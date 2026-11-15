Bethune-Cookman Fires Head Coach Raymond Woodie Jr.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Bethune-Cookman University fired head football coach Raymond Woodie Jr. on Sunday, Nov. 15, only six days before the Wildcats play their rival Florida A&M in the 2026 Florida Classic. His termination is the first in HBCU Football Division I during the 2026 cycle. Three have already occured in Division II.

The university announced it a day after Bethune-Cookman lost 32-21 at home to Grambling State, marking its third straight defeat. Woodie, a Bethune-Cookman alum, had a 16-30 record over four seasons as head coach.

Alvin “Shine” Wyatt, who previously coached the Wildcats, will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the 2026 season. He will lead the team in Saturday’s Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 21.

Bethune-Cookman also said it will begin a national search right away for its next head football coach.

Sep 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Bethune-Cookman head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. stands on the sidelines during the third quarter against Central Florida at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bethune-Cookman Explains Decision

Reggie Theus, Bethune-Cookman’s vice president of athletics, hired Woodie in February 2023. In Sunday’s announcement, Theus thanked the former Wildcats linebacker for his service to the university.

“We thank Coach Woodie for his dedication, leadership, and service to Bethune-Cookman University and our football student-athletes,” Theus said. “We recognize the time and commitment he has invested in our program, as both a coach and a proud alumnus, and we wish him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”

University President Albert Mosley said the decision was based on the administration’s long-term goals for the football program.

“This is a thoughtful and deliberate decision made with the long-term success and competitive future of our football program in mind,” Mosley said. “Our expectations remain high, and our commitment is unwavering. We are focused on building a championship culture, providing an exceptional experience for our student-athletes, and positioning Bethune-Cookman Football to compete consistently at the top of the SWAC.”

Bethune-Cookman President Dr. Albert Mosley (from left), athletic director Reggie Theus and head coach Raymond Woodie Jr. raise the trophy after winning the game against Florida A&M during the Florida Classic, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Look at Raymond Woodie’s Four Seasons

Bethune-Cookman named Woodie its 16th head football coach on Feb. 6, 2023.

Woodie, who played linebacker for the Wildcats from 1992 to 1995, came back to his alma mater after working as an assistant coach at South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic.

The team improved in 2025 during his four seasons, but the Wildcats lost momentum in the last weeks of the 2026 SWAC football season.

Woodie’s year-by-year record:

2023: 3-8

2024: 2-10

2025: 6-6

2026: 5-6

Overall: 16-30

In 2025, the Wildcats finished 6-6 and beat Florida A&M 38-34 in the Florida Classic. That was Woodie’s only win in three games against the Rattlers.

Bethune-Cookman seemed to be improving this season after beating Jackson State 24-21 on Oct. 24, which brought their record to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in SWAC play.

But three straight losses changed the course of the Wildcats’ season.

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Bethune-Cookman’s three-game losing streak:

Oct. 31: Lost 63-21 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Nov. 7: Lost 45-17 at Southern

Nov. 14: Lost 32-21 to Grambling State

During those three games, the Wildcats were outscored 140-59.

Losing to Grambling State on Saturday left Bethune-Cookman at 5-6 overall and 3-4 in SWAC play, and ended Woodie’s time as coach just before the team’s biggest rivalry game.

Bethune-Cookman University meeting l to r, Alvin Wyatt, former Head football coach Karen Beardon, Evecutive Vice President and Chief innovation officer, B-CU Provost William Perry, L. Gale Lemerand, and B-CU Board Chairman Honorable Belvin Perry Jr. Wednesday, March 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alvin “Shine” Wyatt Returns to Lead Wildcats Against Florida A&M.

Bethune-Cookman is turning to one of its most well-known football figures to lead the Wildcats into the Florida Classic.

Wyatt, 78, is a former Bethune-Cookman star and NFL defensive back who was the Wildcats’ head coach from 1997 to 2009.

In his 13 seasons, Wyatt had a 90-54 record, led the team to nine winning seasons, and helped make Bethune-Cookman a strong program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

While he was coach, the Wildcats won the 2002 MEAC championship and made back-to-back NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearances in 2002 and 200.3.

Now, over 16 years after his last time as coach, Wyatt is back on the sideline for one of HBCU football’s biggest rivalries.

Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M in last year’s Florida Classic and will try to beat the Rattlers in back-to-back seasons for the first time since this coaching change.

The 2026 Florida Classic will be played on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will stream on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman's Raymond Woodie III (1) attempts to chase down Mercer's Brayden Smith (21) during a game at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What’s Next for Bethune-Cookman Football?

Bethune-Cookman will start looking right away for its next permanent head football coach.

The university said it wants a proven leader who shares its values, knows Wildcat football’s traditions and expectations, and has the vision and experience to build a strong, competitive program. timetable has been announced for completing the coaching search.

For now, Wyatt takes over a Wildcats team hoping to end the season with a win and keep its Florida Classic bragging rights against Florida A&M.

The coaching change brings another storyline to one of HBCU football’s biggest annual events, as Bethune-Cookman heads into the rivalry game against Florida A&M with an interim coach just six days after parting ways with Coach Woodie.