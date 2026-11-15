HOUSTON - The 2026 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football division races are coming down the stretch for a wire finish, with Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M in the lead positions.

The Panthers leads the SWAC West at 5-2, while the Bulldogs sit atop the SWAC East with an identical conference record. Next week, both teams can clinch their divisions with victories on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Five teams sit just one game behind the division leaders at 4-3, but only two remain with a shot at reaching the SWAC Championship Game. Who are they? Southern and Jackson State.

The Jaguars are still in the mix in the West, and JSU Tigers have a chance in the East -- but both need help!

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alcorn State, and Alabama State can finish tied for first place, but none can win the necessary tiebreakers, according to the SWAC tie-breaker policy.

Week 11's finishes changed the outlook for both division races in the Wacky SWAC.

Prairie View A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-10 in a tight contest on the road. In Baton Rouge, Southern kept its postseason hopes alive with a 41-28 victory over Alcorn State.

While in the East, Alabama State’s 20-13 victory over Jackson State in Montgomery helped Alabama A&M return to first place in the division. The Bulldogs defeated Texas Southern, 35-6.

Once the division champions are settled, they will face off on Saturday, Dec. 5, in the SWAC Championship Game, held at one of the campus sites according to the conference's tie-breaker rules.

The winner of the conference title will move on to the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12 in Atlanta to play the MEAC representative, South Carolina State. The Bulldogs clinched on Saturday after defeating North Carolina Central, 38-24.

SWAC Football Championship Race: Who Will Win the East and West Divisions? | HBCU Legends

SWAC Football Standings and Remaining Games

SWAC West Division

Prairie View A&M: 5-2 SWAC, 6-5 overall. At Alabama State, Nov. 21.

5-2 SWAC, 6-5 overall. At Alabama State, Nov. 21. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 4-3 SWAC, 6-4 overall. At Texas Southern, Nov. 21.

4-3 SWAC, 6-4 overall. At Texas Southern, Nov. 21. Southern: 4-3 SWAC, 6-5 overall. Vs. Grambling State, Nov. 28.

4-3 SWAC, 6-5 overall. Vs. Grambling State, Nov. 28. Alcorn State: 4-3 SWAC, 6-5 overall. Vs. Jackson State, Nov. 21.

SWAC East Division

Alabama A&M: 5-2 SWAC, 8-3 overall. At Mississippi Valley State, Nov. 21.

5-2 SWAC, 8-3 overall. At Mississippi Valley State, Nov. 21. Alabama State: 4-3 SWAC, 6-4 overall. Vs. Prairie View A&M, Nov. 21.

4-3 SWAC, 6-4 overall. Vs. Prairie View A&M, Nov. 21. Jackson State: 4-3 SWAC, 7-3 overall. At Alcorn State, Nov. 21.

Eliminated: Grambling State, Texas Southern, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, and Mississippi Valley State are out of contention for their respective SWAC division championship.

Alabama State also hosts Tuskegee on Thanksgiving Day in a nonconference contest that has not bearing on the SWAC standings.

SWAC EAST and WEST SCENARIOS ENTERING WEEK 12 | HBCU LEGENDS

How the SWAC Football Tiebreaker Rules Work

The SWAC tie-breaker policy uses separate procedures to determine division champions when teams finish with identical conference records.

Two-team ties:

Head-to-head results between the tied teams determine the winner.

If necessary, the next tiebreaker is each team’s record against opponents within its division.

Additional criteria apply if the tie remains unresolved.

Three-team or larger ties:

The first tiebreaker compares head-to-head records among all tied teams.

If the tie remains unresolved, the conference compares divisional records.

Once a multi-team tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tiebreaker process begins again.

Nov. 7, 2026; Coach Tremaine Jackson and the Prairie View A&M Panthers football team were waiting for introductions before their SWAC conference game against Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson for HBCU Legends

SWAC West Division: How Prairie View A&M or Southern Can Win

The four teams atop the SWAC West have already produced several decisive head-to-head results.

Prairie View defeated Alcorn State 41-38.

Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-10.

Southern defeated Prairie View 28-14.

Southern defeated Alcorn State 41-28.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Southern 41-10.

Alcorn State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53-51 in double overtime.

These results set up several possible tiebreaker situations, with a three-team tie favoring Prairie View and a four-team tie favoring Southern.

Prairie View A&M (5-2): How the Panthers Clinch

Prairie View controls its destiny. The Panthers' clearest path is a victory at Alabama State on Nov. 21 which clinches the SWAC West outright.

Even if the Panthers lose, they still have several ways to reach the championship game:

Scenario 1: Prairie View wins. The Panthers finish 6-2 and clinch the division regardless of the other results.

Prairie View wins. The Panthers finish 6-2 and clinch the division regardless of the other results. Scenario 2: Prairie View loses, and Southern loses. Prairie View wins the division based on its tiebreaker advantages.

Prairie View loses, and Southern loses. Prairie View wins the division based on its tiebreaker advantages. Scenario 3: Prairie View loses, Southern wins, Arkansas-Pine Bluff wins, and Alcorn State loses. Prairie View wins the three-team tiebreaker against Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In the third scenario, all three teams would finish 5-3 and hold 1-1 records against each other.

In that case, the tiebreaker would go to divisional records, and Prairie View’s 4-1 record would be better than Southern’s and Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s.

The Bottom Line: Prairie View loses the West only if it loses to Alabama State, Southern defeats Grambling State, and either Arkansas-Pine Bluff loses, or Alcorn State wins.

Sept. 12, 2026; Southern University Jaguars head football coach Marshall Faulk looking at his team in pregame warmups before facing the University of Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. | Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Southern (4-3): How the Jaguars Clinch

Southern needs to win the Bayou Classic against Grambling State on Nov. 28, but that by itself won’t be enough.

The Jaguars need three things to happen:

Prairie View must lose at Alabama State.

Southern must defeat Grambling State.

Either Arkansas-Pine Bluff must lose at Texas Southern, or Alcorn State must defeat Jackson State.

Southern has the head-to-head advantage over Prairie View A&M after beating them 28-14 on Oct. 10.

The Jaguars also have wins against both Prairie View and Alcorn State.

How Southern wins the tiebreakers:

Two-team tie with Prairie View: Southern advances based on its head-to-head victory.

Southern advances based on its head-to-head victory. Three-team tie with Prairie View and Alcorn State: Southern advances with a 2-0 record against the other two teams.

with Prairie View and Alcorn State: Southern advances with a 2-0 record against the other two teams. Four-team tie: Prairie View and Southern would each be 2-1 against the four tied teams. After Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State are eliminated from the tie, Southern advances through its head-to-head victory over Prairie View.

There's one scenario where Southern could still miss out, even if the Jaguars win the Bayou Classic: If Arkansas-Pine Bluff wins and Alcorn State loses, Prairie View would take the division through the three-team tiebreaker.

Because Southern plays its final game Nov. 28, the Jaguars will know whether a championship opportunity remains before facing Grambling State.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-3): Eliminated but Can Play a Role

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 13-10 loss to Prairie View on Nov. 14 eliminated the Golden Lions from SWAC West championship contention.

Prairie View cannot finish worse than 5-3, matching Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s best possible conference record.

Prairie View owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff would finish 0-2 in a three-team tie involving Prairie View and Alcorn State.

The Golden Lions would be 1-2 in a four-team tie.

Prairie View holds the divisional-record advantage in a three-team tie with Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern.

Still, Arkansas-Pine Bluff can play a big role in how the championship race ends.

If Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeats Texas Southern and Alcorn State loses to Jackson State, Prairie View clinches the West regardless of the Panthers’ result against Alabama State or Southern’s result in the Bayou Classic.

Alcorn State (4-3): The Braves Can Influence Both Divisions

Alcorn State cannot win the SWAC West because of its head-to-head losses against Prairie View and Southern.

The Braves would be 0-2 in a three-team tie with Prairie View and Southern.

They would finish 1-2 in a four-team tie.

Their 2-3 record within the division is the lowest of the four West contenders.

Even so, Alcorn State’s game against Jackson State on Nov. 21 will affect both divisions.

A Braves win would eliminate Jackson State from the SWAC East race and clinch the East for Alabama A&M.

If Alcorn State wins, it could also help Southern take the West—if Prairie View loses and Southern beats Grambling State.

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Coach Shade holds the 2026 Magic City Classic Trophy | AAMU Athletics

SWAC East Division: Alabama A&M Controls the Race, Jackson State Needs Help

The SWAC East features a three-team head-to-head circle involving Alabama A&M, Jackson State, and Alabama State.

Jackson State defeated Alabama A&M 31-28 in the Gulf Coast Challenge on Oct. 3.

Alabama A&M defeated Alabama State 31-28 in the Magic City Classic on Oct. 31.

Alabama State defeated Jackson State 20-13 on Nov. 14.

These results matter if Alabama A&M loses its last regular-season game.

Alabama A&M (5-2): How the Bulldogs Clinch

Alabama A&M has its fate in its own hands heading into the Nov. 21 game at Mississippi Valley State.

Scenario 1: Alabama A&M wins. The Bulldogs finish 6-2 and clinch the East outright.

Scenario 2: Alabama A&M loses, and Jackson State loses. The Bulldogs still win the East, either by finishing alone at 5-3 or through their head-to-head advantage over Alabama State.

Scenario 3: Alabama A&M loses, and Jackson State wins. Jackson State wins the East through the applicable tiebreaker.

Alabama A&M would only be eliminated if it loses to Mississippi Valley State and Jackson State beats Alcorn State.

TC Taylor - Jackson State Tigers | JSU Athletics

Jackson State (4-3): How the Tigers Clinch

Jackson State must win at Alcorn State on Nov. 21 and receive help from Mississippi Valley State.

For the Tigers to win the championship, two things need to happen:

Jackson State defeats Alcorn State.

Mississippi Valley State defeats Alabama A&M.

If both happen, Jackson State will win the East no matter what happens in the Alabama State vs. Prairie View game.

Two-team tiebreaker: Jackson State advances over Alabama A&M based on its 31-28 victory on Oct. 3.

Three-team tiebreaker: If Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Alabama State all finish 5-3, each team would be 1-1 against the other two.

At that point, divisional records would break the tie and eliminate Alabama State from contention.

Jackson State: 3-2 against East opponents.

Alabama A&M: 3-2 against East opponents.

Alabama State: 2-3 against East opponents.

Alabama State would be eliminated from the tie, leaving Jackson State and Alabama A&M.

Jackson State would then advance through its head-to-head victory over the Bulldogs.

Alabama State (4-3): The Hornets Cannot Win the East

Alabama State’s win over Jackson State helped Alabama A&M in the East, but it didn’t give the Hornets a chance to win the championship.

Alabama A&M cannot finish worse than 5-3 and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against Alabama State.

Alabama State’s 2-3 record against East opponents prevents it from advancing through the potential three-team tie.

Losses against Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, and Alabama A&M proved costly in the divisional standings.

Even though Alabama State can’t win the East, the team could still have a big impact on the West race.

If Alabama State defeats Prairie View, it opens the door for Southern to win the division in the Bayou Classic, depending on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State results.

When Will the SWAC Division Champions Be Decided?

The East championship will be settled Saturday, Nov. 21, when Alabama A&M visits Mississippi Valley State and Jackson State travels to Alcorn State.

The West championship could also be determined Nov. 21.

Prairie View will clinch the division with a win over Alabama State. Even if the Panthers lose, they could still clinch that day if Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats Texas Southern and Alcorn State loses to Jackson State.

If not, a Prairie View loss would mean the division title comes down to the Nov. 28 Bayou Classic.

In those remaining scenarios, Southern would clinch with a victory over Grambling State, while a Grambling State victory would send Prairie View to the championship game.

Prairie View A&M host the battle against Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7. | HBCU Legends

Who Would Host the 2026 SWAC Championship Game?

The SWAC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, and will be played at the campus of the division champion that earns hosting rights.

Conference records are the first factor in deciding who hosts. If the division champions have the same conference record, the SWAC uses its tiebreaker policy to decide.

Potential hosting scenarios:

Prairie View and Alabama A&M both finish 6-2: Prairie View hosts based on its 31-10 head-to-head victory Nov. 7.

One division champion finishes 6-2 and the other finishes 5-3: The 6-2 champion hosts.

Jackson State and Southern both finish 5-3: Jackson State hosts based on its 35-17 victory Sept. 26.

Prairie View and Jackson State both finish 5-3: The schools did not play each other, so the conference proceeds to the next hosting tiebreaker.

Southern and Alabama A&M both finish 5-3: The schools did not play each other, so the SWAC looks at their conference records against common opponents. Other factors include divisional records, the FCS Coaches Poll, and the Kevin Pauga Index (KPI).

Prairie View A&M is the defending SWAC football champion heading into the final stretch, but Southern, Alabama A&M, and Jackson State are all still in the hunt for a spot in the conference title game.

The race for the 2026 Celebration Bowl is heating up, and both SWAC division titles are still up for grabs.

SCS vs AAMU Celebration Bowl Projections | ESPN Events, HBCU Legends

BC+ Scenarios for the Celebration Bowl

BC+ has Prairie View A&M at 81.5% to win the West, Alabama A&M at 87.9% to win the East, and South Carolina State at 61.7% to win the Celebration Bowl.

These projections come from 100,000 simulations of the final week, the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 5, and the Celebration Bowl, using the same reconstruction of BC+ as the earlier Celebration Bowl projection pieces.

The MEAC side is settled: South Carolina State's 38-24 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday gave the Bulldogs a third consecutive league crown. Howard's 30-24 defeat of Delaware State, combined with its head-to-head advantage over the Eagles, sends the Bison to Atlanta.

BC+ SWAC Division, Conference Championship, and Celebration Bowl Projections

Alabama A&M - Win SWAC East: 87.9%, Win SWAC Championship: 53.5%, Win Celebration Bowl: 22.7%

- Win SWAC East: 87.9%, Win SWAC Championship: 53.5%, Win Celebration Bowl: 22.7% Prairie View A&M - Win SWAC West: 81.5%, Win SWAC Championship: 33.6%, Win Celebration Bowl: 11.1%

- Win SWAC West: 81.5%, Win SWAC Championship: 33.6%, Win Celebration Bowl: 11.1% Jackson State - Win SWAC East: 12.1%, Win SWAC Championship: 6.8%, Win Celebration Bowl: 2.8%

- Win SWAC East: 12.1%, Win SWAC Championship: 6.8%, Win Celebration Bowl: 2.8% Southern - Win SWAC West: 18.5%, Win SWAC Championship: 6.1%, Win Celebration Bowl: 1.8%

- Win SWAC West: 18.5%, Win SWAC Championship: 6.1%, Win Celebration Bowl: 1.8% South Carolina State, MEAC champion - Win Celebration Bowl: 61.7%

BC+ Final-Week Game Predictions

Prairie View A&M at Alabama State - BC+ pick: Alabama StateWin probability: 56.4%, Projected margin: Alabama State by 2.8 points

- BC+ pick: Alabama StateWin probability: 56.4%, Projected margin: Alabama State by 2.8 points Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State - BC+ pick: Alabama A&M - Win probability: 76.9%, Projected margin: Alabama A&M by 12.9 points

- BC+ pick: Alabama A&M - Win probability: 76.9%, Projected margin: Alabama A&M by 12.9 points Jackson State at Alcorn State - BC+ pick: Jackson State - Win probability: 52.3%, Projected margin: Jackson State by 1.0 point

- BC+ pick: Jackson State - Win probability: 52.3%, Projected margin: Jackson State by 1.0 point Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern - BC+ pick: Arkansas-Pine BluffWin probability: 78.1%, Projected margin: Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 13.6 points

- BC+ pick: Arkansas-Pine BluffWin probability: 78.1%, Projected margin: Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 13.6 points Southern vs. Grambling State (Bayou Classic) - BC+ pick: SouthernWin probability: 54.8%, Projected margin: Southern by 2.1 points

BC+ projects Prairie View A&M to lose at Alabama State in Montgomery but still win the SWAC West because the Panthers survive most potential tiebreaker scenarios.

SWAC Championship Game Projections: Dec. 5

Most Likely Championship Matchups

Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M: 70.2%

Alabama A&M vs. Southern: 17.7%

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M: 11.3%

Jackson State vs. Southern: 0.8%

SWAC Championship Game Hosting Projections

Prairie View A&M: 46.5%

Alabama A&M: 43.2%

Jackson State: 0.8%

Undetermined hosting scenarios: 9.5%

The remaining 9.5% represents 5-3 championship matchups between teams that did not face each other during the regular season. Those scenarios were modeled as neutral-site games.

Celebration Bowl Projections: Dec. 12

All potential matchups are modeled at a neutral site.

South Carolina State vs. Alabama A&M - BC+ projected line: South Carolina State by 3.4 points, South Carolina State win probability: 57.7%

- BC+ projected line: South Carolina State by 3.4 points, South Carolina State win probability: 57.7% South Carolina State vs. Jackson State - BC+ projected line: South Carolina State by 4.4 points, South Carolina State win probability: 59.9%

- BC+ projected line: South Carolina State by 4.4 points, South Carolina State win probability: 59.9% South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M - BC+ projected line: South Carolina State by 8.0 points, South Carolina State win probability: 67.6%

- BC+ projected line: South Carolina State by 8.0 points, South Carolina State win probability: 67.6% South Carolina State vs. Southern - BC+ projected line: South Carolina State by 8.8 points, South Carolina State win probability: 69.2%

BC+ Overall Projection: South Carolina State enters the final stretch as the favorite to win the 2026 Celebration Bowl, with a 61.7% championship probability across 100,000 simulations.