SWAC Awards: QB Andrew Body, DB Kam Sallis Headline 2026 Preseason Honors

HOUSTON -- Will 2026 be the year Coach Eddie Robinson Jr., Andrew Body and Alabama State seize the SWAC football championship title and represent the conference in the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl? Or will reigning champion Prairie View A&M, led by Coach Tremaine Jackson, quiet its doubters and return to Atlanta in December for another shot at the HBCU Division I Football Championship?

Plenty of storylines are brewing ahead of next week’s 2026 SWAC Media Day on July 15 in Birmingham. Talent abounds across the SWAC, as the Hornets, JSU, and PVAMU football programs received most nods from coaches and sports information directors in the annual preseason honors.

On Wednesday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference named Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body and Jackson State defensive back Kam Sallis its 2026 preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, headlining the preseason All-SWAC football voting.

Body, who graduated in May, earned the offensive honor after First Team All-SWAC recognition at quarterback, following an eight-game 2025 season in which he completed 113 of 160 passes for a 70.6 percent completion rate, 1,770 yards, 20 touchdowns and one interception.

He added 500 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 221.3 passing yards per game with a 203.6 passer efficiency rating. Alabama State finished 10-2 overall and 7-1 in conference play in 2025.

JSU defensive back Sallis was voted defensive player of the year after also earning First Team All-SWAC honors. Last season, he intercepted two passes for a Jackson State defense that held opponents to 18.8 points and 111.7 rushing yards per game while forcing eight team interceptions.

The Tigers went 9-3 overall, finished 7-1 in conference play, and reached the SWAC Football Championship Game before Prairie View A&M stunned JSU 23-21, winning the conference title.

Alabama State led all SWAC member institutions with nine preseason all-conference selections. Jackson State, Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State each placed six players on the preseason teams. Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M each had five selections.

The 2026 SWAC football season begins Thursday, August 27, with teams competing for division titles and a berth in the SWAC Football Championship Game.

2026 SWAC Preseason Awards: QB Andrew Body, Alabama State and DB Kam Sallis, Jackson State | Credit: ASU Athletics and JSU Athletics; SWAC

2026 SWAC Preseason Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Andrew Body, Alabama State

Defensive Player of the Year: Kam Sallis, Jackson State

2026 Preseason All-SWAC First Team

Offense

Quarterback: Andrew Body, Alabama State

Running Back: Jaylen Jennings, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Running Back: Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Line: Elijah Baker, Alabama State

Offensive Line: Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Line: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State

Offensive Line: Christian Loving, Bethune-Cookman

Offensive Line: Cameran Rogers, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State

Wide Receiver: D'Avery Robinson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Tight End: Travon Jones, Prairie View A&M

Defense

Defensive Line: Malik Gucake, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Line: Eric Thomas Jr., Alcorn State

Defensive Line: Arenza Davis, Alabama A&M

Defensive Line: Michael Joiner Jr., Alabama State

Linebacker: Danarius Hilliard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Linebacker: Wyatt Wright, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Stephen Sparrow Jr., Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Ta'Shaun Sims, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Kam Sallis, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Eric Zachery, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Back: Herman Brister III, Southern

Specialists

Place Kicker: David Faulk, Alabama A&M

Punter: Demetrion Duvall, Alcorn State

Return Specialist: Nehemiah Hixon, Alabama State

Long Snapper: Cole Hash, Bethune-Cookman

SWAC preseason honors by the numbers | SWAC

2026 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: Jared Lockhart, Jackson State

Running Back: Trey Holly, Southern

Running Back: Jamarie Hostzclaw, Alabama State

Offensive Line: Dezmond Penn, Alabama State

Offensive Line: Abe Diallo, Alcorn State

Offensive Line: Jayden Daniels, Texas Southern

Offensive Line: Alexander Vigil, Grambling State

Offensive Line: Nick Carter, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Wide Receiver: Roriyon Richardson, Texas Southern

Wide Receiver: Jordan Chambers-Smith, Alabama A&M

Tight End: Kordell Rodgers, Texas Southern

Defense

Defensive Line: Marquis Cagle, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Defensive Line: Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Line: Kenneth Andrews, Alcorn State

Defensive Line: Isaiah Washburn, Bethune-Cookman

Linebacker: Marcellius Johnson, Grambling State

Linebacker: Carmello Jones, Jackson State

Linebacker: Douglas Franklin, Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Back: Naim Lassiter, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Keon Handley Jr., Alabama A&M

Defensive Back: KJ Chisholm, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Tayvion Haney, Alcorn State

Specialists

Place Kicker: Andrew Abu-Akel, Alabama State

Return Specialist: Jay'Shaun Johnson, Grambling State

Long Snapper: Garrett Wilemon, Alabama State

HBCU Legends will have several pre-media day series on polls, votings, stadiums, and broadcasting on Friday.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST