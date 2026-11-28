NEW ORLEANS -- Marshall Faulk won his Bayou Classic debut as Southern's head coach, leading the Jaguars to a 31-29 victory over Grambling State in the 53rd Bayou Classic on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome.

“Being a coach here and winning the first one, it’s a great feeling,” Faulk said in his postgame interview.

Southern Jaguars head coach Marshall Faulk hoists the 53rd Bayou Classic Trophy! @GeauxJags pic.twitter.com/lQgB7t5VrQ — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 28, 2026

Southern quarterback Christian Johnson was named the game’s MVP. He completed 16 of 25 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 110 yards and a score on five carries.

“I did solid with managing it,” Johnson said about his play in the game. “I feel like I could have done better in some aspects, but all in all, I’m so proud of these guys and pulling through and getting the win.”

Mike Franklin added 127 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries with Trey Holly injured and out of the lineup.

The Jaguars offense outgained Grambling State 517-372.

WATCH: Marshall Faulk speaks after Southern's win in Bayou Classic https://t.co/rbrfeDILTh — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) November 28, 2026

Quarterback Ashton Frye led Grambling State to score twice in the final 3:56, giving the Tigers a chance to tie with 45 seconds left. Unfortunately, his pass on the two-point conversion attempt failed.

“I talked to them about exactly this moment and just what it is,” Faulk said. “And they rose to the occasion. In this game, you bend, but you don’t break. And just the mentality that you got to have and the resolve that you got to have when things are not going good to continue the fight.”

Southern recovered the ensuing onside kick with 44 seconds remaining to secure its fifth straight Bayou Classic win.

How Southern Held Off Grambling State's Fourth-Quarter Rally

Chris McKenna kicked a 40-yard field goal with 4:30 left to give Southern a 31-17 lead after a nine-play, 41-yard drive that used 4:59.

Grambling State answered in 34 seconds. Ashton Frye found Lantavious Murphy for a 45-yard touchdown with 3:56 left. Diego Alfaro missed the extra point, leaving Southern ahead 31-23.

Frye then led a 10-play, 78-yard drive and scored on a 15-yard run with 45 seconds left. The earlier missed extra point left Grambling State needing two points to tie. The conversion failed, and Southern recovered Alfaro's onside kick at the Grambling State 49.

Frye passed for 152 yards in the fourth quarter. The Tigers gained 213 yards in the period after totaling 159 through three quarters. Southern lost a fourth-quarter fumble, the game's only turnover.

Christian Johnson Helps Southern Build a 28-17 Lead

Jacobe Robinson opened the scoring with a 48-yard touchdown run on Grambling State's first possession. Franklin tied it with a 7-yard run with 25 seconds left in the first quarter, and Johnson found Isaiah Pina for a 15-yard touchdown in the second. Southern led 14-7 at halftime.

Christian Johnson rishes for a 64 yard touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the 53rd Bayou Classic! @BayouClassic74 @hbculegends pic.twitter.com/nTfEpkn9mQ — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 28, 2026

Johnson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Damien Henderson on Southern's opening drive of the second half. After Alfaro kicked a 38-yard field goal, Johnson broke a 64-yard touchdown run to put the Jaguars ahead 28-10. Tony Phillips Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, cutting Southern's lead to 28-17 heading into the fourth.

Ckelby Givens Records Two Sacks

Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens recorded two sacks. According to The Advocate's pregame reporting, he entered the Bayou Classic needing one sack to pass Michael Strahan's SWAC career mark of 41.5.

“Man, I’m just grateful,” Givens said about his journey in college football. “God is great. And to go through trials and tribulations, he’s always kept me. So, I’m just grateful, honestly.”

Herman Brister III led Southern with nine tackles, and Landon Carter had seven. Jon Horton, Lonell Cunningham, and Marcellius Johnson had nine tackles apiece for Grambling State.

Southern Rushes for 278 Yards

Trey Holly, the SWAC's leading rusher and a Walter Payton Award finalist, had no carries. Franklin, Johnson, and Macario Dade Jr. combined for 281 rushing yards on 40 carries as Southern finished with 278 net rushing yards.

What the Bayou Classic Result Means for Marshall Faulk and Mickey Joseph

Southern finished 7-5 after going 2-10 in 2025. Faulk was introduced as head coach two days after last year's Bayou Classic. He became the fourth Southern coach to win during the Jaguars' five-game streak, following Eric Dooley, Terrence Graves, and interim coach Fred McNair.

Grambling State finished 5-6 after going 7-5 in 2025. Mickey Joseph fell to 0-3 against Southern in the Bayou Classic. The Tigers lost 24-14 in 2024 and 28-27 in 2025 before Saturday's two-point defeat.

Frye finished 15 of 26 for 190 yards and a touchdown and ran eight times for 58 yards and another score. Nae'Saan Dickerson caught seven passes for 98 yards.

2026 Bayou Classic Box Score

Grambling State 29 (1st 7, 2nd 0, 3rd 10, 4th 12)

• Southern 31 (1st 7, 2nd 7, 3rd 14, 4th 3)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Scoring Summary

• 1st, 12:01 / Grambling State 7-0 / Jacobe Robinson 48-yard run (Theodore Caballero kick)

• 1st, 0:25 / 7-7 / Mike Franklin 7-yard run (Chris McKenna kick)

Franklin scores a rushing touchdown for Southern.



GSU 7, SU 7 with 19 sec in Q1 pic.twitter.com/v1YCquHbuo — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 28, 2026

• 2nd, 7:00 / Southern 14-7 / Isaiah Pina 15-yard pass from Christian Johnson (McKenna kick)

Southern takes the lead!



GSU 7, SU 14 7:00 left Q2 pic.twitter.com/WwToCsylmK — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 28, 2026

• 3rd, 8:42 / Southern 21-7 / Damien Henderson 12-yard pass from Johnson (McKenna kick)

• 3rd, 5:17 / Southern 21-10 / Diego Alfaro 38-yard field goal

• 3rd, 4:04 / Southern 28-10 / Johnson 64-yard run (McKenna kick)

• 3rd, 3:53 / Southern 28-17 / Tony Phillips Jr. 91-yard kickoff return (Alfaro kick)

• 4th, 4:30 / Southern 31-17 / McKenna 40-yard field goal

• 4th, 3:56 / Southern 31-23 / Lantavious Murphy 45-yard pass from Ashton Frye (kick failed)

• 4th, 0:45 / Southern 31-29 / Frye 15-yard run (two-point conversion failed)

Team Statistics

• Total yards | Grambling State 372, Southern 517

• Passing yards | Grambling State 219, Southern 239

• Net rushing yards | Grambling State 153, Southern 278

• First downs | Grambling State 18, Southern 22

• Plays | Grambling State 58, Southern 68

• Yards per play | Grambling State 6.41, Southern 7.60

• Third-down conversions | Grambling State 4 of 12, Southern 9 of 15

• Fourth-down conversions | Grambling State 3 of 4, Southern 2 of 2

• Penalties-yards | Grambling State 4-27, Southern 6-40

• Kick returns-yards | Grambling State 5-196, Southern 2-21

• Turnovers | Grambling State 0, Southern 1

• Time of possession | Grambling State 24:43, Southern 35:17

Bayou Classic Stat Leaders

• Southern passing and rushing / Christian Johnson, 16 of 25 for 239 yards and two touchdowns, plus five carries for 110 yards and a touchdown.

• Southern rushing / Mike Franklin, 23 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown.

• Southern receiving / Isaiah Pina, four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Damien Henderson, four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

• Southern defense / Ckelby Givens, two sacks. Herman Brister III, nine tackles.

• Grambling State passing and rushing / Ashton Frye, 15 of 26 for 190 yards and a touchdown, plus eight carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. Jacobe Robinson ran four times for 33 net yards and a touchdown.

• Grambling State receiving / Nae'Saan Dickerson, seven catches for 98 yards. Lantavious Murphy, one catch for 45 yards and a touchdown.

• Grambling State special teams / Tony Phillips Jr., 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.