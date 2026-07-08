SWAC Awards: QB Andrew Body, DB Kam Sallis Headline 2026 Preseason Honors
HOUSTON -- Will 2026 be the year Coach Eddie Robinson Jr., Andrew Body and Alabama State seize the SWAC football championship title and represent the conference in the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl? Or will reigning champion Prairie View A&M, led by Coach Tremaine Jackson, quiet its doubters and return to Atlanta in December for another shot at the HBCU Division I Football Championship?
Plenty of storylines are brewing ahead of next week’s 2026 SWAC Media Day on July 15 in Birmingham. Talent abounds across the SWAC, as the Hornets, JSU, and PVAMU football programs received most nods from coaches and sports information directors in the annual preseason honors.
On Wednesday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference named Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body and Jackson State defensive back Kam Sallis its 2026 preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, headlining the preseason All-SWAC football voting.
Body, who graduated in May, earned the offensive honor after First Team All-SWAC recognition at quarterback, following an eight-game 2025 season in which he completed 113 of 160 passes for a 70.6 percent completion rate, 1,770 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception.
He added 500 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 221.3 passing yards per game with a 203.6 passer efficiency rating. Alabama State finished 10-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play in 2025.
JSU defensive back Sallis was voted defensive player of the year after also earning First Team All-SWAC honors. Last season, he intercepted two passes for a Jackson State defense that held opponents to 18.8 points and 111.7 rushing yards per game while forcing eight team interceptions.
The Tigers went 9-3 overall, finished 7-1 in conference play, and reached the SWAC Football Championship Game before Prairie View A&M stunned JSU 23-21, winning the conference title.
Alabama State led all SWAC member institutions with nine preseason all-conference selections. Jackson State, Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State each placed six players on the preseason teams. Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M each had five selections.
The 2026 SWAC football season begins Thursday, August 27, with teams competing for division titles and a berth in the SWAC Football Championship Game.
2026 SWAC Preseason Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Body, Alabama State
Defensive Player of the Year: Kam Sallis, Jackson State
2026 Preseason All-SWAC First Team
Offense
- Quarterback: Andrew Body, Alabama State
- Running Back: Jaylen Jennings, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Running Back: Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M
- Offensive Line: Elijah Baker, Alabama State
- Offensive Line: Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M
- Offensive Line: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State
- Offensive Line: Christian Loving, Bethune-Cookman
- Offensive Line: Cameran Rogers, Alcorn State
- Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State
- Wide Receiver: D'Avery Robinson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Tight End: Travon Jones, Prairie View A&M
Defense
- Defensive Line: Malik Gucake, Prairie View A&M
- Defensive Line: Eric Thomas Jr., Alcorn State
- Defensive Line: Arenza Davis, Alabama A&M
- Defensive Line: Michael Joiner Jr., Alabama State
- Linebacker: Danarius Hilliard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Linebacker: Wyatt Wright, Alabama A&M
- Linebacker: Stephen Sparrow Jr., Bethune-Cookman
- Defensive Back: Ta'Shaun Sims, Alabama State
- Defensive Back: Kam Sallis, Jackson State
- Defensive Back: Eric Zachery, Prairie View A&M
- Defensive Back: Herman Brister III, Southern
Specialists
- Place Kicker: David Faulk, Alabama A&M
- Punter: Demetrion Duvall, Alcorn State
- Return Specialist: Nehemiah Hixon, Alabama State
- Long Snapper: Cole Hash, Bethune-Cookman
2026 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team
Offense
- Quarterback: Jared Lockhart, Jackson State
- Running Back: Trey Holly, Southern
- Running Back: Jamarie Hostzclaw, Alabama State
- Offensive Line: Dezmond Penn, Alabama State
- Offensive Line: Abe Diallo, Alcorn State
- Offensive Line: Jayden Daniels, Texas Southern
- Offensive Line: Alexander Vigil, Grambling State
- Offensive Line: Nick Carter, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Wide Receiver: Roriyon Richardson, Texas Southern
- Wide Receiver: Jordan Chambers-Smith, Alabama A&M
- Tight End: Kordell Rodgers, Texas Southern
Defense
- Defensive Line: Marquis Cagle, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Defensive Line: Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman
- Defensive Line: Kenneth Andrews, Alcorn State
- Defensive Line: Isaiah Washburn, Bethune-Cookman
- Linebacker: Marcellius Johnson, Grambling State
- Linebacker: Carmello Jones, Jackson State
- Linebacker: Douglas Franklin, Mississippi Valley State
- Defensive Back: Naim Lassiter, Bethune-Cookman
- Defensive Back: Keon Handley Jr., Alabama A&M
- Defensive Back: KJ Chisholm, Jackson State
- Defensive Back: Tayvion Haney, Alcorn State
Specialists
- Place Kicker: Andrew Abu-Akel, Alabama State
- Return Specialist: Jay'Shaun Johnson, Grambling State
- Long Snapper: Garrett Wilemon, Alabama State
HBCU Legends will have several pre-media day series on polls, votings, stadiums, and broadcasting on Friday.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
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