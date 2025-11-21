Chennis Berry: South Carolina State 'FOCUSED ON THE PROCESS' Before MEAC Championship

HBCU Legends

Kyle T. Mosley

Chennis Berry and South Carolina State Bulldogs
Chennis Berry and South Carolina State Bulldogs / SCS Athletics
In this story:

Winner-Take-All MEAC Showdown: South Carolina State vs. Delaware State for Conference Crown

The HBCU football gods and Hollywood couldn’t have scripted a better ending to the MEAC season than Saturday’s showdown between South Carolina State and Delaware State.

The two conference powerhouses will collide at Alumni Stadium in a winner-take-all battle for the 2025 MEAC Football Championship.

Both teams enter the contest with identical records — 8–3 overall and 4–0 in conference play. The winner will hoist the MEAC trophy and earn the league’s automatic bid to the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

For Chennis Berry and South Carolina State, the stakes are especially personal. After falling short in last year’s HBCU National Championship game, the Bulldogs are one win away from repeating as MEAC champions.

The “1–0” Philosophy

Berry insists the moment is big — but his message is simple: Stay Focused.

“Our focus is always the process that we don’t have to change who we are because we never really talk about looking forward,” Berry told HBCU Legends. “We just focus on going 1-0 every day. If we win today, we don’t have to worry about Saturday. We just have to control the controllables.”

While several analysts favor S.C. State, advanced metrics from HBCU Legends actually show the Bulldogs as 1-point underdogs against the Hornets.

Yet numbers don’t measure one of South Carolina State's greatest strengths: a “bend but don’t break” defense that keeps opponents out of the red zone and thrives in critical moments.

“You’ve got to take them down,” Berry said. “Create turnovers and win in key situations.”

Coach Chennis Berry
Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

How Morgan State and Howard Slowed Delaware State

The Hornets’ offense, once averaging nearly 40 points per game, has cooled dramatically over the past two weeks. Morgan State and Howard provided a blueprint:

Morgan State’s Approach

  • Forced two turnovers
  • Held Delaware State to 4 of 14 third-down conversions (28.6%)
  • Did not allow a single second-half point
  • Still surrendered a 68-yard explosive run

Howard’s Success

  • Held Delaware State to 4 of 12 on third down (33.3%)
  • Capitalized on 195 yards in Hornet penalties
  • Disrupted rhythm in the run game

feed

Bulldogs' Defensive Path to Victory

How can South Carolina State contain Delaware State’s explosive offense?

“Tackling is going to be a big key to the game. That’s been a point of emphasis,” Berry said, noting how one missed assignment could swing momentum in a championship atmosphere.

Keys for South Carolina State on Defense

  • Force and convert turnovers
  • Disrupt third-down conversions
  • Capitalize on Delaware State penalties

Balanced Offense Gives Bulldogs an Edge

Unlike Morgan State and Howard, S.C. State boasts a more balanced offense capable of keeping Delaware State off the field. The Bulldogs will rely on efficiency, patience, and physicality.

Keys for SCSU Offensive Success

  • Sustain drives and control possession: Long drives keep DSU’s offense sidelined.
  • Exploit penalty gaps: Discipline and hard counts can turn Hornets’ aggressiveness into first downs.
  • Commit to the run: DSU allowed 173 rushing yards to Morgan State. Expect early runs and play action — especially with RB Josh Shaw emerging behind injured standout KZ Adams.
  • Red zone efficiency: The Bulldogs must finish drives with points.

“When we get into third down situations, as well as in the red zone, you must maximize the moments,” Berry exclaimed.

Jarod Washington
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive back Jarod Washington (12) prepares for a game against the Jackson State Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pro Prospects: “Chop Wood, Carry Water”

A championship run isn't the only storyline at Alumni Stadium. Three South Carolina State seniors have attracted significant NFL attention:

CB Jarod Washington

A returning All-American who followed Berry from Benedict, Washington has been swarmed by scouts this season.

“A really, really good football player. Probably had most teams come by and see him practice,” Berry said.

EDGE Mike Lunz II

The Tulane transfer has become one of the MEAC’s most disruptive pass rushers.

“He’s having a really good year. He can really rush the passer. Good football player,” Berry said.

OL Roger “Big Baby” Smith

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound left guard has started every snap in four years under Berry.

“He’s played every offensive snap for us in four years. He’s got a lot of game experience,” Berry said.

All three, Berry noted, “set the tone on and off the field” for the Bulldogs.

MEAC CHAMPIONSHIP
MEAC CHAMPIONSHIP / MEAC

Final Thoughts

A year ago, Berry turned a struggling program into a national contender. Now Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson is trying to follow that same path — attempting to lead the Hornets to the Celebration Bowl in his first season.

South Carolina State found its replacement for quarterback Eric Phoenix in William Atkins IV, who has stabilized the offense and become a trusted leader. Whether that partnership can deliver another championship remains to be seen.

Saturday will pit the MEAC’s No. 1 defense against its No. 1 offense. One will dictate destiny.

The winner will be crowned the 2025 MEAC Football Champion and will represent the conference in Atlanta at the Cricket Celebration Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 13, 2025.

Who will represent the MEAC?

We shall see.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.

