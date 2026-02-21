HBCU Legacy Bowl: Chennis Berry Emphasizes Opportunity, Careers For NFL Hopefuls
Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl week is more than an all-star showcase for Chennis Berry. It is a proving ground.
Saturday marks Berry’s fifth opportunity to coach and mentor nearly 100 draft-eligible standouts. As the reigning 2025 HBCU national championship head coach at South Carolina State University, he understands exactly what is at stake.
"I’m super excited to represent South Carolina State University in the MEAC Conference,” Berry told HBCU Legends. “I've been sharing the word opportunity all week. You've been hearing that name, that word resonating throughout the whole entire week."
A Week-Long Job Interview
Berry calls the HBCU Legacy Bowl a week-long job interview. With scouts from all 32 NFL teams in attendance, HBCU prospects receive exposure many of their campuses simply cannot provide.
He highlighted Elijah Williams and Xavier Smith, who turned strong Bowl performances into NFL roster spots.
“Over my five years participating in this game, I’ve seen players dominate and earn opportunities. Last year, Elijah Williams, a defensive lineman from Morgan State, stood out and is now on the 53-man roster with the Vikings. Two years ago, Xavier Smith from Florida A&M excelled and joined the Rams’ roster. That’s what this is all about—taking advantage of opportunities.”
Carrying a Legacy Forward
Williams became the first Black quarterback to lead a team to a Super Bowl title and win MVP. Harris was the first Black quarterback to start an NFL season opener and later earned Pro Bowl MVP honors in 1975. Their careers helped shatter perceptions about HBCU quarterbacks and proved the league could not ignore elite talent from Black colleges.
“We owe it to the people like Doug and Shack who have fought tooth and nail to get a great game like this, to, when they get the opportunity to do this, take advantage of this opportunity. Regardless of anything, this is a great game.”
Given their opportunities, Harris and Williams showed that HBCU football talent can excel in the NFL.
It’s Now a Tentpole Event
Today, the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is a major postseason event that introduces HBCU athletes to the professional draft process. Past players have been recognized by leagues like the NFL, CFL, UFL, and the European league. In recent years, pro organizations have signed HBCU players after evaluating them during Bowl week.
It’s a fact not lost in Berry’s eyes. "Not many of our universities, the HBCUs, are going to have all 32 teams at our pro days. So why not come out here? It's beautiful here in New Orleans.”
Another component of 'HBCU Legacy Bowl Week' is the career fair on Thursday and Friday. While most participants won’t play pro football, they will look to start careers in their chosen fields.
Over 100 employers came to New Orleans to offer job opportunities to hundreds of players and HBCU students. Many received on-site offers, especially from the title game sponsor, Allstate.
Berry said, 'Showcase your talents not just on the field, but also how you interview, speak, and present yourself professionally. It’s a week-long job interview.'
Staying Hungry
After the game, Berry will turn his focus back to defending South Carolina State’s national title. The Bulldogs secured their championship with a dramatic 40-38, four-overtime victory in the 2025 Celebration Bowl, rallying from a 21-0 deficit.
“When adversity struck, like when we were down 21-nothing, the guys never wavered. They persevered and saw it through,” Berry said. “We keep a hunter mentality—staying hungry and humble.”
He believes that same mentality applies to Legacy Bowl participants chasing their professional dreams.
Honoring Jesse Jackson
Berry, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., also reflected on the impact of Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson, who played football at North Carolina A&T State University.
“My condolences to his family,” Berry said. “I thank him for his impact—not just on me, but on everyone. He paved the way for opportunities I have now, and I’m grateful.”
Championship Pedigree on the Sidelines
Four championship head coaches will pace the sidelines Saturday. Berry and Maurice Flowers of Johnson C. Smith University lead Team Gaither. Team Robinson features Tremaine Jackson of Prairie View A&M University and Quinn Gray Sr., who represented Albany State University before taking over at Florida A&M.
“It’s been great working with these coaches,” Berry said. “We’ve shared and exchanged ideas this week.”
Last Thoughts
Berry is a humble, hard-working coach. With over 30 years on the sidelines and three national championship trophies (1 Division I, 2 Division II), his persistence stands out—a philosophy he shares with today’s players.
“You owe it to yourself to play in this first-class event. The experience throughout the week and the career fair help these young men compete for jobs in life.”
The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl airs at 3 p.m. CT on NFL Network and HBCU GO. Steve Wyche, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis will call the game, with Sheree Burruss reporting from Yulman Stadium.
