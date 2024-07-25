BREAKING: Davius Richard Signs With Houston Roughnecks
The co-2024 Black College Football Player of the Year will return to the gridiron in the UFL for 2025.
Davius Richard agreed to terms with the Houston Roughnecks for the 2025 UFL season, per source. Richard sustained a lower leg injury at the 2024 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl while scoring the game's first touchdown on Team Gaither's opening drive.
"Davius is excited about the opportunity to demonstrate his dual-threat ability and make another historic run with the UFL," Rasheeda Liberty, Davius Richard's agent, told HBCU Legends.
Richard will begin his professional football journey as the UFL expects team camps to open in early March 2025.
During his career at NCCU under coach Trei Olivers, he led the Eagles offense with more than 10,700 yards, pass completions (695), rushing touchdowns (41), and being responsible for 113 touchdowns.
DAVIUS RICHARD'S ACCOLADES
- MEAC Offensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023)
- BOXTOROW Impact Player of the Year (2022)
- Walter Peyton Award Finalist (2022,2023)
- Black College Football Player of the Year (2023)
