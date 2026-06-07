Black College Football Hall of Fame Enshrines Six Members and Honors Charlie Neal

ATLANTA — The 17th annual Black College Football Hall of Fame’s weekend of festivities ended with its induction ceremony of the six new class members: Jimmy Smith (Jackson State), Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State), Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman), Tyrone Poole (Fort Valley State), Coach Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M), and Steve Wyche (Howard). The men were honored for their achievements and contributions to advancing Black College Football on and off the playing field.

Class of 2026 Honored With Gold Rings and Black Jackets

To commemorate their induction, the new class members received gold rings with solid black onyx and the Black College Football Hall of Fame black jackets.

BCFHOFCLASS26 | BCFHOF

“What we have with the Class of 2026 is an incredible showcase of excellence, leadership, and impact that continues to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams said in January. “When the Black College Hall of Fame was established, its purpose was to elevate and recognize the past, present, and future of Black College Football. This class exemplifies that mission.”

Steve Wyche Goes From Host to Inductee

The event’s standing host, Steve Wyche, is now a member of the 2026 class. “It's weird because I'm usually hosting this event, and I see the excitement, and now that it's kind of falling back on me, I'm incredibly, like, humbled. It's a weird kind of flip-the-script type moment,” Wyche reflected during an interview with Black College Experience’s Keisha J. Kelley.

Ceremony Honors Charlie Neal, the 'Voice of HBCU Sports'

Charlie Neal | Credit: HBCU Legends, Kyle T. Mosley

The ceremony featured a solemn and respectful moment honoring the life and impact of Charlie Neal, a member of the 2013 Black College Football Hall of Fame class, who passed away on May 13, 2026. The segment was produced by his longtime friend, Curtis Symonds, HBCU GO’s president. Neal will forever be known as the “Voice of HBCU Sports,” dating back to his days with BET, ESPN, and HBCU GO. He was a broadcasting icon and Black College sports legend.

Tonight in Atlanta, HBCU football history takes center stage.



We’re on site as our Play-By-Play Analyst Steve Wyche is inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.



The evening will also include a special tribute to legendary broadcaster Charlie Neal. pic.twitter.com/5pBTXGXR4h — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) June 6, 2026

Rudy Hubbard Gets His Long-Awaited Call

Coach Rudy Hubbard finally received his flowers from the Black College Football Hall of Fame after a long-awaited call he received from James “Shack” Harris. “It felt good,” Hubbard told HBCU Legends in January. Hubbard is the only HBCU head coach to lead his team to an NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) Football National Championship, as the Florida A&M Rattlers defeated UMass in 1978. He was enshrined as a member of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class as a head coach.

James Houston awarded the Black College Pro Football of the Year pic.twitter.com/L1CkyL0kXm — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) June 7, 2026

James Houston Named Black College Pro Football Player of the Year

Former Jackson State star and current NFL player James “The Problem” Houston IV was honored as the Black College Pro Football Player of the Year. During the offseasons, Houston has produced several football camps for youngsters in his native state of Florida. Houston’s younger brother, Joshua, will attend Morehouse College this fall, playing defense on the Maroon Tigers football team.

Curtis Allen Accepts Deacon Jones Trophy

Curtis Allen, who set multiple Division II rushing records at Virginia Union, formally accepted his Black College Football Player of the Year award. The Black College Football Hall of Fame already presented the Deacon Jones Trophy to him on Feb. 21 at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Allen received invitations to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamps after the 2026 NFL Draft.

Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2009. Along with Williams and Harris (both Grambling State alums), the organization’s trustees include Pro Football and Black College Football Hall of Famers Mel Blount (Southern), Willie Lanier (Morgan State), and Art Shell (UMES). Over 100 people are inductees into the Black College Football Hall of Fame. More great enshrinements will be announced in January 2027.

People Also Ask

Who is in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026?

The six-member Class of 2026 is Jimmy Smith (Jackson State), Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State), Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman), Tyrone Poole (Fort Valley State), Coach Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M) and Steve Wyche (Howard).

When was the 2026 Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The 17th annual induction ceremony was held in Atlanta and capped the Hall of Fame's weekend of festivities. The class was first announced in January 2026.

Who won the 2026 Black College Pro Football Player of the Year?

Former Jackson State star and current NFL player James "The Problem" Houston IV was honored as the Black College Pro Football Player of the Year.

Why is Rudy Hubbard in the Black College Football Hall of Fame?

Hubbard is the only HBCU head coach to lead his team to an NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) national championship, when Florida A&M defeated UMass in 1978. He also entered the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Who was Charlie Neal?

Neal, a member of the 2013 Black College Football Hall of Fame class, was the broadcaster known as the "Voice of HBCU Sports" across his work with BET, ESPN and HBCU GO. He died May 13, 2026, and was honored during the ceremony.

Who founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame?

Grambling State alums Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris co-founded it in 2009. The organization has more than 100 inductees and trustees including Mel Blount, Willie Lanier and Art Shell.