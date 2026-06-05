ATLANTA — The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced that the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl will relocate from New Orleans to Atlanta in 2027, after five seasons. The sixth annual postseason all-star game will be held at Center Parc Stadium on February 27, 2027.

The decision to relocate is driven by the need to provide a larger stage that offers more opportunities and greater access for players, coaches, scouts, and HBCU students attending the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair.

“Atlanta represents tremendous growth and opportunity for the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl and the young people we serve,” Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, said. “We believe this next chapter will elevate the experience for our students, fans, partners, and NFL scouts while continuing to honor the proud traditions and lasting impact of HBCU football.”

Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris co-founded the HBCU Legacy Bowl in 2021. The first five games were held at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium, with support from the New Orleans Saints organization, and included two NFL HBCU Combines. Last season, Team Gaither secured a 27-23 victory over Team Robinson.

While New Orleans launched the HBCU Legacy Bowl, Atlanta offers greater access, amenities, accommodations, and a broader reach for HBCU students at the annual career fair.

HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair | Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

A Move Toward the Center of HBCUs

The move is driven by geography and logistics. Atlanta offers more than New Orleans, with nearly 50 HBCUs within driving distance—a concentration unmatched by any other market. Atlanta is HBCU-centric and offers greater cultural relevance for today's athletes and students.

The Atlanta University Center includes Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, and Morris Brown College. Georgia is also home to Albany State University, Fort Valley State University, and Savannah State University. Atlanta’s proximity to HBCUs in Alabama, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Florida further expands its reach.

With the move, the events and programs supporting the bowl and career fair have greater potential. New Orleans, despite its culture and hospitality, is on the periphery of the HBCU region. Additionally, logistics and hotel availability were challenging during Mardi Gras, which coincided with the All-Star event.

Atlanta will be the focal point for launching the HBCU football season with the MEAC/SWAC Kickoff Challenge, and return to end the year with the Celebration Bowl in December and Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl in February.

Benefits for the HBCU Players

For players, a higher concentration of HBCUs within a day's drive allows more invitees to attend without the added cost and inconvenience of long-distance travel. This also enables more families and alumni to attend.

This results in higher attendance, increased ticket sales, greater media exposure, and more visibility for draft-eligible talent. Atlanta offers a larger audience, enhancing the event's value for student-athletes.

James "Shack" Harris speaking at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl press conference with Doug Williams (left) sitting. | Credit: Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl

A Hub for Coaches and HBCU Community

Coaches benefit from Atlanta’s established role as a recruiting and networking hub for the HBCU football community. The city hosts the Celebration Bowl, the de facto Black college football national championship, and regularly brings together HBCU programs, administrators, and alumni. Hosting Legacy Bowl week in Atlanta allows coaches to build relationships, scout talent, and represent their programs locally.

Eases Logistics for Scouts and Decision-makers

Scouts and professional personnel will benefit from improved logistics and accommodations. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport, offers direct connections to nearly every NFL city, reducing travel time and costs. Previously, some scouts had to make multiple connections or take long drives to reach New Orleans for the HBCU Combine, which has since moved to Ashburn, Virginia.

The event week will allow decision-makers to efficiently watch, evaluate, and interview top NFL draft-eligible prospects from HBCUs in a single trip.

HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair | Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

Career Fair - New Pool of HBCU Students, More Job Opportunities

Doug Williams and James “Shack” Harris believe the crowning jewel of the week is and will always be the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair.

“We are deeply grateful to Allstate for its continued commitment to, and belief in, the mission of the HBCU Legacy Bowl,” James “Shack” Harris, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, said. “Their support has helped us grow this event into a premier platform that creates opportunities for HBCU student-athletes and connects students and graduates with meaningful career pathways. We look forward to building on this momentum together as we continue to expand the impact of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.”

The off-field opportunities are significant. Securing employment and starting a career is a top priority. Atlanta’s strong corporate presence, including companies such as Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, UPS, and The Home Depot, enhances these prospects. Employers at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair have sought higher attendance to expand the candidate pool for on-site interviews. In Atlanta, they can access a larger talent pool and have more executives available to meet with attendees.

HBCU Legacy Bowl Helmet | Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

The career fair is already one of the nation’s largest for HBCU students, with many employers, including Allstate, making on-the-spot hiring decisions. With nearly 50 campuses nearby, more juniors, seniors, and recent graduates can attend, significantly expanding the candidate pool beyond what New Orleans could offer.

The Black College Hall of Fame also confirmed that Allstate has extended its title sponsorship as part of the move.

The game and career fair are moving to a location with greater access to talent and employers. The NFL Network will broadcast the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl and related activities from Center Parc Stadium, which will host week-long events including practices, player interviews, and sponsor activations. Additional details about the HBCU all-star showcase will be announced in the coming months, with broadcasts continuing on NFL Network.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST