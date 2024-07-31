BREAKING: 2024 BOXTOROW HBCU Football Preseason All-America Team
HOUSTON — The 2024 BOXTOROW HBCU All-America Team was released after voting by the national media, which regularly report on HBCU football players, coaches, and teams. Since 2007, BOXTOROW has announced an impressive student-athlete list comprising players from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, CAA, and OVC. This year, 17 football programs are represented out of the 30 All-America selections.
Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.'s Alabama State Hornets team has received excellent preseason recognition, with five players making the list. Four Florida A&M Rattlers earned spots, with defensive back Kendall Bohler leading the way.
Two elite running backs to watch this season are VA Union's Jada Byers and Alabama A&M's Donovan Eaglin. Honorable mentions went to running backs Elijah Burris (Hampton) and MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year's Jarett Hunter (Howard), who will be ready to make the final All-America ballot.
The spotlight will be on several of the nation's top defensive players who were voted to the BOXTOROW HBCU All-America team:
- DB Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard)
- LB Rico Dozier (Alabama State)
- DL Ckelby Givens (Southern)
- LB Jacob Williams (Texas Southern)
- DB Karon Prunty (NC A&T)
- LB Erick Hunter (Morgan State)
Jackson State's punter, Matt Noll, and punt returner Robert McMinn from Alabama State lead the specialists to keep an eye on this season.
Conspicuously absent from a majority of preseason ballots in the quarterback category were Alabama State's Andrew Body and 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, Jace Wilson from Texas Southern. With knowledge of each player, by the end of 2024, they may be recognized more than most.
Another wide receiver to consider is new Southern Jaguar Quay Davis, who was maturing in the role before leaving Texas Southern this offseason. QB Noah Bodden just needs to get him the football.
2024 HBCU College Football Preseason All-America Team
OFFENSE
QB: Myles Crawley, Grambling, r-Sr. Lithonia, Ga.
RB: Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Sr., Hammonton, N.J. #
RB: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M, r-Soph., Houston, Texas
OL: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M, r-Jr., Gordon, Ga.
OL: Trevon Humphrey, North Carolina Central, r-Soph., Greensboro, N.C.
OL: Evan Henry, Jackson State, Gr., Dallas, Texas
OL: Arelious Dunn, Alabama State, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.*
OL: Tahj Martin, Grambling, Jr., Lewisville, Texas*
OL: Nick Taiste, South Carolina State, Sr., West Columbia, S.C.*
TE: Tavarious Griffin, Alcorn State, Sr., Tallassee, Ala.#
WR: Malachi Langley, Lincoln (Pa.), Soph., Chester, Pa.#
WR: Fabian McCray, Jackson State, Gr., Chicago, Ill.
DEFENSE
DL: Ckelby Givens, Southern, Soph., Shreveport, La.#
DL: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.
DL: Aaron Miller, Benedict, r-Sr., Decatur, Ga.
DL: Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State, r-Jr., Orlando, Fla.*
DL: Elijah Williams, Morgan State, Sr., Jersey City, N.J.*
LB: Rico Dozier, Alabama State, Sr., Abbeville, La.#
LB: Asmar Hasan, Lane, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.
LB: Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., Capitol Heights, Md.*
LB: Jacob Williams, Texas Southern, Sr., Fresno, Texas*
DB: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M, r-Jr., Orlando, Fla.#
DB: Kenny Gallop, Howard, Sr., Portsmouth, Va.#
DB: James Burgess, Alabama State, Sr., Center Point, Ala.
DB: Karon Prunty, North Carolina A&T, Jr., Portsmouth, Va.*
DB: Deco Wilson, Florida A&M, Gr., Talladega, Ala.*
SPECIALISTS
P: Matt Noll, Jackson State, Gr., Robesonia, Pa.
PK: Cameron Gillis, Florida A&M, Gr., Budapest, Hungary
PR: Robert McMinn, Alabama State, Jr., Hollywood, Fla.
KR: Keith Jenkins, Morgan State, Jr., Gainesville, Va.
HONORABLE MENTION
QB: Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (Pa.)
RB: Elijah Burris, Hampton; Jarett Hunter, Howard
OL: Treyvon Branch, Morgan State; Darius Fox, Howard
WR: Johnny Jones, Edward Waters
LB: Demarkus Cunningham, Alabama State; Malik Moore, Tuskegee
DB: Mikael King, Tuskegee
PK: James Lowery, Tennessee State
KR: DeJuan Bell, Fort Valley State
*Denotes a Tie | #2023 HBCU All-American