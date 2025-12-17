Celebration Bowl Breaks Viewership Records & Draws Diverse Audience In 2025
In this story:
The Cricket Celebration Bowl continues to cement its place as the premier showcase of HBCU football, delivering record-setting television viewership and reinforcing its status as the de facto national championship game for Black college football.
During a recent interview with HBCU Legends, Celebration Bowl executive director John Grant detailed the event’s continued growth, highlighting record audience numbers, an expanding demographic footprint, and a long-term vision rooted in consistency and quality.
Record Numbers on a National Stage
The 10th annual Celebration Bowl, featuring South Carolina State and Prairie View A&M, averaged 2.3 million viewers on ABC, marking a 12 percent year-over-year increase and the event’s highest audience since 2022. Viewership peaked at 3 million, underscoring the game’s growing national appeal.
“With those results, the most amazing thing is that we peaked at three million,” Grant said. “That tells you people are tuned in, and they’re staying tuned in.”
Grant noted that evolving Nielsen measurement methods now better capture streaming and out-of-home viewing, providing a more accurate reflection of how fans consume the game across platforms.
“The real testament is you put a quality product on the field — fans want to see top-quality football,” Grant said. “The Celebration Bowl is delivering that.”
The 2025 audience continues an upward trend, following the 2.1 million-viewer average for the 2024 Jackson State–South Carolina State matchup, which represented a 37 percent increase from the 2023 Florida A&M–Howard game, which drew approximately 1.51 million viewers.
Previous high-water marks include 2.59 million viewers in 2021 and roughly 2.42 million in 2022, demonstrating the impact of competitive matchups, recognizable programs, and strong promotion.
A Broader, More Diverse Audience
One of the most revealing data points from the 2025 broadcast was the diversity of its audience. According to Grant, 63 percent of viewers were non-Hispanic black, 25 percent were non-Hispanic white, and roughly 7 percent were Hispanic.
“That surprises a lot of people,” Grant said. “It shows this is not just an HBCU audience — it’s a national football audience.”
The game also drew a wide age and gender range. Grant said 78 percent of viewers were ages 50 to 99, with another 12 percent between 35 and 49. The audience breakdown included 63 percent male and 37 percent female, reflecting broad appeal beyond traditional football demographics.
Attendance and Venue Trends
Since its inception in 2015, the Celebration Bowl has drawn crowds ranging from approximately 25,000 to nearly 50,000 fans. The inaugural game at the Georgia Dome attracted about 35,500 spectators, followed by just over 31,000 in 2016.
When the game moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2017, attendance dipped to roughly 25,800, but the modern venue later supported record crowds. From 2018 through 2022, attendance rebounded steadily, highlighted by back-to-back crowds exceeding 48,000 during Jackson State’s appearances. The all-time high of 49,670 fans came in 2022.
Since that peak, attendance has declined for three consecutive seasons, including an estimated 26,700 fans in 2025, prompting discussion around ticket pricing, travel costs, and changing fan consumption habits.
Conference Buy-In and Media Stability
Grant emphasized that the Celebration Bowl’s success is rooted in consistent buy-in from the MEAC and SWAC, as well as unwavering support from ESPN and ABC.
“Every coach at media day says the same thing — the goal is to get to Atlanta,” Grant said. “That’s how you know the game matters.”
The partnership with ESPN and ABC, part of the Walt Disney Company, has been instrumental in the bowl’s sustained growth. Grant highlighted the value of opening bowl season on ABC, aided by the lead-in from College GameDay.
“To be the first bowl game on ABC is a huge opportunity,” Grant said. “Disney recognizes the value of this asset.”
Consistency Over Change
Despite periodic discussion about altering kickoff times or rotating host cities, Grant made clear that the current formula works.
“Why mess with something that works?” he said. “We benefit from the visibility, the timing, and the momentum of being first.”
Atlanta remains central to the event’s identity, serving as a hub for alums, fans, and HBCU culture nationwide.
Focused on the Moment, Built for the Future
As the Celebration Bowl enters its second decade, Grant said leadership remains focused on delivering a world-class experience rather than chasing abstract growth metrics.
“We’re in the content creation business,” Grant said. “Creating experiential content. There is no real destination — you stay in the moment and keep improving.”
With rising viewership, national relevance, and cultural significance, the Celebration Bowl continues to stand as more than a championship game. It has become a unifying platform showcasing HBCU excellence, tradition, and top-tier football on one of college football’s biggest stages.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow hbculegends