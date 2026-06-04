Former Texas Southern Head Coach Clarence McKinney Returns to Coaching Football

HOUSTON, Tx -- Clarence McKinney, the former Texas Southern University head football coach, has been named interim head football coach at Channelview High School. McKinney built his reputation on the sidelines of an HBCU program in the SWAC, knowledge of the recruiting trails, and coaching high school in his hometown of Houston.

His next stop puts him back where he started, on a high school field, training young football players.

He succeeds Averion Hurts Sr., who retired this offseason after 20 years leading the Falcons. Hurts, well recognized as the father of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, helped make Channelview a launching pad for its most accomplished player.

For McKinney, the decision came down to something simpler than wins and losses.

"I love helping kids, so that’s part of the reason why I chose to get back into coaching," McKinney said to HBCU Legends.

McKinney | Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

A homecoming on the prep level

This marks a homecoming for McKinney at the prep level—a familiar stage for him. Before his time on FCS sidelines, he led Jack Yates High School in Houston to a 30-8 record, earning a reputation as a talent developer. His success there led to a collegiate coaching career alongside Kevin Sumlin at Houston, Texas A&M, and later Arizona.

Additionally, McKinney's coaching roots in Houston run deep. He spent time as an assistant at North Shore, the East Houston powerhouse and cross-town Channelview rival. Notably, it was against North Shore that a young Jalen Hurts delivered a famous Hail Mary during his junior season.

Coach McKinney takes over as interim HC at Channelview High School. | Credit: VYPE

McKinney at Texas Southern

Texas Southern hired McKinney out of Yates High School to rebuild their program in 2018. Over five seasons from 2019 to 2023, his teams finished 12-35 overall and 9-26 in the SWAC. Unfortunately, he was unable to deliver a winning season. Former athletic director Dr. Kevin Granger decided not to renew his contract following the 2023 campaign.

The record tells only part of the story. Under McKinney, Texas Southern's offenses achieved some of the program's highest production marks. His leadership resulted in four players advancing to professional football, and many other athletes graduating. He is one of only three TSU coaches to defeat both Southern and Grambling State, and the first to record back-to-back wins over Southern since the late 1970s.

A Coach’s Career

As McKinney steps into a role and program shaped by Hurts over two decades. Since 2006, Hurts guided Channelview High School and developed his sons, Averion Jr. and Jalen. Both became the Falcons' quarterbacks before heading to college.

Averion Jr. leverages the experience of his father, who worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Goose Creek Memorial.

Jalen set multiple Channelview records in his senior year, excelling as both a passer and rusher. He later starred at Alabama and Oklahoma before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. In February 2025, he led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City and earned MVP honors.

What comes next

McKinney will take over Channelview on an interim basis, which gives him a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact on young players’ careers. His focus is clear: develop the current players and uphold Channelview's outstanding tradition of excellence.

FAQs on McKinney's New Coaching Job

Who is Channelview High School's new interim football coach?

Clarence McKinney, the former Texas Southern University head coach, has been named interim head football coach at Channelview High School.

Why did Averion Hurts Sr. leave Channelview?

Hurts retired after 20 years leading the Falcons, a run that began in 2006 and included coaching his sons Averion Jr. and Jalen Hurts.

What was Clarence McKinney's record at Texas Southern?

McKinney went 12-35 overall across five seasons from 2019 to 2023, including a 9-26 mark in SWAC play.

Has McKinney coached high school football before?

Yes. His first head coaching job came at Jack Yates High School in Houston, where he compiled a 30-8 record before moving into the college ranks.

What is Jalen Hurts's connection to Channelview?

Jalen Hurts starred at quarterback for Channelview under his father before playing at Alabama and Oklahoma and winning Super Bowl LIX MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles.