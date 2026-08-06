ESPN’s Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker Begin 10th Season as HBCU Football’s Signature Broadcast Team

HOUSTON -- For almost ten years, Tiffany Greene (play-by-play announcer) and Jay Walker (analyst) have been the voices of HBCU football on ESPN. They combine their football knowledge with pride in their schools, strong storytelling, and a commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Their broadcasts have raised the profile of HBCU athletics and introduced new viewers to traditions that go far beyond the game itself.



Greene and Walker are about to start their tenth season together in the booth at ESPN, which is impressive in a field where broadcast teams often change every year.



This season, they will start with the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-off in Atlanta and finish at the Celebration Bowl on ABC. It's a fitting way to mark a partnership that now represents HBCU football.



"I appreciate that," Greene told HBCU Legends when reminded of the anniversary. "It's hard to believe it's been a decade."



This milestone is about more than just lasting a long time. It shows their high-quality work, professionalism, and respect for each other.



In the past ten seasons, Greene and Walker have covered conference championships, rivalry games, Celebration Bowls, and many nationally televised matchups. They are known for mixing smart football analysis with stories that highlight HBCU excellence, academics, history, and community impact.



This approach comes naturally to them.



Greene, a fourth-generation Florida A&M graduate, and Walker, who played quarterback for Howard and led the Bison to an undefeated season in 1993, approach every broadcast as proud alumni. Their backgrounds help them notice the traditions and details that others without HBCU connections might miss.



"It's not just about football," Walker said. "It's about understanding why these schools matter."



Their chemistry is clear, and so is their friendly rivalry.



"Getting close to that time of year again where you'll be seeing me and Tiff a whole lot," Walker joked. "So I'm trying to build up my strength so I can deal with that Rattler all season long."



Greene never tires of their playful banter.



Neither does the HBCU mission.



Building Trust Over 10 Seasons



One reason Greene and Walker have stayed together for ten years is that they never let each other get too comfortable.



Greene laughed as she described the dynamic that has shaped their partnership from the start.



"He's going to push, challenge, test my nerve, step on it, and have a whole lot to say in the process," Greene said. "But I wouldn't have it any other way."



Walker didn't dispute the assessment.



"Basically what she's saying is I'm going to make sure she knows her stuff and she has passed the test," Walker said with a smile. "I'll give her credit for that."



Behind their playful exchanges is a strong sense of accountability to each other.



They have spent years pushing each other, challenging opinions, preparing carefully, and making sure they never get complacent. This approach has made them one of the most respected announcing teams in college football and earned the trust of coaches, players, fans, and viewers of HBCU sports.



"I think that is what has been so special about the time that we've been able to spend together over this now 10th season," Greene said. "We bring out the best in each other. While we are genuinely doing our absolute best to represent HBCUs, we know that the other has our back and wants the absolute best too."



Walker said Greene also changed his own perspective as an HBCU alumnus.



"I didn't realize what it meant to really love your alma mater until I started hanging with Tiffany Greene," Walker admitted. "Because Tiffany Greene loves Florida A&M."



Walker laughed while explaining the difference.



"I was a football player at Howard, but for goodness' sake, she was on the royal court at FAMU. You have to know all your history to do all that stuff. There are levels to loving your alma mater and knowing about your alma mater."



That passion rubbed off on others.



"It also made me appreciate what it means to be an alumnus of an HBCU," Walker said, "and talk about the things that aren't related to X's and O's that make HBCUs so special."



For viewers, this approach is now a key part of every Greene and Walker broadcast.



Defining Moments in the Booth



After ten years together, Greene and Walker have shared more memorable moments than they can count.



But neither of them started by talking about championships.



Instead, Greene first thought of the student-athletes whose stories have filled so many broadcasts.



"We get to share the story of excellence of these HBCUs and the wonderful student-athletes that come out of them," Greene said. "When you think about young men who were getting three degrees and still leading their football teams, those who are helping to shape their community or who overcame circumstances just to show resilience and perseverance-that's something that never gets old beyond just the level of competition."



Her memories range from North Carolina A&T's strong run in the MEAC to calling the first Celebration Bowl and seeing the game's first overtime thriller.



Walker recalled several defining football moments of his own.



Some highlights include Buddy Pough leading South Carolina State past Deion Sanders and Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, Tarik Cohen's exciting career at North Carolina A&T, and the emotion when T.C. Taylor helped Jackson State win a Celebration Bowl title.



Then Walker remembered the moment that stood above everything else.



"Probably our highlight of our broadcasting career was Tiff having the opportunity to interview her soror, and me having the opportunity to interview my fellow Howard alumnus," Walker said. "When Vice President Kamala Harris came into the booth at the Celebration Bowl. It doesn't get any better than that for us."



Not all of their memorable moments were happy ones.



Walker laughed while recalling a Florida Classic during Bethune-Cookman's dominant stretch over Florida A&M, when a Wildcats fullback raced 90 yards for a touchdown while Greene was calling the game.



"You couldn't tell if she was crying or she was excited," Walker joked.



"Oh, absolutely," Greene replied. "It was the heartbreaker. The backbreaker."



Despite her loyalty to the Rattlers, Walker praised Greene for never allowing emotion to overshadow professionalism.



Both broadcasters have learned to balance celebrating the schools they love with staying committed to telling the story fairly.



Protecting the HBCU Story



Greene and Walker see their job as more than just calling touchdowns and analyzing plays.



For them, every broadcast is a chance to shape how millions of viewers see Historically Black Colleges and Universities.



Sometimes, that responsibility means pushing back against producers behind the scenes.



Walker revealed there have been numerous instances where production meetings drifted toward highlighting campus controversies instead of institutional strengths.



"Sometimes producers would want to talk about something that's going to make the school look bad instead of looking good and overamplify stuff," Walker said. "When you've got a partner like Tiff where we're like, we're not going to do that. HBCUs don't get as much shine as they should anyway. So when they get the shine, why are we going to talk about negative stuff?"



Instead, they steered the conversation in a more positive direction.



"It's easy to sit there and pick on a school for having housing issues or shortages or APR," Walker said. "But we've challenged producers: Why don't you go find something positive? Tell people about the nursing school, the veterinary school or the famous alumni. We've taken those awkward moments and turned them into positive moments."



That doesn't mean they always see things the same way.



Greene said their differing viewpoints often strengthen the broadcast.



"Jay feels how Jay feels, and Jay's going to call it as he sees it," Greene said. "I may come from a different perspective, but I think that's what makes it healthy. It's not always easy to chime in with an opinion, and I don't envy him for that."



Their respect for each other has never depended on always agreeing.



Instead, it has led to honest conversations based on their shared appreciation for the schools they represent.



Carrying Charlie Neal's Legacy Forward



No discussion about HBCU broadcasting is complete without mentioning Charlie Neal.



Before HBCU football was regularly shown on national TV, Neal set the standard for Black college sports broadcasting. His storytelling, preparation, and deep knowledge of HBCU culture influenced many announcers, including Greene and Walker.



Neal, the leading voice of Black college sports, passed away on May 13 after an illness that kept him off the air. His loss left a big gap in the HBCU community, but his influence is still clear.



Greene recalled working alongside Neal during a MEAC bowling championship, describing him as one of the profession's greatest mentors.



"When you say Black college sports, I think just in broadcasting in general, the way that he was able to pave the way and open doors for someone like myself," Greene said. "He was a consummate professional. He always had an anecdote or story to educate the viewer about where they were. Everything he talked about came from a place of passion."



Neal's example still shapes how Greene does her work.



"Jay and I have a responsibility to continue carrying the torch," Greene said. "We understand we stand on the shoulders of people like Charlie Neal who helped create opportunities for us."



Walker credits Neal with launching his own broadcasting career and instilling standards that remain with him today.



"He was always prepared," Walker said. "If you weren't prepared, he let you know. He wouldn't scold you. He'd just make you feel like you were extremely unprepared. He really taught me a lot. I owe a lot to him getting me started in this industry."



The realization that this season will be the first without Neal's presence around HBCU football still hasn't fully settled in.



"It'll be different this year knowing he really won't be around the HBCU scene for the first time in more than 50 years," Walker said.



For Greene and Walker, honoring Neal's legacy is about more than just remembering him.



It means continuing to tell HBCU stories with the same preparation, honesty, and pride that defined his career.



A Hall of Fame Perspective



Walker is starting the 2026 season with a new honor that adds to his perspective as a broadcaster.



Last year, the former Howard quarterback was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, joining a fraternity of legends whose contributions extend far beyond the football field. This summer, fellow Howard alumnus Steve Wyche joined the Hall's Class of 2026 alongside Jimmy Smith, Eddie Robinson Jr., Nick Collins, Tyrone Poole and Rudy Hubbard.



For Walker, the recognition belongs as much to his teammates as it does to him.



"When they welcome you, they welcome you and you feel like you're one of the best to ever play Black college football during that time," Walker said. "I really went in for my teammates because they deserve it. When you're a quarterback and your team goes undefeated, your teammates should get just as much credit."



The Hall of Fame weekend also reminded everyone of the strong bond among Black college football legends.



Walker spoke about sharing breakfast with Pro Football Hall of Famers Mel Blount and Ed "Too Tall" Jones and spending time with fellow inductees like Robert Brazile. Howard University now boasts three Black College Football Hall of Famers - Walker, Steve Wyche and Antoine Bethea - a distinction Walker believes reflects decades of excellence from the Bison football program.



"It's bigger than any one player," Walker said. "It's about representing Howard and representing Black college football."



Being honored by the Hall of Fame has made Walker even more committed to preserving HBCU football's history and sharing new stories each Saturday.



The Storylines Greene & Walker Are Watching



As they get ready for another season, Greene and Walker are already watching several programs they think could shape 2026.



One of the biggest stories is that four schools have new head coaches. Howard welcomes former Bison quarterback Ted White, Florida A&M starts a new chapter with Quinn Gray, Clark Atlanta brings in Terry Sims, and Morehouse gives the job to Brad Sherrod.



Walker believes Howard's hire carries enormous significance.



"I told the athletic director, I told the alumni and the former players, if Howard can't get it done behind Ted White, then I just don't know if we can," Walker said. "He loves the history. He's paid his dues. He's been around some of the best minds in football. He's one of the best offensive minds out there."



Walker is also interested in what Morehouse could achieve in the Atlanta University Center.



"I think you need to have a school in the AUC with that electricity," Walker said. "If you can get one of those schools winning, momentum builds. More students get involved. More people come out. I think Morehouse could be a little diamond in the rough."



Walker is already looking forward to the Alabama State versus Jackson State matchup.



After last season's exciting 38-34 win by the Tigers in Montgomery, he thinks this SWAC rivalry is starting to heat up again.



"Those programs are starting to renew the fact that they don't like each other that much," Walker said. "And they're going to be pretty good football teams."



Walker is also watching Delaware State under DeSean Jackson entering Year 2.



"DeSean Jackson has a little bit of that 'IT' factor," Walker said. "It's unconventional. You don't see it very often. But he's got a big chip on his shoulder, and the rest of those coaches know he can recruit. I wouldn't be surprised if Delaware State has another strong season."



Walker thinks Michael Vick at Norfolk State is under pressure after a tough 1-11 first season.



"For what they're doing there, he can't win one game again," Walker said. "If they have the same type of season they had last year, I think that's probably the hottest seat in the conference."



Championship Expectations



Walker didn't hesitate when discussing Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body, the reigning SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.



His only worry isn't about Body's talent. It's whether he can stay healthy and available.



"Yes, if he can stay healthy," Walker said. "He hasn't completed a season yet. When he's healthy, he's one of the best players in HBCU football. But staying healthy all season is going to be the key."



Greene's attention naturally shifted toward the coaches who met in last season's Celebration Bowl.



She thinks Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson has set up the Panthers to stay among the SWAC's top teams, even with the challenges of defending a conference title.



"That is certainly the big question mark," Greene said. "But I think he's got the formula."



When asked about South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry, Greene needed only a few words.



"Chennis," she said with a smile, "everywhere he goes turns to gold."



She also mentioned a scheduling detail that could become a story this fall.



Florida A&M is the homecoming opponent for three different schools this season, which shows how much attention the Hornets are getting as 2026 approaches.



One Game Already Has Walker's Attention



Walker expects the Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern game during Labor Day weekend to be one of the most emotional and anticipated HBCU matchups.



He believes Panthers head coach Tremaine Jackson will have his team ready for the moment.



Still, Walker cautioned against overlooking Texas Southern and head coach Chris Dishman.



"Chris Dishman is like the quiet assassin," Walker said. "You don't always know what he's got going on behind the scenes. He can live with things staying nice and peaceful, but Tremaine's got to make it a violent football game."



Walker thinks the atmosphere in Prairie View will feel like a playoff game.



"I think it's going to be a very hostile environment for Texas Southern to go there and get the win."



Year 10 Begins



The next chapter begins where HBCU football seasons often start: on national television.



Greene and Walker will open their milestone season at the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-off in Atlanta when Alabama A&M meets Howard on Aug. 29 at Center Parc Stadium. From there, they'll spend another four months traveling the HBCU football landscape before returning to ABC's broadcast of the Celebration Bowl in December.



Ten years after they first shared a booth, Greene and Walker are more than just ESPN broadcasters.



They are trusted storytellers, ambassadors, and advocates whose voices have helped shape how people experience HBCU football across the country.



Every Saturday, they carry more than just a headset. They also carry the responsibility of representing HBCUs whose legacies should be celebrated, protected, and understood.



As they start their tenth year, that mission stays the same.