SWAC Strikes New ESPN Deal: Pairs National Exposure With SWAC TV's Rise

HOUSTON -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference and ESPN have agreed to a new multi-year media rights deal, keeping SWAC football and basketball on ESPN networks through the 2030-31 academic year. A separate six-year extension with ESPN Events also secures the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta through 2032. ESPN released the announcement as the 2026 SWAC Media Day was closing.

This news comes almost a year after SWAC launched SWAC TV, its free streaming platform. It supports Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland’s plan for a two-tier media model: selling top games to a national broadcaster while the league keeps and benefits from the rest.

SWAC TV’s Mission

At the 2025 SWAC Media Day, here was the announcement for SWAC TV: “The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the creation of SWAC TV, an exclusive streaming platform that will deliver users league athletics content across all 18 conference-sponsored sports. The announcement was made on Wednesday (July 16) at SWAC Football Media Day.

‘The debut of SWAC TV is undoubtedly a game-changer for the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “For the first time in history, our fans and supporters will have a high-quality, technologically advanced streaming platform solely dedicated to broadcasting live events and delivering high-definition on-demand league content.’

“SWAC TV will officially be available for download on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and Android TV on August 1st. The free platform will feature preseason, regular season, and post-season live events across 18 league-sponsored sports while also featuring unique feature content, sports talk shows, and podcasts.”

New Media Deal

Under the new global rights agreement, ESPN will annually present 10 regular-season football games across ESPN networks and ESPN+, the SWAC Football Championship on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, the SWAC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship and the SWAC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship on linear ESPN networks and four regular-season men's basketball games on ESPN networks or ESPN+. All other rounds of the men's and women's basketball tournaments will stream on ESPN's digital networks.

"The SWAC consistently delivers exciting competition, passionate fan engagement and some of the most anticipated championship events in HBCU athletics," Mallory Kenny, director, programming & acquisitions, ESPN, said. "The SWAC has been a valued teammate of ours since the launch of ESPNU in 2005, and we're pleased to continue bringing the conference's premier football and basketball events to fans across our networks and expanding the visibility of the student-athletes and programs that make the SWAC such a significant part of college sports."

McClelland described the agreement as proof of the conference's national reputation.

"Our continued partnership with ESPN reflects the strength, tradition and national appeal of the Southwestern Athletic Conference," SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said. "This agreement ensures our student-athletes, coaches and member institutions will continue to receive premier national exposure while showcasing the excellence of SWAC football and basketball to audiences across the country. We are excited to build on this longstanding relationship and continue elevating the SWAC brand for years to come."

Celebration Bowl Numbers Increase, Cultural Viewership Expands | Imagn Images

ESPN Events’ Influence

The ESPN Events extension could be even more important for the SWAC and MEAC. The Cricket Celebration Bowl is the HBCU Football Division I national championship game. The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, which also runs through 2032, keeps two of the conferences’ biggest events at the start and end of the HBCU football season.

"The SWAC's rich football heritage and passionate fan support have helped make the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Celebration Bowl two of the most anticipated events in HBCU sports," John T. Grant, Executive Director of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and Celebration Bowl, said. "We are excited to continue showcasing the energy, tradition and excellence that define SWAC football over the next six years. Each year, these events bring together teams, alumni and fans in Atlanta to celebrate the very best of HBCU football and create memorable moments that resonate far beyond the playing field."

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff, first played in 2005, opens the season Saturday, Aug. 29, when Alabama A&M faces Howard in primetime at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The 11th edition of the Cricket Celebration Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon on ABC, matching the SWAC and MEAC champions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Power Play

The SWAC is in a better negotiating position than it was two years ago. Since launching on August 1, 2025, SWAC TV has shown 45 football games, 137 basketball games, and 179 Olympic sports events and championships in its first season.

With HBCU GO as the secondary rights holder and new ESPN coverage, the conference now airs more than 360 games each year.

This high number of games matters because the SWAC always draws a strong audience. The conference has led NCAA Division I FCS in average home football attendance for 47 of the last 48 years and brought in over 800,000 fans in 2025.

The league also recently made SWAC TV a strategic limited partner in Mercurius Media Capital. This move turns the platform's advertising inventory into equity-style stakes in consumer brands, creating a second revenue stream separate from the ESPN deal.

Gaining the Casual Viewership

The SWAC is the biggest and best-known HBCU sports conference in the country. Dr. McClelland reported 58 million impressions in the first few months of SWAC TV, showing the league already has a loyal audience. The next step is figuring out how to attract casual sports fans to SWAC TV.

Finding sports programming is tough for broadcasters. Wayne Friedman from Mediapost.com says, “Nearly half (45%) of viewers say they ‘struggle’ to find a channel or streaming service for a specific game or to watch their favorite team.” He adds, “53% say they have missed a game because they didn’t have the TV/streaming subscription needed to view that programming.”

Dr. McClelland told SWAC TV's host Santoria Black at 2026 SWAC Media Day, “One of the bigger compliments I received was from my father. He was like, ‘I can't get on any of those other apps that SWAC games are on, but I can get on SWAC TV because it's [just] two clicks.’”

The new ESPN contract may aim to create a better viewing experience to attract and retain “casual viewers” outside the HBCU sports world. Why is this important?

Casual fans make up a large part of the audience in most professional sports. The 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl shows this is true for HBCU football as well. John T. Grant told HBCU Legends that 63 percent of viewers for the HBCU national championship game were “non-Hispanic white and 25 percent were non-Hispanic Black, and roughly 7 percent were Hispanic.” He noted that these Celebration Bowl viewership figures were the case for several seasons.

ESPN picked the 41st Labor Day Classic between Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M for an 11:00 AM CT kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 6. Coach Tremaine Jackson told SWAC TV broadcasters, “We will be the only game on television” at that time. This means ESPN’s “casual viewers” will likely tune in, giving more exposure to the Panthers, Tigers, and SWAC.

Right now, the numbers might not seem to add up, but they should make sense when the data comes out in September.

With the new deal, will the SWAC share ad revenue with ESPN? That detail hasn’t been revealed, but it could benefit the conference since the network has picked 10 of the best games on the SWAC schedule.

Six years of championship coverage on major networks gives the SWAC valuable recruiting visibility, NIL exposure, and brand legitimacy that a conference-owned app can’t match. The staggered end dates for media rights (through 2030-31) and Atlanta events (through 2032) give the SWAC two separate opportunities for future negotiations rather than just one.

Nov. 1, 2025; PVAMU Coach Tremaine Jackson speaks with media after losing to Alabama State, 31-28. | Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Questions Remain

With ESPN showing the top games and SWAC TV airing the rest, the two platforms work together rather than compete.

Some questions are still unanswered. The financial terms weren’t shared, so it’s unclear whether the rights fee aligns with the SWAC’s audience. ESPN will show only 14 SWAC games again in 2026.

Financially, does it make more sense for the SWAC to keep all games or share on linear television? “There were more marketing dollars spent on these types of platforms than there were on linear,” McClelland said. “So this is the new wave. This is where the viewership is. This is where our people are watching. So you have to evolve.”

Still an unresolved answer. Streaming is here and will be the future, but how will that future look for SWAC TV?

The Trade-off

Currently, watching postseason games means using three platforms: free SWAC TV for the regular season, a paid ESPN subscription for early tournament rounds, and regular TV for the championships.

Are these trade-offs the price of ownership? If so, the SWAC has made this choice on purpose. McClelland has openly based the strategy on the SEC’s approach: partner nationally for major events, control distribution for the rest, and aim for free, ad-supported channels and, eventually, regular TV.

The next big moment is coming soon, as Alabama A&M and Howard kick off the new season on Aug. 29. This will be the first primetime test of the new media setup, and other HBCU programs will be watching closely for the rest of the decade.

SWAC FAQ's

How long is the new SWAC-ESPN media rights deal?

The agreement runs through the 2030-31 academic year and covers SWAC football and basketball across ESPN's linear and digital networks, including the SWAC Football Championship on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

When is the 2026 Cricket Celebration Bowl?

The 11th edition of the Cricket Celebration Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at noon ET on ABC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, matching the SWAC champion against the MEAC champion.

Who plays in the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff?

Alabama A&M faces Howard in primetime Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC in Atlanta.

How many SWAC games will ESPN show each year?

ESPN will annually present 10 regular-season football games, the football championship, both basketball tournament championships, four regular-season men's basketball games and all remaining tournament rounds on ESPN digital networks.

What is SWAC TV and is it free?

SWAC TV is the conference's free direct-to-consumer streaming platform, launched Aug. 1, 2025, on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play and Android TV. It carried 45 football games, 137 basketball games and 179 Olympic sports events in its inaugural season.

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