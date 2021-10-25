Could Overlooking 'Coach Deion Sanders' Be Justified?

Besides Nick Saban, please give me the name of an FBS coach who can "out recruit" Deion Sanders? It's time for FBS programs to consider the positives he brings to a football program.

Is it Dabo Swinney? How about Kirby Smart? Could it be Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach? Both couldn't land a couple of 5-star recruits in Mississippi in preference of Jackson State. Or, how about Jimbo Fisher or James Frankin?

Who can do it better than Sanders?

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders looks up to fans and lights in the stands after winning in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Southern Heritage Classic 42; Credit:© Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

RETREADS vs. SANDERS?

Read the names. The potential candidates for major college head coaching vacancies are "retreads." They have failed at one point in their careers; still, an athletic director would be willing to interview and offer them a chance to revive their careers.

It's a common practice in the FBS, as well as NFL.

Sporting News lists Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher, Mario Cristobal, James Franklin, Joe Brady, Bob Stoops, Billy Napier, Jamey Chadwell, Bill Clark, Jeff Traylor, and even Urban Meyer as candidates. Mel Tucker's name has leaked into the recent conversations.

Sep 21, 2020; Jackson, MS, USA; Deion Sanders smiles as he is introduced as Jackson State's head football coach at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center at JSU Monday, September 21, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger-USA TODAY NETWORK

COULD COACH PRIME BE A TURNAROUND ARTIST?

Likewise, please give me a reason why Deion Sanders couldn't turn around a major FBS football program?

A week before Orgeron's separation agreement, I had a discussion with an LSU Insider about the probability of Deion Sanders as a candidate. "Not likely," I was told. He figured LSU had Penn State's head coach James Franklin high on its list of candidates. He's a minority candidate and has SEC experience. I get it. Yet, Franklin has not sustained winning on the big stage for the Nittany Lions.

So what are the elements besides having a proven track that qualifies Sanders as an FBS coaching candidate?

Sanders may not have the coaching pedigree as several of the beforementioned coaches, but examine what he brings to the table.

Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders shouts instruction to his team during their game against Edward Waters at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Jsu Edward Waters

FIVE REASONS FOR SANDERS AS AN FBS COACH

First of all, his name. What's a better name than former Deion Sanders. He is the only current college head coach to be inducted into the college and pro football halls of fame.

Second, he's a tremendous recruiter of talent - recruits and coaches. People gravitate to Sanders. He's been influential in attracting 3-to-5 star recruits — parents like and trust Coach Prime. Better yet, he connects with the young people. He doesn't talk down to them; he listens, understands, and speaks to their predicaments.

Remember, Sanders came from a challenging upbringing and became one of the best football players of all time and most recognizable figures in sports.

Get this, two weeks ago, Jackson State had over 200 recruits invited to Jackson State's homecoming win over Alabama A&M. What people missed was the fact they had to turn down over 100 additional requests from potential recruits. That's correct, "turn down."

Also, tell what assistant coach or "up and coming" high school coach wouldn't want to join a program led by Deion Sanders?

Deion Sanders, Nick Saban, and Aflac Duck Credit: Aflac

Third, Sanders is a marketing master. The multi-million dollar magnetism of Deion Sanders, Primetime, and Neon Deon has brought him to being Coach Prime. His recent partnership with Aflac is one example that Deion Sanders is mainstream. ESPN noticed the black college fan viewership bump during the SWAC Spring football games and immediately scheduled more Jackson State contests.

Fourth, the alumni giving and endowments have increased at Jackson State. JSU's president shared that his school witnessed an impact of tens of millions of dollars after announcing Sanders as head coach.

Fifth, he is a winner. Every level Deion Sanders has been a part of in life, he's won or contributed to winning.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders wears a headset and answers questions from the press box in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Southern Heritage Classic 46; Credit:© Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

NO MO' TALK

I will not dismiss nor besmirch the names of the other head coaching candidates for Power-5 job openings, but the bottom line is, can a different hire work?

It's time for an athletic director and school president to change the narrative on the conservative hiring practices of the "Good 'Ol Boys" network.

Suppose Deion Sanders is overlooked. Would it be a mistake? Probably. We may never hear a valid reason why. A Sanders hire could do wonders for struggling programs and pave the way for several solid HBCU coaches interested in the next level. Coaches Dooley, McNair, Simmons and Odums could be future candidates for FBS schools.

For now, we will have to wait and see.

As Geto Boyz Willie D. would say, "No Mo' Talk."

