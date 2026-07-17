Texas Southern Board to Review Proposed Date and Venue for Southern Game

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University’s Board of Regents will meet on Saturday, July 18, to review a proposal for hosting the Southern vs. Texas Southern football game at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

If approved, the game would feature teams led by former NFL players, head coach Cris Dishman for TSU and head coach Marshall Faulk for Southern, at the home stadium of the Houston Texans.

The agenda item goes through the board’s Athletics Committee and asks for approval so the administration can negotiate and sign a venue agreement with RCM Entertainment, L.P., also known as Lone Star Sports & Entertainment (LSSE). LSSE is owned by Cal McNair, who also owns the Houston Texans, and his family.

The agenda states that LSSE is the sole manager and operator of NRG Stadium and the only group authorized to enter into venue agreements and manage events there. This differs from the original ownership statement, which lists Harris County, Texas, as the owner and states that it is managed by the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation (HCSCC).

By the Numbers

Why would Texas Southern propose the venue without the Texans or Harris County donating the stadium for the financially challenged institution?

The agenda states that the total event cost will not exceed $500,000. The administration expects the game to generate $699,000 in ticket sales and sponsorships, resulting in a net gain of $199,000 for Texas Southern athletics.

Projected Costs

Venue usage fee: $125,000

Estimated stadium expenses: $283,000

Estimated game day expenses: $92,000

Total estimated event cost: $500,000. The fiscal certification confirms that the cost will not exceed this amount.

Projected Revenue

Anticipated ticket sales: $450,000

Sponsorship revenue: $249,000

Total projected revenue: $699,000.

Projected Bottom Line

Net revenue after projected costs: $199,000.

A Signature Rivalry on an NFL Stage

The agenda summary describes the move to NRG Stadium as a strategic investment, not just an expense. Hosting this major Southwestern Athletic Conference game at the 72,220-seat stadium helps the university by raising the profile of Texas Southern athletics, building stronger ties with alumni and the community, attracting more corporate sponsors, and bringing in revenue to support the athletics program.

The administration also expects the game to boost attendance and strengthen connections with alumni, supporters, and the Houston community.

Southern versus Texas Southern is one of the top matchups in the SWAC. Playing the game at the home of the Texans, which also hosts the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Super Bowl LI, puts Black college football in the spotlight in the country’s fourth-largest city.

Texas Southern is coming off its best season in two years, posting a 6-5 overall and 5-3 SWAC record in 2025. The SWAC coaches and SIDs project the Tigers to finish No. 4 in the West division, but HBCU Legends’ Advanced Analytics has the team ending the season at No. 2 in the division behind rival Prairie View A&M.

Southern hired the Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marshall Faulk, to steer the Jaguars (2-10, 1-7 SWAC in 2025) back to their winning ways after two consecutive trips to the SWAC Championship games in 2023 and 2024.

Why No Competitive Bid Was Required

The administration recommends awarding the contract to LSSE as a proprietary purchase under Texas Education Code § 51.9335. Since LSSE is the only group permitted to enter into venue agreements at NRG Stadium, the process is proprietary and does not require competitive bidding under Texas Government Code § 2155.067. The agenda also notes that the university awards contracts that offer the best value to Texas and Texas Southern University, as defined by Texas Government Code § 2155.074.

The item is fully certified for Saturday’s meeting. The university’s general counsel signed the legal certification on July 14, confirming that the action and its implementation will not break any federal, state, or local laws or regulations. Chief Financial Officer J’Maine Chubb signed the fiscal certification that evening, and President James Crawford completed the executive sign-offs soon after.

If the regents approve the plan on Saturday, the administration will finalize the agreement with LSSE. This will allow the Tigers and Jaguars to play at NRG Stadium on Oct. 24.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Texas Southern vs. Southern University game at NRG Stadium?

The game is scheduled for Oct. 24, 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How much will Texas Southern pay to host the game at NRG Stadium?

The total estimated event cost is $500,000, including a $125,000 venue usage fee, $283,000 in stadium expenses, and $92,000 in game-day expenses. The fiscal certification states the cost will not exceed $500,000.

How much revenue does Texas Southern project from the NRG Stadium game?

The administration expects $699,000 in total revenue, with $450,000 from ticket sales and $249,000 from sponsorships, resulting in a net gain of $199,000 after costs.

Why is Texas Southern playing Southern University at NRG Stadium?

The university says the move enhances the visibility of Texas Southern athletics, strengthens alumni and community engagement, expands corporate sponsorship opportunities and generates revenue for the athletics program.

Who operates NRG Stadium for events like this?

RCM Entertainment, L.P., doing business as Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, is the exclusive manager and operator authorized to execute venue use agreements and provide event management services at NRG Stadium.

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