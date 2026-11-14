CIAA Friday Night Blitz: Fayetteville State Overcomes 21-Point Deficit, Defeats Virginia State

DURHAM, N.C. — Fayetteville State erased a 21-point deficit and defeated Virginia State 31-29 on the CIAA’s inaugural Friday Night Blitz at Durham County Memorial Stadium. 2,218 spectators witnessed a classic HBCU football thriller.

John Hernandez-Vargas kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining to give the Broncos the lead.

Virginia State drove to the Fayetteville State 13-yard line, aided by an earlier facemask penalty on the drive. The Trojans had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Ali Abdelkader missed a 29-yard field goal as time expired.

Fayetteville State (8-3) extended its winning streak to six games, while Virginia State (7-4) suffered its third consecutive loss after starting the season 7-1.

Friday’s result carries significant NCAA Division II playoff implications for both teams. Fayetteville State entered the week ranked No. 7 in Super Region One, while Virginia State was No. 9. Only eight teams will qualify from each super region.

Earlier this season, the Trojans were considered one of the top teams in HBCU DII, but another postseason letdown will send them into the offseason.

The 2026 NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. ET.

How the Friday Night Blitz Played Out!

Fayetteville State took the opening possession and marched 68 yards in 13 plays before lining up for a 24-yard field goal.

Virginia State’s Donovan Hoskins blocked the attempt, and Kenny Faison returned the ball 73 yards for a touchdown with 4:46 remaining in the first quarter.

The Trojans struck again when quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. connected with Jaylen Pretlow for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds left in the opening period.

The score capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive and extended Virginia State’s advantage to 14-0.

Disaster struck the Broncos on their next offensive snap when running back Braylon Vinson fumbled, and Virginia State’s Kelvin Melton recovered at the Fayetteville State 45-yard line.

Four plays later, Baron Davis broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run, giving the Trojans a commanding 21-0 lead with 13:25 remaining in the second quarter.

Fayetteville State Answers With 21 Straight

Quarterback Jamir Dismukes ignited Fayetteville State’s comeback with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Fleming, capping off a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive.

The Broncos followed with a 12-play, 94-yard drive that was boosted by multiple Virginia State penalties.

Facing a fourth-and-14, Fayetteville State gained a first down from a pass interference and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that extended the Broncos' drive.

Later, on fourth-and-4 from the Virginia State 36-yard line, Dismukes found Lorenzo Southern for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining before halftime.

The Broncos carved into the deficit, 21-14. Momentum was favoring FSU.

Fayetteville State’s special teams effort from Lorenzo Southern setup the tying touchdown in the third stanza.

Southern returned a punt 19 yards to the Virginia State 37-yard line. On the next play, Noah Marshall broke loose for a 37-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 21 with 9:06 remaining in the quarter.

Virginia State’s offense was chaotic and struggled to respond.

The Trojans posted zero third-quarter points, managing minus-7 yards on 11 plays.

After trailing by three touchdowns, Fayetteville State's relentless pursuit turned the table from a Virginia State advantage.

Three Fourth-Quarter Lead Changes

The Broncos took their first lead following a 15-play, 68-yard scoring drive that burned 6:34 off the clock.

Dismukes kept the possession alive with a 14-yard run on fourth-and-11 before scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:58 remaining.

The Broncos led 28-21.

Fayetteville State has scored 28 unanswered points against Virginia State on the Friday Night Blitz!



FSU 28, VSU 21 with over 12 minutes to play in the 4th quarter! The Trojans get the football...this is a good game. Watch at https://t.co/FgaXoQbzNR pic.twitter.com/4r5c0aSXoP — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 14, 2026

Virginia State responded with its longest drive of the night. Matthews led the Trojans on an 18-play, 82-yard drive that took 7:46 minutes.

The Trojans converted two critical fourth-down opportunities before Davis scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 4:06 remaining.

Rather than settle for the extra point and a tie, Coach Henry Frazier gambled by attempting a two-point conversion to re-claim the lead.

Davis delivered again, rushing into the end zone, giving the Trojans a 29-28 lead in the final minutes.

But, Fayetteville State wasn't finished.

On third-and-3, Isaiah Silver exploded for a 46-yard run, moving the Broncos to the Virginia State 17-yard line.

Hernandez-Vargas, whose first-quarter field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown, returned to the field with a chance to put Fayetteville State ahead.

This time, he converted from 30-yards, giving the Broncos a 31-29 advantage with 1:47 left on the scoreboard's clock.

Fayetteville State defeats Virginia State, 31-29. The Trojans missed on a last-second field goal to the right. The Broncos will await the NCAA to extend their season in the playoff. @hbculegends @CIAAForLife @UrbanEdgeTv pic.twitter.com/dybY95cKih — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) November 14, 2026

Virginia State had time and Mathews ready to lead the charge, nearly delivering one final comeback of its own.

Matthews couldn't locate a receiver downfield. He left the pocket to scramble for 21 yards on fourth-and-10 to keep the Trojans’ hopes alive.

A facemask penalty on a sack moved the football to the Fayetteville State 23-yard line.

Matthews then connected with Javion Whitfield for a 10-yard gain to the Broncos’ 13-yard line.

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With two seconds remaining in the contest, Matthews spiked the football to stop the clock.

Abdelkader lined up for a potential game-winning 29-yard field goal.

The attempt was no good to the right as time expired. It had the distance, but wasn't close.

Fayetteville State had completed its 21-point comeback and secured a dramatic 31-29 victory.

Inside the Numbers: Fayetteville State vs. Virginia State

Fayetteville State outgained Virginia State 406-370 in total offense and held the ball for 32:17.

The Broncos rushed for 209 total yards and converted nine of 17 third-down opportunities. Fayetteville State was perfect on fourth down, converting both attempts.

Dismukes completed 15 of 29 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Silver led Fayetteville State’s rushing attack with 92 yards on 13 carries.

Lorenzo Southern contributed in multiple phases, catching four passes for 77 yards, 1 touchdown, and returning three punts for 53 yards.

Fleming finished with five receptions for 44 yards.

Fayetteville State Defensive Performance

The Broncos limited Virginia State to 153 passing yards, a significant accomplishment against an offense that entered the game averaging 304.9 yards through the air.

Fayetteville State allowed Trojans quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. to complete just 16 of 39 passes for 153 yards. He rushed for 71 yards, but the Broncos sacked him for 23, netting 48 total yards.

Fayetteville State’s defense recorded seven pass breakups and 10 quarterback hurries.

Defensive Standouts

Zyking Patillo: Team-high 12 tackles.

Christopher Bentley: A 13-yard sack, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

Virginia State Offensive and Defensive Standouts

Whitfield led Virginia State’s rushing attack with 102 yards on 13 carries. He also caught five passes for 45 yards.

Davis scored two rushing touchdowns on three carries for 39 yards and added the fourth-quarter two-point conversion.

Pretlow caught five passes for 55 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown reception.

Defensive Standouts

Raja’ee Jones: Team-high 13 tackles.

Jamontae Dance-Anderson: One interception.

Penalties also played a significant role.

Virginia State committed nine penalties for 75 yards, compared with just three penalties for 27 yards by Fayetteville State.

Fayetteville State vs. Virginia State: Official Scoring Summary

First Quarter

4:46: Virginia State — Kenny Faison 73-yard blocked field goal return for touchdown. Ali Abdelkader extra point. Virginia State 7, Fayetteville State 0.

0:18: Virginia State — Jaylen Pretlow 18-yard touchdown reception from Rahsaan Matthews Jr. Abdelkader extra point. Virginia State 14, Fayetteville State 0.

Second Quarter

13:25: Virginia State — Baron Davis 20-yard touchdown run. Abdelkader extra point. Virginia State 21, Fayetteville State 0.

8:43: Fayetteville State — Marcus Fleming 11-yard touchdown reception from Jamir Dismukes. John Hernandez-Vargas extra point. Virginia State 21, Fayetteville State 7.

1:53: Fayetteville State — Lorenzo Southern 36-yard touchdown reception from Dismukes. Hernandez-Vargas extra point. Virginia State 21, Fayetteville State 14.

Third Quarter

9:06: Fayetteville State — Noah Marshall 37-yard touchdown run. Hernandez-Vargas extra point. Fayetteville State 21, Virginia State 21.

Fourth Quarter

11:58: Fayetteville State — Dismukes 1-yard touchdown run. Hernandez-Vargas extra point. Fayetteville State 28, Virginia State 21.

4:06: Virginia State — Davis 7-yard touchdown run, followed by Davis’ successful two-point conversion. Virginia State 29, Fayetteville State 28.

1:47: Fayetteville State — Hernandez-Vargas 30-yard field goal. Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29.

FINAL: Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29

Fayetteville State vs. Virginia State: Team Statistics

Fayetteville State Broncos (8-3)

First Downs: 21

Rushing Yards: 209

Passing Yards: 197

Total Offense: 406 yards

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions): 15-29-1

Third-Down Conversions: 9 of 17

Fourth-Down Conversions: 2 of 2

Fumbles-Lost: 2-1

Penalties-Yards: 3-27

Time of Possession: 32:17

Virginia State Trojans (7-4)

First Downs: 23

Rushing Yards: 217

Passing Yards: 153

Total Offense: 370 yards

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions): 16-40-0

Third-Down Conversions: 8 of 16

Fourth-Down Conversions: 3 of 5

Fumbles Lost: 2-0

Penalties-Yards: 9-75

Time of Possession: 27:43

What Comes Next: NCAA Division II Playoff Selection

Fayetteville State and Virginia State now await the NCAA Division II playoff selections.

The Broncos entered Friday’s contest ranked seventh in Super Region One, while the Trojans were ninth.

Fayetteville State’s sixth consecutive victory could strengthen its postseason position, while Virginia State’s third straight defeat leaves its playoff prospects uncertain.

The CIAA championship game between Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. ET at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

The NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show follows Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.