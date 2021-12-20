Grambling's Hue Jackson on HBCUs 'Turning the Moment Into a Movement' with Stan Verrett

Grambling State's head football coach Hue Jackson spoke about the new position and HBCU's turning the "moment into a movement" with Howard University alumnus and ESPN co-anchor Stan Verrett.

Jackson recently was appointed as 14th head football coach of the historic institution. Verret wanted to know why the former NFL head coach decided to follow previous head coaches like Eddie Robinson and Doug Williams at Grambling.

"It's Grambling, where coach Eddie Robinson coached. One of the greatest coaches to ever to coach college football. To be able to have a chance to go and restore the greatness that he started, it's just a tremendous opportunity," said Jackson.

One interesting question from Verrett referenced the Travis Hunter signing and mis-perception many have about HBCU programs and the lack of resources.

Jackson pointed out, "I think you answer it with people. I think it's truly about the people. I think the game is changing a little bit. You know, the weight rooms change, and people have to go into those weight rooms and work. So, regardless of how better. So I truly believe that when you think about things that are happening in HBCUs now I mean, the light has been shined. There's so many great things going on. I think these players eyes are starting to open and understand that you can pick an HBCU regardless of what star you are, and go there and get a great education and play some great football."





The veteran sportscaster wanted to know "how do you take that moment and turn it into a movement?"

"I think it's you got to do everything you can and build on the middle of this movement," noted Jackson.