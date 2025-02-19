BREAKING: 700 Park Ave. Podcast Set To Launch On HBCU Pass
Norfolk, VA — The level of excitement surrounding Norfolk State football is unquestionable as the Michael Vick era officially began on December 23, 2024. After putting the sports world in a frenzy, the Spartan program is expected to garner unprecedented media coverage. At the forefront of the media explosion comes a new podcast entitled "700 Park Ave," named after the school's famed address.
Created and produced by the growing media platform HBCU PASS, the cast features a legendary trio of Norfolk State football greats: Don Carey, Justin Smith, and Lynden Trail. The cast will provide an exclusive, in-depth view of the program from a player's perspective that embodies Norfolk State football to its core.
Carey, a former standout defensive back, became the first Norfolk State player to be drafted into the NFL in the Division I era as a sixth-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in 2009.
After a ten-year professional career, Carey is eager to give an authentic take on the program's evolution from a player's perspective.
"We've been through it all as NSU athletes—now, it's time to tell our stories, break down the game, and bring fans inside the Spartan football experience."
Lynden Trail, a former Norfolk State All-American linebacker who played professionally with stints in both the NFL and CFL before transitioning into coaching, will provide unique insight into game preparation and player development as the Spartans strive to create a championship culture.
Finally, Justin Smith, Norfolk State football alum and current UFL wide receiver is set to serve as show moderator who possesses a wealth of knowledge from an offensive point of view.
Spartan nation and the sports world should expect expert analysis, storytelling, and exclusive player and coach interviews that will capture Norfolk State football's passionate culture.
The podcast is set to make its highly anticipated debut in March 2025.