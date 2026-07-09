Black College Football Preseason Poll vs. HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics: Which Rankings Got It Right?

HOUSTON, TX -- The inaugural Black College Football Poll debuted this week, giving HBCU football fans their first look at how a 57-member voting panel views the 2026 season.

The preseason rankings place South Carolina State atop the NCAA Division I FCS poll and Johnson C. Smith at No. 1 in NCAA Division II. HBCU Legends compared those results with its proprietary analytics model, which evaluates every team using 2025 performance data and postseason accomplishments.

The comparison shows broad agreement at the top of both polls while highlighting several notable differences throughout the rankings.

Chennis Berry | SCS Athletics

South Carolina State, Johnson C. Smith Stand Alone

The HBCU Legends Analytics Model agrees with voters on the nation's top two teams.

South Carolina State opens the season as the clear No. 1 in FCS after winning the MEAC championship and Cricket Celebration Bowl title. The Bulldogs received 36 of 48 first-place votes and finished with 185 points, the most decisive result in either preseason poll.

Johnson C. Smith also earned unanimous support from the analytics model after winning the CIAA championship and advancing to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in program history. The Golden Bulls collected 168 points and 12 first-place votes to claim the Division II preseason crown.

By both human voting and statistical evaluation, the Bulldogs and Golden Bulls begin 2026 as the teams to beat.

HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics Rankings vs. BCFP: 2026 HBCU Football Preseason | HBCU Legends, BCFP

Inaugural 2026 Black College Football Preseason Poll

NCAA Division I FCS

South Carolina State (MEAC) — 10-3, 5-0 Prairie View A&M (SWAC) — 10-4, 7-1 Jackson State (SWAC) — 9-3, 7-1 Alabama State (SWAC) — 10-2, 7-1 North Carolina Central (MEAC) — 8-4, 3-2 Delaware State (MEAC) — 8-4, 4-1 Grambling State (SWAC) — 7-5, 4-4 Bethune-Cookman (SWAC) — 6-6, 5-3 Texas Southern (SWAC) — 6-5, 5-3 Florida A&M (SWAC) — 5-7, 4-4

Others receiving votes: Alcorn State, Howard and Alabama A&M.

NCAA Division II

Johnson C. Smith (CIAA) — 10-2, 6-1 Benedict (SIAC) — 10-3, 7-1 Albany State (SIAC) — 12-2, 8-0 Virginia Union (CIAA) — 9-3, 7-0 Kentucky State (SIAC) — 9-3, 7-1 Fayetteville State (CIAA) — 6-4, 6-1 Virginia State (CIAA) — 6-4, 4-3 Allen (SIAC) — 6-5, 5-3 Edward Waters (SIAC) — 5-5, 4-4 Tuskegee (SIAC) — 4-7, 3-7

How the HBCU Legends Analytics Model Works

The HBCU Legends Analytics Model assesses every team using three weighted categories from the previous season:

Overall winning percentage (40%)

Conference winning percentage (30%)

Postseason achievement bonus (30%)

Postseason credit includes conference championships, NCAA playoff appearances and bowl berths.

For the FCS rankings, the model also awards a national championship adjustment. The Cricket Celebration Bowl champion receives a 20-point bonus, while the runner-up receives 10 points. That adjustment indicates South Carolina State's victory over Prairie View A&M in the 2025 HBCU national championship game.

The HBCU Legends advanced analytics model does not currently account for strength of schedule, scoring margin, or advanced efficiency metrics in its preseason evaluation. Instead, it functions as an objective companion to the weekly Black College Football Poll, not a replacement.

HBCU LEGENDS - 2026 Preseason Football Analytics | HBCU

Division I Analytics: Where the Differences Begin

The analytics model agrees with voters on the top two teams.

South Carolina State remains No. 1, while Prairie View A&M holds the No. 2 position after receiving additional weight for its Celebration Bowl appearance.

The first major difference appears at No. 3.

Alabama State moves ahead of Jackson State after finishing 10-2 compared with the Tigers' 9-3 record. Although both teams posted identical 7-1 SWAC marks, the Hornets' superior overall winning percentage gives them the edge.

Ironically, the voting panel reflected a split similar to the analytics. Alabama State received six first-place votes, compared with four for Jackson State, yet the Tigers accumulated more overall ballot points (149-141) because they appeared higher on more ballots. That contrast illustrates the difference between first-place support and overall consensus.

Texas Southern posts the biggest jump in the FCS rankings, climbing from No. 9 to No. 7 after finishing 5-3 in SWAC play. Delaware State also moves ahead of North Carolina Central thanks to a stronger 4-1 conference record.

Grambling State falls two spots despite finishing seventh in the human poll.

Division II Analytics Reward Unbeaten Conference Champions

The analytics model creates more movement in Division II.

Albany State rises from No. 3 to No. 2 after posting a 12-2 overall record and an undefeated 8-0 mark in SIAC competition. Virginia Union also climbs one position after finishing 7-0 in CIAA play.

Those moves push Benedict from No. 2 to No. 4 despite the Tigers receiving a Division II-high 20 first-place votes.

While Benedict finished 10-3 overall, the analytics model places greater value on unbeaten conference records than on preseason voting support. Unlike the FCS rankings, no national championship adjustment is applied in Division II.

Kentucky State, Fayetteville State, Virginia State, Allen, Edward Waters and Tuskegee remain in the same order as the preseason poll, giving the model and voters complete agreement throughout the bottom half of the Top 10.

What to Watch in 2026

Both the Black College Football Poll and the HBCU Legends Analytics Model will be updated weekly once the regular season begins in September.

Early conference games should quickly reveal whether Prairie View A&M's postseason résumé continues to outweigh Alabama State's regular-season dominance. The Division II race also bears watching as Albany State, Benedict and Virginia Union begin sorting out the SIAC and CIAA championship picture.

As the HBCU football season progresses, we will account for head-to-head victories, conference races and postseason positioning, and replace preseason projections. Those results will determine whether the voters or the numbers identified the nation's top HBCU football teams more accurately.

While preseason polls remain subjective, they provide an excellent starting point for discussion with HBCU football fans. Also, they should watch for the BOXTOROW preseason poll, which is expected to be released before the 2026 season kicks off in late August.

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