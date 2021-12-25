Deion Sanders to Rich Eisen:  Jackson State 'We Recruited Up' with the '40-40-20 Formula'

Deion Sanders spent part of Christmas eve speaking on Rich Eisen's podcast about the future of Jackson State, the Travis Hunter recruitment, and Florida State University.

Deion Sanders and Rich Eisen; Credit: The Rich Eisen Show

Sanders told the NFL Network anchor that Jackson has "recruited up." Meaning that JSU has better talent coming into the program in 2022.

The 2021 FCS Coach of the Year has a 15-5 record in two seasons at Jackson State. The team will lose several star players. The most significant loss will be of defensive leader and playmaker James Houston. However, another defensive standout, Aubrey Miller Jr., has decided to return for his final year of eligibility at Jackson State.

So how does Coach Prime replace the production of a James Houston? He told Eisen that he has a 40-40-20 methodology for his team.

"Well, we recruited up. I don't look to two, three years from there, Rich. I take care of the present because if I don't want miss the moment. So we recruited up at every position that we needed to recruit up at. And we had some guys that weren't eligible last year that were better than the guys that were on the field this past season. And I can't wait for America to see them. We recruited some guys grad track. I have 40, 40, 20, Rich. That's my formula. 40% grad transfer is 40% in the portal, 20% of high school. And, what we recruited is phenomenal. We recruited up at every position that we needed help in. So I looked for a better team. I looked for a team to be smarter, tougher, a little faster, a lot more physical. Although we lead this nation in sacks and amongst the, where the top and FCS in defense, but we gotta get the offensive line together and get, that offense going. And I'm addressing that right now." Deion Sanders on The Rich Eisen Podcast (12/24/21)

Jackson State will open the season in Miami against the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Denny's 2022 Orange Blossom Classic on Sept. 4.