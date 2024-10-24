Bubba McDowell Praises LB Ayden Jones: Rising Star On Jerry Rice Award Watch List
HOUSTON - Prairie View A&M freshman linebacker Ayden Jones is among the six HBCU players who landed on the Stats Perform 2024 Jerry Rice Award Watch List. The Crosby High School football standout was 44 tackles, three solo and five assisted tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a pass defended, and one interception through his first seven collegiate games.
"He's raw," Coach Bubba McDowell noted about Jones. He's been operating on his pure athletic ability. Once he figures out how to study film, he will be dangerous. He's been up in tackles every week since starting the season."
In its 4th season, the award honors the FCS freshman player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. The last HBCU football student-athlete to win and be recognized was Shedeur Sanders in 2021.
HBCU PLAYERS ON THE JERRY RICE AWARD WATCH LIST
- Jason Collins Jr., Morgan State, RB, 5-9, 185, Washington, D.C. (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
- Sanders Ellis, Tennessee State, LB, 6-2, 225, Nashville (Big South-OVC Football Association)
- Jamarie Hostzclaw, Alabama State, RB, 5-9, 176, North Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
- Ayden Jones, Prairie View A&M, LB, 6-2, 215, Houston (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
- Brennan Ridley, Hampton, WR, 5-11, 177, Richmond, Virginia (CAA Football)
- Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State, RB/Returns, 5-8, 165, Atlanta (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
This season, Texas A&M-Commerce's only SWAC opponent was a 35-28 heartbreaking loss to Grambling State.
Coach McDowell told HBCU Legends that "Texas-Commerce has a good defense. They get after you. They have a solid defensive line. You watch their primary wide receiver. We must control the lineup front, especially the guards."
After losing to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, coach McDowell reflected on his team and said, "It was good for them to have the week off to reset and get ready for homecoming."
The Prairie View A&M Panthers will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for Homecoming with a 2 PM CT kick-off on Saturday, Oct. 26. Bubba McDowell's team has a 2-5 and 0-3 record in the SWAC.