Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss Talk Shedeur Sanders, On-Air Chemistry, & More
HOUSTON — Former NFL MVP Cam Newton and his 106 & Sports co-host Ashley Nicole Moss joined the HBCU Legends Podcast with Kyle T. Mosley and Kyle Anthony Mosley for a dynamic discussion on building authentic on-screen chemistry, evolving representation in sports media, and the realities facing young athletes like Shedeur Sanders.
The conversation emphasized how genuine relationships and self-expression shape narratives that resonate far beyond the football field or studio lights.
Where Chemistry Meets Storytelling
Newton and Moss reflected on the natural rapport behind their growing media presence. Moss stressed that chemistry can’t be faked for television.
“Chemistry is the hardest thing when you’re creating a show because you can’t manufacture it,” Moss said. “It has to happen gradually.”
Their connection, she explained, developed during auditions and early rehearsals. Newton added that the trust they built behind the scenes becomes the authenticity audiences feel on camera.
Humor, Humanity and A New Kind of Spotlight
As a host, Newton’s humor, expressiveness, and vulnerability on camera are evident. He likened his media work to performing for NFL crowds.
“Scoring a touchdown gets the people riled up,” Newton said. “In entertainment, you want to make sure you’re still able to do the same thing.”
He added that he embraces being known more for content than for football.
“They won’t even remember me that I played football,” he said. “They just see the content that’s being created now — and that’s something that I’m fine with.”
Representation, Identity and Breaking the Mold
When asked about what his influence and contributions as a sports figure in media meant to the Black community, Newton described that his presence is more than simply “giving back.”
“This is just me using a different platform to showcase my talent,” he said. “Being on Black doesn’t mean you’re giving back.”
Cam Newton shared how his father once told him quarterbacks shouldn’t wear long hair — advice he intentionally challenged.
“My impact is even more because they don’t look at me like, ‘I can’t relate to him,’” Newton said. “They see someone who looks like them.”
Resilience, Pressure and the Next Generation
Newton also discussed the intense scrutiny young athletes face, including former HBCU football star Shedeur Sanders, who made his first NFL start and led the Cleveland Browns to a victory. Since the win, some pundits raised concerns about a perceived disconnect between Sanders and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Newton referenced James Baldwin and James Brown to emphasize the importance of aligning actions and intentions.
“I cannot hear what you say if I see what you do,” Newton quoted James Baldwin.- James Baldwin
Ashley Moss offered encouragement to Sanders and other rising players navigating criticism while pursuing their purpose.
“There are so many people rooting for Shedeur,” she said. “Nobody can deny you what is supposed to be yours.”
A Conversation Beyond the Box Score
The wide-ranging interview evolved into a broader statement on collaboration, individuality and the transformative power of authenticity. Newton’s reflections, paired with Moss’s insight, underscore a lasting message:
Real connection isn’t performed — it’s lived. On camera, in sports and everywhere it matters.
About 106 & Sports
106 & Sports is the definitive home for culturally driven sports commentary. Hosted by NFL icon Cam Newton and media powerhouse Ashley Nicole Moss, the show is an unfiltered celebration where fandom, fun, and fearless opinions intersect.
Each episode delivers a vibrant blend of authentic athlete insights and unfiltered fan energy, making it the most culturally resonant sports talk show on television. This is not just a show about sports, it's a show about the culture that makes the game.
Season One is available to stream on — start a free 7-day trial to tune in.
