HBCU Transfer Portal: Jackson State, FAMU, and AAMU Snag Former Florida State and Miami Players

Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Florida A&M are starting to dominate the transfer portal and recruit Florida talent from two Power 5 colleges, Florida State and Miami.

Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Florida A&M are starting to dominate the transfer portal and recruit Florida talent from two Power 5 colleges, Florida State and Miami.

HBCU Transfer Portal

JACKSON STATE TIGERS

Josh Griffis - DE

Josh Griffis posted last week his commitment to Jackson State University while Coach Prime was preparing his team for the Celebration Bowl.

The 6-4 defensive end's social media handle is "BIG COUNTRY." JSU will need an impact player to replace outstanding defensive leader James Houston, who is getting ready for the NFL this spring.

Griffis initially left FSU to the transfer portal for Garden City Community College in Sept. 2021.

FLORIDA A&M RATTLERS

Jalen Goss

The Valdosta, GA native entered the transfer portal and committed to Florida A&M Rattlers with two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. NoleGameDay's Nate Greer wrote, "Goss is one of fifteen former Noles that have entree this portal this year."

ALABAMA BULLDOGS

Jarren Williams

Willams was the former quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes and South Florida. He left South Florida at the beginning of November to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Alabama A&M confirmed Williams' commitment to the Bulldogs program this week.

247Sports' Dean Straka wrote about the Snellville, Georgia native, "Williams was a top 100 prospect and garnered a four-star rating in 2018 recruiting."

Jeremiah Payton

Jeremiah Payton announced his intentions to join the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Payton ranked as a top-ten wide receiver in Florida and signed with the University of Miami in 2019. Caneswarning.com's Alan Rubenstein share this on Payton, "played in 11 games in his two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes recording six receptions for 58 yards and one carry for seven."

The young wideout should make a great addition to Coach Mayor's talented receiving corps.