Black College Football Hall of Fame Names 52 HBCU Football Players to 2026 Watch List

ATLANTA – The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2026 watch list for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award. The 52 players were named from the major HBCU football conferences; up from 50 in 2025.

The MEAC put 20 players on the list, almost twice as many as last year, tying the SWAC for the most from any conference. The SIAC had seven players, and the CIAA had five. In total, 24 schools are represented.

What’s not on the list is just as important as what is. Last year’s watch list included players from six conferences, with two from the Ohio Valley Conference and one from the Coastal Athletic Association. This year, neither of those leagues has a player on the list. All 2026 selections come from the four main Black college football conferences.

The winner will receive the Deacon Jones Trophy, which is awarded each year to the top football player from a historically Black college or university. Four finalists will be named after the season, and the winner will be announced at halftime during the 2027 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027, in Atlanta. NFL Network will broadcast the game live.

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) takes the field during a scrimmage game at ASU in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday August 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Black College Football Player of the Year Award represents the excellence, dedication, and competitive spirit of HBCU football," said Doug Williams, BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 inductee. "These young men are building their own legacies, as they set the standard for themselves and others who will follow. In order to keep this tradition alive, we have to continue to exemplify the impact of HBCU football."

Players were chosen based on what they’ve done so far and their potential for the season ahead. More names may be added as the season goes on, and a selection committee will pick the finalists and the winner.

"The Deacon Jones Trophy represents one of the highest honors in HBCU football," said BCFHOF co-founder and 2012 inductee James Harris. "Deacon Jones was the most feared pass rusher of his generation, and even coined the term ‘sack.’ His legacy extends far beyond the game, continuing to inspire the next generation of players who carry the tradition of Black College Football forward."

Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Howard Bison running back Eden James (5) reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Howard Bison at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2026 Deacon Jones Award Watch List

The following players are listed in alphabetical order by last name, as released by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Elijah Baker

Joshua Barker

Chase Bingmon

Andrew Body

Chance Bush

Ka'Von Chisolm

Jaiden Cleveland

Darius Cyprian

Quaveon Davis

Jamir Dismukes

Derrick Drayton

Wayne Favors

Joanes Fortilien

Jordan Franklin

Trevon French

Kedrick Green

Malik Gucake

Danarius Hilliard

Xzavier Jackson

Eden James

Jaylen Jennings

Michael Joiner Jr.

Josh Jones

Brian Lane

Isaiah Lawson

Rahsaan Matthews Jr.

Arturo Mattocks

Calvin McMillian

A.C. McMoore

Ryan Nolan

Chance Peterson

James Reddick II

Nate Rembert

D'Avery Robinson

Cameran Rogers

Kam Sallis

Travion Searcy

Alex Simmons

Ta'Shaun Sims

Tyler Smith

David Smith

Bobby Smith

Johntarrious Thomas

Eric Thomas Jr.

Darius Thompson

Isaiah Turner

Moses Umoren

Zach Underwood

Mehki Wall

Brandon Wiley

Jaylen Williams

Wyatt Wright

Conference Breakdown

SWAC -- 20

MEAC -- 20

SIAC -- 7

CIAA -- 5

Award History

Tarik Cohen, who played for North Carolina A&T and later in the NFL, was the first winner in 2016. Bowie State’s Amir Hall won in 2017 and 2018. Chris Rowland from Tennessee State and the NFL took the 2019 award. Aqeel Glass from Alabama A&M won in both spring and fall 2021. Shedeur Sanders from Jackson State and the NFL was the 2022 winner. Davius Richard (North Carolina Central) and Jeremy Moussa (Florida A&M) shared the 2023 award. Jada Byers from Virginia Union won in 2024, and Curtis Allen, also from Virginia Union, took the trophy in 2025.

About Deacon Jones

David "Deacon" Jones played defensive end for South Carolina State University and Mississippi Valley State University from 1958 to 1960. Known for his speed, agility, and quickness, Jones became one of the best pass rushers in football. He earned unanimous All-NFL honors for six straight years from 1965 to 1970 and was picked for eight Pro Bowls. Jones was part of the first group inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

About the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, hosted by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game featuring the top 100 NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities. The 2027 game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027, in Atlanta and will be shown live on NFL Network. The week of the game also celebrates Black culture and history and includes the country’s largest HBCU career fair.

What Comes Next

The watch list is just the beginning, not the final word. Quarterbacks have won six of the award’s ten years, but the last two trophies went to Division II running backs from Virginia Union. This shows the committee is open to players outside the FCS spotlight if their performance stands out. With the MEAC and SWAC both starting the season with 20 candidates, the fall games will decide who really stands out.