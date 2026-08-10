Bruce Eugene Returns to Grambling State as QB Coach, Pass Game Coordinator

GRAMBLING, La. -- Grambling State welcomes one of the most accomplished and legendary quarterbacks in program history back home to patrol the sideline this season.

Head coach Mickey Joseph announced the addition of former Tigers standout Bruce Eugene to the coaching staff as quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator. Eugene returns to his alma mater with a record-setting playing career at Grambling State and more than a decade of experience coaching quarterbacks at the college and high school levels.

"Bruce is a special addition to our coaching staff because he understands what it means to be a quarterback at Grambling State," Joseph said. "He has been in that position, he has had tremendous success at this level, and he understands the expectations that come with playing quarterback at Grambling. His knowledge of the position, his experience and his passion for this university will be tremendous assets for us. We are excited to welcome Bruce back home."

One of the FCS's Most Productive Passers

A New Orleans native, Eugene played at Grambling State from 2001-05 and established himself as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Football Championship Subdivision history.

Eugene was a two-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which honors the top offensive player in the FCS.

He finished his Grambling State career with 13,580 passing yards and 140 touchdown passes. Eugene helped lead the Tigers to four HBCU national championships and four SWAC championships while earning SWAC Championship Game MVP, Bayou Classic MVP and Doug Williams Award honors.

His 2005 senior season remains one of the most productive individual campaigns in FCS history.

Eugene threw for 4,360 yards and 56 touchdowns with only six interceptions, helping Grambling State finish 11-1 and capture the SWAC championship.

That season cemented Eugene's place among the most accomplished quarterbacks in HBCU football history.

From Lorman to Brooklyn

Eugene began his collegiate coaching career at Alcorn State in 2011 as the Braves' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under former Grambling State head coach Melvin Spears.

The opportunity allowed Eugene to begin translating his experience as a championship quarterback into player development while working with another coach connected to Grambling State's football tradition.

Eugene has a solid coaching résumé within New York City's Public Schools Athletic League, working as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator before becoming head football coach at Grand Street Campus in Brooklyn.

Division 1 HBCU Football All-Time Top Single-Game Passing Yard Performances (FCS Era) 🏈🔥:



1. Bruce Eugene, Grambling State

618 Passing Yds vs PVAMU (2005)



2. Willie Totten, MVSU

599 Passing Yds vs PVAMU (1984)



3. Robert Kent, Jackson State

595 Passing Yds vs Bama State… pic.twitter.com/FRwS9HPVtX — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) April 5, 2024

In 2015, Eugene guided Grand Street Campus to a 13-0 record and the PSAL Championship Division title. He was named the New York Jets High School Coach of the Year and became the first Black head coach to win a championship in New York City's highest division.

Eugene later coached at Locust Grove High School in Atlanta. During the 2024-25 season, he helped lead the Wildcats to their first region championship.

Most recently, Eugene served as a scouting assistant with Syracuse football after joining the program in January 2026.

Bringing Grambling's Quarterback Tradition Full Circle

Eugene's return gives Joseph a quarterbacks coach who understands Grambling's expectations from personal experience.

Eugene played under Tigers legend Doug Williams and later under Spears, creating a direct connection to two coaches who helped shape Grambling State's quarterback tradition.

He spent five seasons in the Tigers' program, setting passing records and helping establish a standard that continues to define the position at Grambling.

Now, he returns to campus to help develop the next generation of Tigers quarterbacks.

Eugene earned his degree from Grambling State in 2005.

For Joseph, the hire adds more than experience to the coaching staff. It brings a former Grambling quarterback back into the program with a championship pedigree, familiarity with the university and a proven background in developing players at the position.

As the Tigers prepare for the 2026 season, Eugene will be tasked with helping shape the next chapter of Grambling State football - from the quarterback room to the passing game.