changes: The committee increased two category maximums after September’s initial rankings. The adjustment makes direct comparisons between the monthly point totals unreliable.

The committee increased two category maximums after September’s initial rankings. The adjustment makes direct comparisons between the monthly point totals unreliable. Division I drill compression: The top four Division I programs scored between 117.3 and 118 out of 120 in drill. That narrow range resembles the September musicality scoring compression the committee sought to address.

The top four Division I programs scored between 117.3 and 118 out of 120 in drill. That narrow range resembles the September musicality scoring compression the committee sought to address. Judging transparency: Ruff and Taylor previously led the band programs at North Carolina A&T and Jackson State, respectively. Both schools are in October’s Division I top five. Their professional affiliations do not establish bias, but identifying adjudicators and explaining conflict-of-interest safeguards would strengthen transparency.

Ruff and Taylor previously led the band programs at North Carolina A&T and Jackson State, respectively. Both schools are in October’s Division I top five. Their professional affiliations do not establish bias, but identifying adjudicators and explaining conflict-of-interest safeguards would strengthen transparency. Scoring precision: Division II results include figures calculated to the hundredth of a point, including Tuskegee’s 110.58 in musicality. Division I results more commonly use quarter-point or tenth-point increments. The reviewed materials do not explain the differences in scoring precision.

Our questions do not invalidate the published rankings. They highlight areas where additional documentation could help participating institutions, band directors, and supporters better understand the evaluation process.

For a competition that culminates in a national championship, transparent scoring standards are essential to establishing confidence in the results.

What’s Next for the 2026 Red Lobster HBCU Band of the Year Competition?

According to HBCU Gameday, the November rankings will reduce the field to five bands in each division.

The top two programs from Division I and Division II will advance to the national championship competition scheduled for Dec. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, one night before the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

ESPN+ will stream the event.

Southern currently leads Division I by 5.65 points, but Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M are separated by only a quarter point for second place.

Jackson State remains within 10.05 points of Southern, while North Carolina A&T and Norfolk State must improve their standings before the field narrows.

In Division II, just 5.65 points separate Fayetteville State, Virginia State and Albany State.

If the November standings determine which two programs from each division advance, the competition for those championship berths could come down to a handful of points.

Southern and Fayetteville State hold the No. 1 rankings in October. Whether they maintain those positions will depend on how the committee evaluates the next round of performances.

Sources: Official Red Lobster Band of the Year October 2026 Division I and Division II scoring charts; HBCU Gameday reporting by Steven J. Gaither, Oct. 20, 2026; Red Lobster Band of the Year September 2026 release and scoring charts, Sept. 22, 2026.

HBCU Legends calculated implied category scores and month-to-month comparisons in categories whose scoring scales remained unchanged. Rankings and category totals reflect the published competition results.