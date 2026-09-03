HBCU Football Week 1: How to Watch, TV and Streaming Schedule

HOUSTON — HBCU football fans will need more than a television remote to follow Week 1 of the 2026 season. Here's your guide to this weekend's television and digital streaming action.



The featured football games involving HBCU programs run from Thursday night through Sunday afternoon, with much of the action available through streaming platforms and conference digital networks.



Saturday brings the heaviest traffic. Five games on this schedule kick off at 5 p.m. Central, followed by four more at 6 p.m.



Sunday then delivers two of the weekend's marquee HBCU football games on ESPN networks. First, a "SWAC All-Texas Showdown" as Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M collide in an early-morning matchup at the 41st Labor Day Classic.

Even the Nightcap Podcast with HBCU legend Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco will be on Prairie View's campus streaming a Friday night show.

Three hours later, reigning HBCU national champion South Carolina State faces Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium.



For fans who don't want to miss their favorite HBCU football programs, Week 1 will require multiple screens and a serious viewing plan.



WEEK 1 - LABOR DAY WEEKEND HBCU FOOTBALL STREAMING SCHEDULE | HBCU LEGENDS

HBCU Football Week 1 Schedule: TV Channels, Streaming and Kickoff Times

Thursday, Sept. 3

6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at UCF — ESPN+ | Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando

7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri — ESPN+ | Fubo | Sling TV | Memorial Stadium, Columbia

Friday, Sept. 4

6 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Georgia State — ESPN+ | Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta

Saturday, Sept. 5

2 p.m.

Tennessee State at No. 3 Georgia — SEC Network+ | Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

4 p.m.

Alcorn State at Southern Miss — ESPN+ | M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.

5 p.m.

Elizabeth City State at North Carolina Central — MEAC Network | O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Norfolk State at Old Dominion — ESPN+ | S.B. Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, Va.

Delaware State at William & Mary — ESPN+ | Zable Stadium, Williamsburg, Va.

Richmond at Howard — MEAC Network | Greene Stadium, Washington

Lane at Alabama State — SWAC TV | ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Ala.

6 p.m.

Edward Waters at Jackson State — HBCU GO | Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss.

Miles at Alabama A&M — SWAC TV | Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Ala.

Central State at Grambling State — SWAC TV | Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, Grambling, La.

Kentucky State at Southern — SWAC TV | A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

7 p.m.

Hampton at Maryland — Big Ten Network | SECU Stadium, College Park, Md.

9 p.m.

Morgan State at Arizona State — ESPN+ | Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Mississippi Valley State at Sacramento State — ESPN+ | Hornet Stadium, Sacramento, Calif.

Sunday, Sept. 6

11 a.m.

41st Labor Day Classic: Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M — ESPN2 | Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas

2 p.m.

Orange Blossom Classic: South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M — ESPN | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

*All times Central.

Where To Watch HBCU Football In Week 1



Streaming options dominate the Week 1 viewing schedule for HBCU football fanatics.



ESPN+ carries several games involving HBCU programs, including North Carolina A&T at Georgia State, Alcorn State at Southern Miss, Norfolk State at Old Dominion, Delaware State at William & Mary, Morgan State at Arizona State and Mississippi Valley State at Sacramento State.



SWAC TV handles several Southwestern Athletic Conference home games, while the MEAC Network, HBCU GO and SEC Network+ provide additional digital coverage.



The biggest national television windows arrive Sunday.



Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M renew their rivalry in the 41st Labor Day Classic at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN2, giving HBCU football a standalone national television window Sunday morning.



Prairie View A&M will welcome an upset-minded Cris Dishman and the Texas Southern Tigers, who won at Panther Stadium two seasons ago in Dishman's debut as TSU's head coach. Judging by the relatively tame demeanor of both coaches during this week's press conferences, a powder keg could be waiting to explode Sunday.



The national television opportunity arrives after Texas Southern opened its season with a 42-30 victory over North Carolina Central, while Prairie View A&M fell 49-30 at Tarleton State. Still, the Panthers enter the rivalry game as an 11.5-point favorite over the Tigers.



Three hours later, South Carolina State and Florida A&M will kick off at the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on ESPN.



The matchup puts two prominent HBCU football brands on ESPN's primary network in one of the weekend's most visible showcase games.



Tennessee State Faces No. 3 Georgia



One of Saturday's most intriguing HBCU-vs.-FBS matchups could also cause some confusion for viewers.



Tennessee State visits No. 3 Georgia at 2 p.m. Central, but the game will air on SEC Network+, not the linear SEC Network.



SEC Network+ is a digital stream accessible through the ESPN app for eligible subscribers.



The Tigers will enter Sanford Stadium for a significant early-season test against one of college football's national championship contenders.



Hampton Gets Big Ten Network Window Against Maryland



Hampton owns one of Saturday's most prominent linear television opportunities.



The Pirates visit Maryland at 7 p.m. Central on Big Ten Network at SECU Stadium. Hampton's official schedule and the Big Ten's early-season television announcement both list the matchup for an 8 p.m. Eastern kickoff on BTN.



That national cable window gives Hampton valuable exposure against a Big Ten opponent while much of Saturday's HBCU schedule is distributed through streaming services.



Late-Night HBCU Football On ESPN+



Fans willing to stay up late have two more games to follow.



Morgan State visits Arizona State and Mississippi Valley State travels to Sacramento State, with both games scheduled for 9 p.m. Central on ESPN+.



The Morgan State-Arizona State kickoff has created some confusion because Arizona does not observe daylight saving time. ESPN lists the game for 10 p.m. Eastern, which is 9 p.m. Central and 7 p.m. local time in Tempe.



HBCU Football Week 1 Games To Watch



Howard vs. Richmond: Howard returns home after defeating Alabama A&M 31-24 in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge. Ted White now gets his first home game as the Bison's head coach against Richmond.



Norfolk State at Old Dominion: Michael Vick takes the Spartans across town for an in-state matchup against the Monarchs after earning his first victory as a college head coach in Week 0.



Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M: The Labor Day Classic gives both SWAC West rivals a national audience on ESPN2. Texas Southern enters after beating North Carolina Central, while Prairie View A&M looks to rebound from its season-opening loss at Tarleton State.



South Carolina State vs. Florida A&M: The Orange Blossom Classic owns one of HBCU football's biggest Week 1 platforms, with the reigning HBCU national champion Bulldogs meeting the Rattlers on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium.



Tennessee State at Georgia: Few assignments will be more difficult than Tennessee State's trip to Athens to face the nation's No. 3 team.



Streaming Is Reshaping How Fans Watch HBCU Football



Week 1 illustrates both the opportunity and the challenge facing HBCU football's media distribution.



More games are available nationally than in previous generations, but availability no longer necessarily means discoverability.



ESPN+, SWAC TV, the MEAC Network, HBCU GO and other digital platforms allow fans to watch programs that once received little or no national distribution. At the same time, viewers increasingly must know which service owns a game's rights before kickoff.

Week 0's Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off produced an average of 1.2 million viewers on ABC. With the TSU-Prairie View tilt being the only game broadcast on Sunday morning, ESPN's casual viewership could push the numbers over 1.0 million, especially if the contest is close.

HBCU football has arguably never been easier to watch intentionally on mobile apps, tablets, and more.



For conferences, schools and media partners, closing that gap between availability and discoverability could be one of the most important opportunities for the continued growth of HBCU football.

*Check your favorite HBCU football team schedule for any changes to kickoffs and viewing.

TOP NEWS STORY - SEPT. 2

HBCU LEGEND'S TOP NEWS STORY - SEPT. 2 | HBCU LEGENDS

HBCU FOOTBALL WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

HBCU LEGENDS - BC+ TOP 10 DIVISION I

South Carolina State (MEAC) Alabama State (SWAC) Prairie View A&M (SWAC) Jackson State (SWAC) Delaware State (MEAC) Texas Southern (SWAC) North Carolina Central (MEAC) Alcorn State (SWAC) Bethune-Cookman (SWAC) Grambling State (SWAC)



HBCU LEGENDS - BC+ TOP 10 DIVISION II

Albany State (SIAC) Kentucky State (SIAC) Benedict (SIAC) West Virginia State (MEC) Fayetteville State (CIAA) Johnson C. Smith (CIAA) Virginia Union (CIAA) Allen (SIAC) Edward Waters (SIAC) Virginia State (CIAA)

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST