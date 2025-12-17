Celebration Bowl Breaks Viewership Records & Draws Diverse Audience In 2025

The Cricket Celebration Bowl continues to cement its place as the premier showcase of HBCU football, delivering record-setting television viewership and reinforcing its status as the de facto national championship game for Black college football.

During a recent interview with HBCU Legends, Celebration Bowl executive director John Grant detailed the event’s continued growth, highlighting record audience numbers, an expanding demographic footprint, and a long-term vision rooted in consistency and quality.

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Smith (5) scores a touchdown against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Record Numbers on a National Stage

The 10th annual Celebration Bowl, featuring South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M, averaged 2.3 million viewers on ABC, marking a 12 percent year-over-year increase and the event’s highest audience since 2022. Viewership peaked at 3 million, underscoring the game’s growing national appeal.

“With those results, the most amazing thing is that we peaked at three million,” Grant said. “That tells you people are tuned in, and they’re staying tuned in.”

Grant noted that evolving Nielsen measurement methods now better capture streaming and out-of-home viewing, providing a more accurate reflection of how fans consume the game across platforms.

“The real testament is you put a quality product on the field — fans want to see top-quality football,” Grant said. “The Celebration Bowl is delivering that.”

The 2025 audience continues an upward trend, following the 2.1 million-viewer average for the 2024 Jackson State–South Carolina State matchup, which represented a 37 percent increase from the 2023 Florida A&M–Howard game, which drew approximately 1.51 million viewers.

Previous high-water marks include 2.59 million viewers in 2021 and roughly 2.42 million in 2022, demonstrating the impact of competitive matchups, recognizable programs, and strong promotion.

A Broader, More Diverse Audience

One of the most revealing data points from the 2025 broadcast was the diversity of its audience. According to Grant, 63 percent of viewers were non-Hispanic black, 25 percent were non-Hispanic white, and roughly 7 percent were Hispanic.

“That surprises a lot of people,” Grant said. “It shows this is not just an HBCU audience — it’s a national football audience.”

The game also drew a wide age and gender range. Grant said 78 percent of viewers were ages 50 to 99, with another 12 percent between 35 and 49. The audience breakdown included 63 percent male and 37 percent female, reflecting broad appeal beyond traditional football demographics.

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Smith (5) celebrates after a touchdown against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Attendance and Venue Trends

Since its inception in 2015, the Celebration Bowl has drawn crowds ranging from approximately 25,000 to nearly 50,000 fans. The inaugural game at the Georgia Dome attracted about 35,500 spectators, followed by just over 31,000 in 2016.

When the game moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017, attendance dipped to roughly 25,800, but the modern venue later supported record crowds. From 2018 through 2022, attendance rebounded steadily, highlighted by back-to-back crowds exceeding 48,000 during Jackson State’s appearances. The all-time high of 49,670 fans came in 2022.

Since that peak, attendance has declined for three consecutive seasons, including an estimated 26,700 fans in 2025, prompting discussion around ticket pricing, travel costs, and changing fan consumption habits.

Conference Buy-In and Media Stability

Grant emphasized that the Celebration Bowl’s success is rooted in consistent buy-in from the MEAC and SWAC, as well as unwavering support from ESPN and ABC.

“Every coach at media day says the same thing — the goal is to get to Atlanta,” Grant said. “That’s how you know the game matters.”

The partnership with ESPN and ABC, part of the Walt Disney Company, has been instrumental in the bowl’s sustained growth. Grant highlighted the value of opening bowl season on ABC, aided by the lead-in from College GameDay.

“To be the first bowl game on ABC is a huge opportunity,” Grant said. “Disney recognizes the value of this asset.”

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry celebrates after a scoring play is upheld against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Consistency Over Change

Despite periodic discussion about altering kickoff times or rotating host cities, Grant made clear that the current formula works.

“Why mess with something that works?” he said. “We benefit from the visibility, the timing, and the momentum of being first.”

Atlanta remains central to the event’s identity, serving as a hub for alums, fans, and HBCU culture nationwide.

Focused on the Moment, Built for the Future

As the Celebration Bowl enters its second decade, Grant said leadership remains focused on delivering a world-class experience rather than chasing abstract growth metrics.

“We’re in the content creation business,” Grant said. “Creating experiential content. There is no real destination — you stay in the moment and keep improving.”

With rising viewership, national relevance, and cultural significance, the Celebration Bowl continues to stand as more than a championship game. It has become a unifying platform showcasing HBCU excellence, tradition, and top-tier football on one of college football’s biggest stages.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST