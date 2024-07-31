HBCU Legends

BREAKING: 2024 BOXTOROW HBCU Football Preseason All-America Team

National media covering HBCU football voted on the 2024 HBCU All-America team.

Kyle T. Mosley

Kenny Gallop Jr.
Kenny Gallop Jr. / Howard Athletics
In this story:

HOUSTON — The 2024 BOXTOROW HBCU All-America Team was released after voting by the national media, which regularly report on HBCU football players, coaches, and teams. Since 2007, BOXTOROW has announced an impressive student-athlete list comprising players from the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, CAA, and OVC. This year, 17 football programs are represented out of the 30 All-America selections.

Coach Eddie Robinson Jr.'s Alabama State Hornets team has received excellent preseason recognition, with five players making the list. Four Florida A&M Rattlers earned spots, with defensive back Kendall Bohler leading the way.   

Donovan Eaglin
Alabama A&M Bulldogs quarterback Xaiver Lankford (16) hands off the ball to Alabama A&M Bulldogs running back Donovan Eaglin (7) as the Rattlers face the Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Famu 17 / Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat /

Two elite running backs to watch this season are VA Union's Jada Byers and Alabama A&M's Donovan Eaglin. Honorable mentions went to running backs Elijah Burris (Hampton) and MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year's Jarett Hunter (Howard), who will be ready to make the final All-America ballot.

The spotlight will be on several of the nation's top defensive players who were voted to the BOXTOROW HBCU All-America team:

  • DB Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard)
  • LB Rico Dozier (Alabama State)
  • DL Ckelby Givens (Southern)
  • LB Jacob Williams (Texas Southern)
  • DB Karon Prunty (NC A&T)
  • LB Erick Hunter (Morgan State)

Jackson State's punter, Matt Noll, and punt returner Robert McMinn from Alabama State lead the specialists to keep an eye on this season.

Conspicuously absent from a majority of preseason ballots in the quarterback category were Alabama State's Andrew Body and 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, Jace Wilson from Texas Southern. With knowledge of each player, by the end of 2024, they may be recognized more than most.

Another wide receiver to consider is new Southern Jaguar Quay Davis, who was maturing in the role before leaving Texas Southern this offseason. QB Noah Bodden just needs to get him the football.

VA Union's Jada Byers
Virginia Union running back Jada Byers breaks the tackle of Morehouse's Cameron Selders as he runs for a first-half touchdown in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Canton. / Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent /

2024 HBCU College Football Preseason All-America Team

OFFENSE

QB: Myles Crawley, Grambling, r-Sr. Lithonia, Ga.

RB: Jada Byers, Virginia Union, Sr., Hammonton, N.J. #

RB: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M, r-Soph., Houston, Texas

OL: Ashton Grable, Florida A&M, r-Jr., Gordon, Ga.

OL: Trevon Humphrey, North Carolina Central, r-Soph., Greensboro, N.C.

OL: Evan Henry, Jackson State, Gr., Dallas, Texas

OL: Arelious Dunn, Alabama State, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.*

OL: Tahj Martin, Grambling, Jr., Lewisville, Texas*

OL: Nick Taiste, South Carolina State, Sr., West Columbia, S.C.*

TE: Tavarious Griffin, Alcorn State, Sr., Tallassee, Ala.#

WR: Malachi Langley, Lincoln (Pa.), Soph., Chester, Pa.#

WR: Fabian McCray, Jackson State, Gr., Chicago, Ill.

Kendall Bohler
Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers defensive back Kendall Bohler (3) intercepts a pass against the Howard Bison in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

DEFENSE

DL: Ckelby Givens, Southern, Soph., Shreveport, La.#

DL: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.

DL: Aaron Miller, Benedict, r-Sr., Decatur, Ga.

DL: Treqwan Thomas, Alabama State, r-Jr., Orlando, Fla.*

DL: Elijah Williams, Morgan State, Sr., Jersey City, N.J.*

LB: Rico Dozier, Alabama State, Sr., Abbeville, La.#

LB: Asmar Hasan, Lane, Sr., Atlanta, Ga.

LB: Erick Hunter, Morgan State, Sr., Capitol Heights, Md.*

LB: Jacob Williams, Texas Southern, Sr., Fresno, Texas*

DB: Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M, r-Jr., Orlando, Fla.#

DB: Kenny Gallop, Howard, Sr., Portsmouth, Va.#

DB: James Burgess, Alabama State, Sr., Center Point, Ala.

DB: Karon Prunty, North Carolina A&T, Jr., Portsmouth, Va.*

DB: Deco Wilson, Florida A&M, Gr., Talladega, Ala.*

 

SPECIALISTS

P:  Matt Noll, Jackson State, Gr., Robesonia, Pa.

PK: Cameron Gillis, Florida A&M, Gr., Budapest, Hungary

PR: Robert McMinn, Alabama State, Jr., Hollywood, Fla.

KR: Keith Jenkins, Morgan State, Jr., Gainesville, Va.

 

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (Pa.)

RB: Elijah Burris, Hampton; Jarett Hunter, Howard

OL: Treyvon Branch, Morgan State; Darius Fox, Howard

WR: Johnny Jones, Edward Waters

LB: Demarkus Cunningham, Alabama State; Malik Moore, Tuskegee

DB: Mikael King, Tuskegee

PK: James Lowery, Tennessee State

KR: DeJuan Bell, Fort Valley State

*Denotes a Tie | #2023 HBCU All-American

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football