Former Texas Southern Head Coach Clarence McKinney Returns to Coaching Football
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HOUSTON, Tx -- Clarence McKinney, the former Texas Southern University head football coach, has been named interim head football coach at Channelview High School. McKinney built his reputation on the sidelines of an HBCU program in the SWAC, knowledge of the recruiting trails, and coaching high school in his hometown of Houston.
His next stop puts him back where he started, on a high school field, training young football players.
He succeeds Averion Hurts Sr., who retired this offseason after 20 years leading the Falcons. Hurts, well recognized as the father of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, helped make Channelview a launching pad for its most accomplished player.
For McKinney, the decision came down to something simpler than wins and losses.
"I love helping kids, so that’s part of the reason why I chose to get back into coaching," McKinney said to HBCU Legends.
A homecoming on the prep level
This marks a homecoming for McKinney at the prep level—a familiar stage for him. Before his time on FCS sidelines, he led Jack Yates High School in Houston to a 30-8 record, earning a reputation as a talent developer. His success there led to a collegiate coaching career alongside Kevin Sumlin at Houston, Texas A&M, and later Arizona.
Additionally, McKinney's coaching roots in Houston run deep. He spent time as an assistant at North Shore, the East Houston powerhouse and cross-town Channelview rival. Notably, it was against North Shore that a young Jalen Hurts delivered a famous Hail Mary during his junior season.
McKinney at Texas Southern
Texas Southern hired McKinney out of Yates High School to rebuild their program in 2018. Over five seasons from 2019 to 2023, his teams finished 12-35 overall and 9-26 in the SWAC. Unfortunately, he was unable to deliver a winning season. Former athletic director Dr. Kevin Granger decided not to renew his contract following the 2023 campaign.
The record tells only part of the story. Under McKinney, Texas Southern's offenses achieved some of the program's highest production marks. His leadership resulted in four players advancing to professional football, and many other athletes graduating. He is one of only three TSU coaches to defeat both Southern and Grambling State, and the first to record back-to-back wins over Southern since the late 1970s.
A Coach’s Career
As McKinney steps into a role and program shaped by Hurts over two decades. Since 2006, Hurts guided Channelview High School and developed his sons, Averion Jr. and Jalen. Both became the Falcons' quarterbacks before heading to college.
Averion Jr. leverages the experience of his father, who worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Goose Creek Memorial.
Jalen set multiple Channelview records in his senior year, excelling as both a passer and rusher. He later starred at Alabama and Oklahoma before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. In February 2025, he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City and earned MVP honors.
What comes next
McKinney will take over Channelview on an interim basis, which gives him a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on young players’ careers. His focus is clear: develop the current players and uphold Channelview's outstanding tradition of excellence.
FAQs on McKinney's New Coaching Job
Who is Channelview High School's new interim football coach?
Clarence McKinney, the former Texas Southern University head coach, has been named interim head football coach at Channelview High School.
Why did Averion Hurts Sr. leave Channelview?
Hurts retired after 20 years leading the Falcons, a run that began in 2006 and included coaching his sons Averion Jr. and Jalen Hurts.
What was Clarence McKinney's record at Texas Southern?
McKinney went 12-35 overall across five seasons from 2019 to 2023, including a 9-26 mark in SWAC play.
Has McKinney coached high school football before?
Yes. His first head coaching job came at Jack Yates High School in Houston, where he compiled a 30-8 record before moving into the college ranks.
What is Jalen Hurts's connection to Channelview?
Jalen Hurts starred at quarterback for Channelview under his father before playing at Alabama and Oklahoma and winning Super Bowl LIX MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze