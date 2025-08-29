Texas Southern: Dr. Paula Jackson Installed As 'Interim' Athletics Director
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University has appointed Dr. Paula L. Jackson as Interim Athletics Director, bringing more than two decades of experience in collegiate athletics leadership, fundraising, and student-athlete advocacy.
Dr. Jackson’s appointment ensures continuity of leadership within Texas Southern Athletics. As Interim Athletics Director, Dr. Paula L. Jackson’s priorities center on strengthening student-athlete success, building a culture of engagement, and expanding community and alumni partnerships.
Dr. Jackson is a nationally recognized and regarded athletics executive whose career spans senior roles at Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and Lincoln University-Missouri.
She is also the founder of the Minority Trailblazers in Sports Conference, a national platform recognizing minority sports professionals while promoting NIL education and professional development.
“I am excited to join the Texas Southern University family as the Interim Athletic Director and to contribute to its proud legacy of excellence,” Jackson said. “Texas Southern is uniquely positioned to be a national leader in the evolving landscape of college athletics, and I look forward to collaborating with our student athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and community partners to create innovative opportunities, build sustainable success and ensure our student athletes are prepared to excel both on the field and beyond.”
Among her many accomplishments, Dr. Jackson created the innovative “Classroom on the Road” initiative, which provided student-athletes with academic support while traveling for competition. This groundbreaking program strengthened academic outcomes and has been cited as a national best practice in student-athlete success.
She also facilitated the first HBCU NIL Masterclass Summit, in partnership with B+E Collective during her time at Norfolk State University. The summit provided education, networking, and deal-making opportunities for student-athletes—resulting in multiple NIL agreements and enhanced community engagement.
Her leadership has also been instrumental in forging multi-million-dollar partnerships, creating new revenue streams, and expanding opportunities for student-athletes across multiple sports.
“Texas Southern University is committed to ensuring stability, vision, and leadership for our student-athletes,” Texas Southern President J.W. Crawford III, said. “Dr. Paula Jackson is well prepared to step into this role. Her record of achievement, innovative approach, and ability to build strong partnerships will help maintain continuity and momentum within our athletics department. She brings both experience and dedication that will serve our student-athletes and community well.”
Dr. Jackson was instrumental in establishing three new intercollegiate sports programs at Hampton University: women’s soccer, men’s lacrosse, and women’s triathlon. The triathlon was funded by a grant she wrote and secured.
Additionally, Lincoln University-Missouri won two NCAA National Championships within the same year under her leadership. She also spent five seasons with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons as part of the public relations/gameday operations staff.
She holds a Ph.D. in Education with a specialization in Athletic Administration from Northcentral University, an MBA from Clark Atlanta University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast and Print Journalism from Southern University.
