Jaguars Head Coach Eric Dooley Adds Assistant Coaches, Players at Southern University

    December 23, 2021
    Eric Dooley Adds Assistant Coaches and Players

    Southern University's head football coach Eric Dooley is building a high-quality coaching staff with his former assistants.
    The Jaguars announced the following additions:

    1. Rickey Jackson - Director of Football Operations
    2. Henry Miller - Defensive Coordinator
    3. Ryan Burton - Safeties Coach and Video Coordinator
    4. Johnathan Williams - Quarterbacks Coach
    5. Damon Nivens - Offensive Line Coach
    6. LaAllen Clark - Defensive Ends Coach
    7. Demarcus Miller - Defensive Line Coach
    8. Devin Fosselman - Wide Receivers Coach
    9. Alvin Fosselman - Assistant Special Teams Coordinator
    10. Mark Frederick - Special Teams Coordinator
    Notable addition: Henry Miller will follow Coach Dooley from Prairie A&M, where he served as the Panthers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Miller had two previous stints at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, first as the secondary coach (2006-09) and defensive coordinator (2012-14). In 2012, Miller's defense combined with then offensive coordinator Eric Dooley's offense to lead the Golden Lions to a SWAC Championship and HBCU National Championship, per PV's website.

    Several of his assistant coaches worked with Coach Dooley at Prairie View.

    “I think it’s a very strong staff, guys that I know well and who know Southern,” Dooley said. “Henry Miller is no stranger on the Bluff. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the SWAC. Miller was able to grow a defense that finished in the top three in the SWAC in all categories. He was once part of the Dog Day “D” and looking forward to bringing it back.”  Written by Sports Reporter, Jim Kleipeter of The Advocate

    Also, the program has several recruits committed to becoming Jaguars:

    1. DB - Benny McCray IV - FIU (Orlando, FL)
    2. QB - BeSean McCray - Hines CC (Orlando, FL)
    3. LB - Jalen Campbell - Copiah Lincoln CC (Wiona, MS)
    4. DL Trey Laing - East Mississippi CC (Tallahassee, FL)
    5. DL - Tahj Brown - Nicholls State (Donaldsonville, LA)
    6. DL - Ckelby Givens - Captain Shreve HS (Shreveport, LA)
    7. OL - Bryce McNair - Ohio University (Deerfield Beach, FL)
    8. DL - Chris Bess - Southern Lab (Baton Rouge, LA)
    9. WR - Darren Morris - Southern Lab (Baton Rouge, LA)
    Defensive back Benney McCray will enter the Jaguars secondary with experience from FIU. In his 2021 campaign, McCray totaled 50 tackles (26 solo, 24 assisted) and one TFL.

