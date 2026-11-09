SWAC Suspends 23 Players Involved in Grambling-UPAB Postgame Fight
In this story:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southwestern Athletic Conference suspended 23 football players and fined Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling State $25,000 each Monday for a fight after the teams’ game Saturday, Nov. 7, at Grambling State.
Grambling State had 14 players suspended. Arkansas-Pine Bluff had nine. The conference said multiple players received two-game suspensions because of the severity of their actions. The rest will serve one game.
The SWAC said its investigation, conducted with both schools, found that each program violated the league’s code of ethics and conduct through acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.
“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during the postgame of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State football game,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said. “Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.”
McClelland said the conference office “has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy” for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The league issued the fines under its bylaws and sports regulations.
What the SWAC Did Not Release
The conference did not name the suspended players. Also, it did not say how many have received two-game suspensions, which games the suspensions cover, or whether they will serve them at once or spread them across multiple games.
That last point matters this week, especially for the Golden Lions.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff won Saturday’s game 35-32 and is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in SWAC play, tied with Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State atop the West Division.
These suspensions are untimely for the Golden Lions, who will host Prairie View A&M on Saturday in a game that could help determine which team reaches the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 5.
Grambling State fell to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
The SWAC has spread suspensions out before. After a 2011 postgame fight between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern that led to 41 suspensions, including 25 UAPB players, the conference split the Golden Lions’ one-game suspensions across three games.
Grambling State, One Year Later
Monday’s ruling comes almost exactly one year after the SWAC disciplined Grambling State for a halftime brawl with Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 8, 2025, also at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.
Last season, the conference suspended 27 players: 18 from Grambling State and nine from Bethune-Cookman. Three received two-game suspensions; the conference fined Grambling State $40,000 and Bethune-Cookman $25,000.
Grambling State coach Mickey Joseph said after that game that his program would “meet disrespect with disrespect.” He later apologized to the SWAC and to Bethune-Cookman and said in a statement that his comments were not meant to condone violence.
This year, Grambling State’s fine is $15,000 less than it was in 2025 and equal to its opponent’s. The SWAC’s release does not say whether it considered the 2025 incident when setting this year’s penalties.
Comparing Grambling State’s SWAC Disciplinary Actions: 2025 vs. 2026
Nov. 8, 2025: Grambling State vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Opponent: Bethune-Cookman
- Site: Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
- When it happened: Halftime
- Total players suspended: 27
- Grambling State players suspended: 18
- Bethune-Cookman players suspended: 9
- Two-game suspensions: 3 players
- Grambling State fine: $40,000
- Bethune-Cookman fine: $25,000
Nov. 7, 2026: Grambling State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Opponent: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Site: Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
- When it happened: Postgame
- Total players suspended: 23
- Grambling State players suspended: 14
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff players suspended: 9
- Two-game suspensions: Multiple players (exact number not released)
- Grambling State fine: $25,000
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff fine: $25,000
Key Differences Between the Two Incidents
- Total suspensions: Decreased from 27 in 2025 to 23 in 2026.
- Grambling State suspensions: Decreased from 18 to 14 players.
- Opponent suspensions: Remained at nine players.
- Grambling State fine: Decreased by $15,000, from $40,000 to $25,000.
- Combined fines: Decreased from $65,000 to $50,000.
- Timing: The 2025 altercation occurred at halftime, while the 2026 incident happened after the game.
- Location: Both incidents occurred at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
For Grambling State, the latest disciplinary action marks the second straight November in which a fight at Eddie G. Robinson stadium has marred the game, leading to player suspensions and substantial financial penalties.
For Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the immediate concern is how the suspensions could affect the Golden Lions’ pursuit of a SWAC West Division championship.
With Prairie View A&M visiting Saturday, the timing of the disciplinary action adds another challenge to one of the most consequential games remaining on Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s schedule.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley