HBCU Legends

Bubba McDowell Praises LB Ayden Jones: Rising Star On Jerry Rice Award Watch List

Panthers freshman linebacker has plenty of upside, according to Coach McDowell.

Kyle T. Mosley

Prairie View A&M Panthers
Prairie View A&M Panthers / Prairie View A&M Panthers
In this story:

HOUSTON - Prairie View A&M freshman linebacker Ayden Jones is among the six HBCU players who landed on the Stats Perform 2024 Jerry Rice Award Watch List. The Crosby High School football standout was 44 tackles, three solo and five assisted tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, a pass defended, and one interception through his first seven collegiate games.

"He's raw," Coach Bubba McDowell noted about Jones. He's been operating on his pure athletic ability. Once he figures out how to study film, he will be dangerous. He's been up in tackles every week since starting the season."

In its 4th season, the award honors the FCS freshman player of the year in college football's Division I subdivision. The last HBCU football student-athlete to win and be recognized was Shedeur Sanders in 2021.

HBCU PLAYERS ON THE JERRY RICE AWARD WATCH LIST

  • Jason Collins Jr., Morgan State, RB, 5-9, 185, Washington, D.C. (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
  • Sanders Ellis, Tennessee State, LB, 6-2, 225, Nashville (Big South-OVC Football Association)
  • Jamarie Hostzclaw, Alabama State, RB, 5-9, 176, North Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
  • Ayden Jones, Prairie View A&M, LB, 6-2, 215, Houston (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
  • Brennan Ridley, Hampton, WR, 5-11, 177, Richmond, Virginia (CAA Football)
  • Travis Terrell Jr., Jackson State, RB/Returns, 5-8, 165, Atlanta (Southwestern Athletic Conference)

This season, Texas A&M-Commerce's only SWAC opponent was a 35-28 heartbreaking loss to Grambling State.  

Coach McDowell told HBCU Legends that "Texas-Commerce has a good defense. They get after you. They have a solid defensive line. You watch their primary wide receiver. We must control the lineup front, especially the guards."

After losing to Arkansas-Pine Bluff, coach McDowell reflected on his team and said, "It was good for them to have the week off to reset and get ready for homecoming."

The Prairie View A&M Panthers will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions for Homecoming with a 2 PM CT kick-off on Saturday, Oct. 26. Bubba McDowell's team has a 2-5 and 0-3 record in the SWAC. 

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football