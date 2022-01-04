Bubba McDowell, Former All-Pro NFL Defensive Back, Promoted to Prairie View's Head Football Coach

Prairie View A&M has promoted former interim head coach to become its new head football coach.

Prairie View A&M athletic department officials confirmed that the school has landed its new head football coach. Former interim head coach Bubba McDowell is the new full-time head coach with the Panthers. McDowell was hired after former head coach Eric Dooley left the program to assume head coaching duties with Southern University.

Prairie View's Head Coach Bubba McDowell

McDowell was the interim head coach before the school interviewed other candidates as a part of its national search for a head coach.

He becomes another ex-NFL player or coach to become a head coach for an HBCU sports program. The Fort Gaines native has been with Prairie View's coaching staff for ten seasons as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach.

The Houston Oilers drafted McDowell out of the Universit of Miami in the 1989 NFL Draft as the 77th overall pick in the third round. He played safety with the young corps of defensive backs nicknamed "The Young Guns." The All-Pro (1991) defensive back spent his NFL career with Houston (1989-1994) and Carolina (1995). He was honored as the Houston Oilers' Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

McDowell finished with 486 tackles, five sacks, seventeen interceptions, ten forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.

The Panthers solidify the position with McDowell after most of the SWAC and other HBCU schools have made offers to others for their open positions. Also, this will help the Panthers' recruiting efforts to stay competitive in the SWAC.

Last season, Prairie View won the SWAC West division title under Eric Dooley's leadership. Most of his assistants followed him to Southern University to complete his crop of assistants. Now, McDowell must get to work building his staff on The Hill.