Clark Atlanta’s Big Plays Sink Morehouse 31-21 in ATL Labor Day Classic

ATLANTA — Three explosive plays made the difference for Clark Atlanta.

Trayvon Pinder broke free for a 94-yard touchdown run on his only carry, Chry’shawn Sellers caught two touchdown passes from Xzavier Jackson, and Clark Atlanta defeated Morehouse 31-21 on Saturday in the inaugural ATL Labor Day Classic at B.T. Harvey Stadium.

An announced crowd of 9,736 watched the Atlanta University Center rivals add another chapter to a football series that has lasted more than a century.

Morehouse ran 23 more plays, earned nine more first downs and possessed the ball for 10 minutes and 10 seconds longer than Clark Atlanta. However, none of those advantages could overcome the Panthers’ quick-strike offense.

Clark Atlanta generated 184 yards on three scoring drives of at least 39 yards. Those plays accounted for nearly 47% of the Panthers’ 394 yards of total offense.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 “𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐬” 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝! 🤣🏈🐾



Clark Atlanta handles business for the THIRD year in a row, taking down the Maroon Tigers in the 2026 ATL Labor Day Classic!#GoPanthers🐾 | #WeAreCAU pic.twitter.com/ucECYaE10F — Clark Atlanta Football (@CAU_Football) September 5, 2026

On its other 47 offensive snaps, Clark Atlanta averaged 4.5 yards.

Jackson completed 13 of 22 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He was not sacked and finished with a 140.6 passing efficiency rating.

Dae’Jeaun Dennis provided consistency on the ground, rushing 18 times for 104 yards. Pinder added 94 yards on his lone attempt, and Kelan Anderson contributed a 39-yard touchdown run.

Sellers repeatedly got behind the Morehouse secondary, finishing with four receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. His 51-yard scoring reception in the fourth quarter gave Clark Atlanta the final separation it needed.

Coach Terry Sims' Panthers averaged 7.9 yards per play, did not commit a turnover, and finished with three touchdowns covering at least 39 yards.

The victory improved Clark Atlanta to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Morehouse quarterback Miles Scott completed 16 of 35 passes for 193 yards with one interception. He was sacked twice and finished with an 86.3 passing efficiency rating.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Gibson made a key fourth-down reception to extend a Morehouse drive and led the Maroon Tigers with four catches for 85 yards.

Running back Chase DeVaughn rushed 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. Savion Red added 32 rushing yards and another score.

Morehouse’s special teams left points on the field, eventually affecting the game strategy. Davis Rowe made one of three field-goal attempts and missed an extra point. A false-start penalty pushed one conversion attempt back 5 yards before Rowe’s miss.

9,736 in attendance at the ATL Labor Day Classic between Morehouse and Clark Atlanta! @MorehouseFB @CAU_Football @hbculegends pic.twitter.com/Z8FBNPltZn — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) September 5, 2026

Clark Atlanta strikes first, Morehouse responds

Pinder delivered the game’s first explosive play, outracing the Morehouse defenders for a 94-yard touchdown scamper with 13:07 remaining in the first quarter. Cedric Oglesby’s extra point gave Clark Atlanta a 7-0 lead.

Morehouse responded with a 13-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Rowe’s 29-yard field goal at the 7:18 mark.

The Maroon Tigers struck again less than two minutes later. DeVaughn scored on a 30-yard run to complete a one-play possession with 5:46 remaining. Rowe missed the extra point, but Morehouse held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter.

Morehouse recorded six first downs in the period to Clark Atlanta’s one. The official box score credited the Panthers with minus-55 passing yards in the quarter after a completion to Rashad Abercrombie lost 55 yards. Jaylen Houston received credit for the tackle for loss.

Clark Atlanta controls the second quarter

Anderson put Clark Atlanta back in front with a 39-yard touchdown run at the 10:39 mark of the second quarter. The score completed a six-play, 80-yard drive and gave the Panthers a 14-9 advantage.

Joseph Wright added a 23-yard field goal with 5:29 remaining, extending Clark Atlanta’s lead to 17-9 after a five-play, 54-yard possession.

Morehouse went scoreless in the quarter, failing to convert any of its three third-down attempts.

Morehouse closes the gap

Red scored on a 6-yard run with 9:11 remaining in the third quarter. The touchdown completed a 13-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 5 minutes, 49 seconds.

Morehouse had an unsuccessful extra-point attempt. The score remained 17-15.

Morehouse climbs back into the ATL Labor Day Classic with a touchdown. However, a penalty on the 2-pt conversion and missed extra point leaves the Maroon Tigers down 15-13 to Clark Atlanta in the 3rd quarter. @MorehouseFB @hbculegends @CAU_Football pic.twitter.com/BsrHmUXEok — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) September 5, 2026

Clark Atlanta answered with a nine-play, 70-yard drive. Jackson found Sellers over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown with 4:20 remaining in the quarter. Oglesby’s extra point increased the Panthers’ lead to 24-15.

Clark Atlanta answers, extends its lead to 9 pts, 24-15, over Morehouse over 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. @MorehouseFB @CAU_Football @hbculegends pic.twitter.com/rx7vJaCpVU — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) September 5, 2026

Sellers seals Clark Atlanta’s victory

DeVaughn scored his second touchdown on a 10-yard run six seconds into the fourth quarter. The score completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive and pulled Morehouse within 24-21.

Clark Atlanta responded immediately.

The Panthers drove 75 yards in six plays before Jackson connected with Sellers over the middle for a 51-yard touchdown with 11:40 remaining. Oglesby’s extra point produced the final 31-21 margin.

Panthers expand their lead after Jackson hit Sellers for a 49-yard touchdown! 31-21, Clark Atlanta leads with 11:40 remaining in the 4th quarter. @CAU_Football @MorehouseFB @hbculegends pic.twitter.com/YXDF5iT7jG — Kyle T. Mosley (@KyleTMosley) September 5, 2026

Morehouse crossed midfield on its final possession but could not score.

Clark Atlanta then ran out the clock after Jackson completed a 16-yard pass to Canaan Johnson on third-and-5 with approximately one minute remaining.

Statistical leaders

Clark Atlanta

Passing: Xzavier Jackson completed 13 of 22 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception or take a sack and posted a 140.6 passing efficiency rating.

Rushing: Dae’Jeaun Dennis carried 18 times for 104 yards. Trayvon Pinder rushed once for a 94-yard touchdown. Kelan Anderson recorded five carries for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Receiving: Chry’shawn Sellers caught four passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard score. Amari Southall had one reception for 49 yards, and Canaan Johnson caught two passes for 37 yards.

Defense: Dwayne Mills Jr. recorded seven tackles and one tackle for loss. Jaiden Cleveland finished with six tackles and two tackles for loss, while Sageny Horace added six tackles. Devin Pridgett and Zion Harris recorded one sack apiece. Amir Edmond intercepted a pass, and Chris Mason broke up another.

Special teams: Cedric Oglesby made all four extra-point attempts and recorded touchbacks on all six kickoffs. Joseph Wright converted his only field-goal attempt from 23 yards. Sellers returned three kickoffs for 15 yards.

Morehouse

Passing: Miles Scott completed 16 of 35 passes for 193 yards. He did not throw a touchdown, was intercepted once, and was sacked twice. He finished with an 86.3 passing efficiency rating.

Rushing: Chase DeVaughn carried 11 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Savion Red rushed eight times for 32 yards and one touchdown, while Tony Roberson III added 26 yards on seven carries.

Receiving: Jeremiah Gibson caught four passes for 85 yards, including a 43-yard reception. Red had three receptions for 42 yards, and Noah Rhodes finished with three catches for 37 yards.

Defense: Sean Johnson recorded seven tackles and two tackles for loss. Dylan Robinson finished with six tackles, Kai Fernandes had five, and Markevious Yancie added four. Jaylen Houston was credited with a 55-yard tackle for loss. Devin Johnson broke up a pass. Morehouse did not record a sack or force a turnover.

Special teams: Davis Rowe made one of three field-goal attempts and missed an extra point. Sam Spruill averaged 46 yards on two punts, including a long of 48 yards and one punt downed inside the 20. Aaron Arnold averaged 16.4 yards on five kickoff returns.

Team statistics

First downs: Morehouse 25, Clark Atlanta 16.

Total offense: Clark Atlanta recorded 394 yards on 50 plays. Morehouse produced 340 yards on 73 plays.

Yards per play: Clark Atlanta averaged 7.9 yards. Morehouse averaged 4.7 yards per play.

Rushing: Clark Atlanta gained 259 yards on 28 attempts. Morehouse rushed for 147 yards on 38 carries.

Yards per rushing attempt: Clark Atlanta averaged 9.3 yards. Morehouse averaged 3.9.

Passing: Clark Atlanta completed 13 of 22 passes for 135 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Morehouse completed 16 of 35 passes for 193 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Third-down conversions: Clark Atlanta finished 4-for-10. Morehouse went 6-for-15.

Fourth-down conversions: Clark Atlanta converted one of two attempts. Morehouse finished 4-for-5.

Penalties: Clark Atlanta committed six penalties for 66 yards. Morehouse was penalized seven times for 60 yards.

Turnovers: Morehouse committed the game’s only turnover.

Time of possession: Morehouse held the ball for 35:05. Clark Atlanta possessed it for 24:55.

Game notes

Clark Atlanta scored on five possessions, with its scoring drives covering three, six, five, nine and six plays.

The Panthers’ three longest touchdowns covered 94, 51 and 39 yards, accounting for 184 yards on three offensive snaps.

Morehouse converted four of five fourth-down attempts but went 6-for-15 on third down.

The Maroon Tigers produced 340 yards, 25 first downs and 21 points. Morehouse averaged 16.2 yards of offense for every point scored.

Clark Atlanta averaged 12.7 yards of offense for every point scored.

Morehouse attempted 35 passes but did not record a passing touchdown. All three Maroon Tigers touchdowns came on the ground.

Scott lost 16 yards on nine official rushing attempts, a total that includes yardage lost on two sacks.

Neither team lost a fumble. Clark Atlanta finished plus-1 in turnover margin because of Edmond’s interception.

Clark Atlanta was penalized six times for 66 yards. Morehouse committed seven penalties for 60 yards.

The announced attendance was 9,736.

What’s next

Morehouse will host Central State with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 12, at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta.

Clark Atlanta plays its home opener against Kentucky State at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 12, at CAU Panther Stadium.