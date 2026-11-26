HBCU Football Transfer Portal: Announcements and Rumors, November 2026
HOUSTON -- HBCU football players from the SWAC, MEAC, CAA, CIAA, and SIAC have announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal as the 2026 college football season winds down.
The group includes all-conference performers, a former FCS Freshman All-American quarterback, an 800-yard rusher from the SWAC West, and two former Division II freshman standouts from Livingstone College.
Morgan State's departures include all-conference offensive tackle Kelton Sparks and defensive end Donovan Moyer. Texas Southern could lose two of its most experienced offensive players: running back Athean Renfro Jr. and tight end Kordell Rodgers.
These announcements reflect the players' intentions to transfer, not necessarily their official entry into the NCAA transfer portal.
When Does the NCAA Football Transfer Portal Open in 2027?
Starting with the 2026 cycle, the NCAA switched college football to one offseason transfer window and eliminated the spring window. In January 2026, FBS and FCS players could enter the portal from Jan. 2 through Jan. 16.
The Division I Cabinet subsequently approved a shorter, 10-day transfer window for FBS and FCS players, beginning on the first business day after Jan. 1. The rule applies to Division I HBCU football programs in the MEAC and SWAC.
Division II now has its own transfer window. In April 2026, the Division II Executive Board adopted legislation, effective June 1, requiring football players to initiate the transfer process between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16. The rule covers the SIAC and CIAA players listed in this tracker.
The 2027 NCAA football transfer windows are:
- NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS): Jan. 4-13, 2027
- NCAA Division II: Jan. 2-16, 2027
Certain exceptions to the designated transfer windows may apply under NCAA rules, including circumstances involving head coaching changes.
MEAC Football Transfer Portal Announcements
Kelton Sparks, OT, Morgan State
Sparks, an all-conference offensive tackle, joined Morgan State in February 2026 as part of a 56-player signing class. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native played high school football at DeMatha and began his college career at Morehead State.
Sparks quickly stood out in Baltimore. Morgan State recognized him as one of its top offensive performers during the first week of spring camp in March. He started at offensive tackle as a sophomore this fall.
Donovan Moyer, DE, Morgan State
Moyer signed with Morgan State during the early signing period of the 2025 recruiting cycle. The sophomore defensive lineman is listed at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds.
A native of Silver Spring, Maryland, Moyer played at Good Counsel High School.
Marqui Adams, QB, Delaware State
Adams was Delaware State's starting quarterback in 2023 and 2024. He earned FCS Freshman All-American honors in 2023.
Over his first three seasons with the Hornets, Adams played in 19 games and completed 213 of 368 passes for 2,576 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 521 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
This marks the second time Adams has announced plans to transfer. He entered the portal in July 2025 after Delaware State brought in Sacramento State transfer Kaiden Bennett. Adams received offers from Jackson State and Southern but decided to return to the Hornets.
A knee injury sidelined him for the 2025 season. In 2026, he competed with Samari Collier and Jayden Sauray for the starting quarterback position under head coach DeSean Jackson.
Adams is a Philadelphia native who played at Neumann-Goretti High School.
SWAC Football Transfer Portal Announcements
Athean Renfro Jr., RB, Texas Southern
Renfro is one of the most accomplished running backs in this group of players has not official posted his intention to transfer, but sources told HBCU Legends he's informed friends and teammates of his plans.
In 2025, he recorded 144 carries for 824 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He rushed for 152 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, in Texas Southern's 21-20 victory over Grambling State in October 2025.
Renfro began his career at Texas Southern as a fullback before developing into a key offensive contributor under running backs coach Kimble Anders. The 5-foot-9, 225-pound running back is from Beaumont, Texas.
Former TSU head coach Cris Dishman reference him as the model player in the program.
Kordell Rodgers, TE, Texas Southern
Rodgers earned 2026 Preseason All-SWAC Second-Team honors as a junior. In 2025, he led Texas Southern's tight ends with 20 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end is from Houston and played at Summer Creek High School, where Texas HS Football named him Class 6A Tight End of the Year.
He was also a high school teammate of Texas Southern wide receiver Roriyon Richardson.
Bravis Cave Jr., FB, Alabama State
Cave is a sophomore fullback from Birmingham, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 247 pounds.
He helped Clay-Chalkville High School win an AHSAA Class 6A state championship and is majoring in business at Alabama State.
Jack Schierholz, QB, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Schierholz joined Arkansas-Pine Bluff from Fullerton College, a California junior college.
The quarterback delivered a strong performance in the Golden Lions' 2026 regular-season finale against Texas Southern. Schierholz completed 12 of 20 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in UAPB's 42-17 victory on Nov. 21.
His announcement comes two years after former Arkansas-Pine Bluff quarterback Mekhi Hagens departed following the 2024 season.
Javieane Stevens, DE/LB, Mississippi Valley State
Stevens is a versatile edge defender who plays linebacker and defensive end for the Delta Devils.
The 5-foot-11 defender is a native of Fort Myers, Florida.
SIAC Football Transfer Portal Announcements
Frederick Lewis Jr., DB, Lane College
Lewis is a First-Team All-SIAC defensive back who has announced his intentions to transfer from Lane College.
His departure would leave a void in a Lane secondary that also features Jeremiah Malbroue, a 2026 Preseason All-SIAC Second-Team selection.
Joshua Lee, S, Benedict College
Lee is an all-conference safety for Benedict College.
In 2025, Benedict had nine players earn All-SIAC honors. Lee's announced intention to transfer could leave the Tigers looking to replace an accomplished defensive contributor.
CIAA Football Transfer Portal Announcements
Javen Parker, RB, Livingstone College
Parker earned a selection to the 2025 All-CIAA Offensive All-Rookie Team as a freshman.
The Atlanta native is one of two former freshman standouts from Livingstone College who have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Joshua Jackson, DE, Livingstone College
Jackson earned All-CIAA recognition as a freshman in 2025. He also received First-Team honors on Pittman's Pocket HBCU True Freshman All-American teams.
The Ruther Glen, Virginia, native played at St. Michael the Archangel High School.
Livingstone, under head coach Sean Gilbert, could lose two of its three freshmen who earned national recognition following the 2025 season.
Christian Davis, DE, Lincoln University (Pa.)
Davis is a defensive end for the Lincoln Lions of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA).
He is the third CIAA football player included in this edition of the HBCU Legends transfer portal tracker.
HBCU Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2027: Players at a Glance
As of Nov. 25, 2026, over 20 players from HBCU football programs across four athletic conferences have announced their intentions to transfer. Here are the ones that HBCU Legends has been able to verify by conferences:
MEAC | NCAA Division I FCS
- Kelton Sparks: Morgan State, offensive tackle (OT)
- Donovan Moyer: Morgan State, defensive end (DE)
- Marqui Adams: Delaware State, quarterback (QB)
SWAC | NCAA Division I FCS
- Athean Renfro Jr.: Texas Southern, running back (RB)
- Kordell Rodgers: Texas Southern, tight end (TE)
- Bravis Cave Jr.: Alabama State, fullback (FB)
- Jack Schierholz: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, quarterback (QB)
- Javieane Stevens: Mississippi Valley State, defensive end/linebacker (DE/LB)
CAA | NCAA Division I
SIAC | NCAA Division II
- Frederick Lewis Jr.: Lane College, defensive back (DB)
- Joshua Lee: Benedict College, safety (S)
CIAA | NCAA Division II
- Javen Parker: Livingstone College, running back (RB)
- Joshua Jackson: Livingstone College, defensive end (DE)
- Christian Davis: Lincoln University (Pa.), defensive end (DE)
What the HBCU Football Transfer Announcements Mean
Morgan State, Texas Southern, and Livingstone are among the HBCU football programs facing potential personnel losses heading into the 2027 offseason.
The Bears could need to address their offensive line and defensive depth. Meanwhile, Texas Southern could lose two experienced offensive players, Renfro and Rodgers, as the program prepares for a coaching transition following the departure of head coach Cris Dishman.
For the Division II programs, several players announcing their intentions to transfer are still early in their collegiate careers.
Parker and Jackson just completed their sophomore seasons after earning conference recognition as freshmen in 2025. Their potential departures would be significant for Livingstone’s efforts to retain and develop young talent.
The coming weeks could bring additional transfer announcements as HBCU football programs evaluate their rosters, navigate coaching changes, and prepare for the January NCAA transfer windows.
HBCU Legends will continue updating its 2027 HBCU Football Transfer Portal Tracker as players announce their intentions, officially enter the NCAA transfer portal, and commit to new programs.
Editor’s note: The HBCU Legends transfer portal tracker documents announced transfer intentions, confirmed NCAA transfer portal entries, and subsequent commitments. An announcement of intent to transfer does not necessarily constitute official entry into the NCAA transfer portal.
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