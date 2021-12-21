Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    HBCU Transfer Portal: Jackson State, FAMU, and AAMU Snag Former Florida State and Miami Players

    Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Florida A&M are starting to dominate the transfer portal and recruit Florida talent from two Power 5 colleges, Florida State and Miami.
    Author:

    Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Florida A&M are starting to dominate the transfer portal and recruit Florida talent from two Power 5 colleges, Florida State and Miami.

    HBCU Transfer Portal

    JACKSON STATE TIGERS

    Josh Griffis - DE

    Josh Griffis posted last week his commitment to Jackson State University while Coach Prime was preparing his team for the Celebration Bowl.

    The 6-4 defensive end's social media handle is "BIG COUNTRY." JSU will need an impact player to replace outstanding defensive leader James Houston, who is getting ready for the NFL this spring.

    Griffis initially left FSU to the transfer portal for Garden City Community College in Sept. 2021.

    Read More

    FLORIDA A&M RATTLERS

    Jalen Goss

    The Valdosta, GA native entered the transfer portal and committed to Florida A&M Rattlers with two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. NoleGameDay's Nate Greer wrote, "Goss is one of fifteen former Noles that have entree this portal this year."

    USATSI_13839195_168388561_lowres
    USATSI_13295788_168388561_lowres

    ALABAMA BULLDOGS 

    Jarren Williams

    Willams was the former quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes and South Florida. He left South Florida at the beginning of November to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Alabama A&M confirmed Williams' commitment to the Bulldogs program this week.

    247Sports' Dean Straka wrote about the Snellville, Georgia native, "Williams was a top 100 prospect and garnered a four-star rating in 2018 recruiting."

    Jeremiah Payton

    Jeremiah Payton announced his intentions to join the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Payton ranked as a top-ten wide receiver in Florida and signed with the University of Miami in 2019. Caneswarning.com's Alan Rubenstein share this on Payton, "played in 11 games in his two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes recording six receptions for 58 yards and one carry for seven."

    The young wideout should make a great addition to Coach Mayor's talented receiving corps.

    More HBCU Football Coverage

    HBCU Transfer Portal
    Football

    HBCU Transfer Portal: Jackson State, FAMU, and AAMU Snag Former Florida State and Miami Players

    1 minute ago
    Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough
    Celebration Bowl

    Celebration Bowl Viewership Climbed To Watch South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

    2 hours ago
    Hue Jackson and Stan Verrett
    Football

    Grambling's Hue Jackson on HBCUs 'Turning the Moment Into a Movement' with Stan Verrett

    Dec 19, 2021
    HBCU PIGSKIN 2021
    Football

    HBCU Pigskin Showdown 2021

    Dec 18, 2021
    South Carolina State Bulldogs linebacker Jablonski Green (34) tries to tackle Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2)
    Celebration Bowl

    Jackson State's Offensive Line Problems Resurfaced in the Celebration Bowl

    Dec 18, 2021
    South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Shaquan Davis (1)
    Celebration Bowl

    Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State Ends Jackson State's Magical Run

    Dec 18, 2021
    USATSI_17378180_168388561_lowres
    Football

    Celebration Bowl Halftime Report: Jackson State-South Carolina State

    Dec 18, 2021
    Deion Sanders - Eddie Robinson Award Winner
    Deion Sanders

    Watch: Coach Deion Deion Sanders Take His First Steps in Months!

    Dec 18, 2021