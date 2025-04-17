Could Jackson State Equal The Numbers From The Walter Payton, Robert Brazile Draft?
HOUSTON - Jackson State University can potentially have five players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, Apr. 24. While the media frenzy has covered JSU products, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, at least three other Tigers are also NFL Draft prospects.
Defensive back Robert McDaniel, running back Irv Mulligan, and defensive lineman Phillip Webb have received an uptick of interest in the draft process — especially McDaniel, who some analysts believe could be one of those hidden draft gems of the class.
Five NFL Draft Prospects From Jackson State
- Travis Hunter
- Shedeur Sanders
- Robert McDaniel
- Irv Mulligan
- Phillip Webb
According to a league source, McDaniel had a private workout with the coaches of the Washington Commanders at Jackson State University on Monday. The attention McDaniel is receiving trends well at the right time for the 6-2 and 207-pound defensive back.
He and Mulligan rate in the top ten of HBCU NFL draft prospects. Why? Primarily because of their talent, confidence, and leadership qualities, which caught decision-makers' attention during their interviews and features.
Recently, the NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Bucky Brooks have featured the Tigers duo in draft-related interviews, which have drawn rave reviews for both. Emory Hunt believes Webb could be one of the small-school products with the physical tools needed to develop into a skilled defensive lineman for some fortunate team.
Tough Sanders and Hunter garner the spotlight, don't sleep on whether or not McDaniel, Mulligan, and Webb will have their names called next weekend in Green Bay.
HISTORY FAVORS HBCU PROSPECTS IN 2025
The fans of the Colorado Buffaloes are rallying behind Sanders and Hunter. However, both Sanders and Hunter acknowledge their HBCU roots, as their collegiate careers began at Jackson State University under Coach Deion Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could have Jackson State as the only HBCU school to have two players in the first round, similar to Walter Payton (4th overall) and Robert Brazile (6th overall) did in the 1975 NFL Draft. After distinguished NFL careers, the HBCU legends were enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Five players from Jackson State were drafted in the 1975 NFL Draft:
- Walter Payton, RB (1st round, 4th overall, Chicago Bears)
- Robert Brazile, LB (1st round, 6th overall, Houston Oilers)
- Rickey Young, RB (7th round, 164th overall, San Diego Chargers)
- John Tate, LB (8th round, 183rd overall, New York Giants)
- Charles James, DB (10th round, 249th overall, New York Jets)
Besides Hunter and Sanders, will Robert McDaniel, Irv Mulligan, and Phillip Webb be ready to field calls from NFL teams on Draft Day 2025?
We shall see.
MCDANIEL FEATURED ON NFL NETWORK
NFL prospect Rob McDaniel will appear on the NFL Network's 'Path to the Draft' program at 6 PM CT on Thursday, Apr. 10. McDaniel and his teammate Irv Mulligan were outstanding at the HBCU Combine and Jackson State's Pro Day.
Rasheeda Liberty, McDaniel's and Irv Mulligan's agent, posted her clients JSU Pro Day performances:
ROBERT MCDANIEL (JSU - DB)
- 40 yard: 4.55 seconds
- 10 yard: 1.56 seconds
- Vertical: 39.5 inches
- Broad: 10'11"
- Bench: 14 reps
- 3-Cone: 7.13 seconds
IRV MULLIGAN (JSU - RB)
- 40 yard: 4.48 - 4.52 seconds
- 10 Yard: 1.51 seconds
- Vertical: 36 inches
- Broad: 10'9"
- Bench: 14 reps
- Short Shuttle: 4.30 seconds
- 3-Cone: 7.07 seconds
Each player has been actively having conversations with NFL teams since the HBCU Combine.
McDaniel has reportedly garnered interest from Dallas, Washington, Minnesota, New England, San Francisco, Arizona, and CFL teams. Also, he's been to dinner with a team and participated in video calls with several NFC and AFC teams.
Meanwhile, the Packers, Browns, Broncos, Jaguars, and Raiders have shown interest in Mulligan. One NFC team had a video call with the JSU running back.
Jackson State now has DB Rob McDaniel, RB Irv Mulligan, and DL Phillip Webb who are receiving favorable draft previews from analysts.
Could Jackson State have multiple players from the same team to be drafted in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft?
We shall see.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF ROB MCDANIEL
HOUSTON - The hybrid cornerback/safety is becoming a mainstay position in the National Football League. The Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom had several players interchangeable in its secondary, creating confusion for opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. Could Jackson State's Robert "Rob" McDaniel be among the next great ones in the hybrid role out of an HBCU?
"Honestly, just playing different positions helped me," Rob McDaniel commented on his versatility. "I guess knowing the defense, knowing where you should fit, and come in playing at the corner, nickel, or safety. It's just showing how versatile I am, being able to put me in different positions going there [HBCU Legacy Bowl]...I'm a very fast learner, and that's honestly what's just been one of my strengths, being able to be versatile."
Jackson State's hard-hitting defensive back, Rob McDaniel, is one player competing to be noticed at the HBCU Combine and HBCU Legacy Bowl. He's a native of Jackson and an incredibly proud JSU Tigers national championship team member.
Hopefully, this week and during April's draft, he will be able to make his family proud by having the McDaniel name recognized and called by one of the thirty-two NFL teams.
Here are several quotes from our interview with Rob McDaniel:
"Just trying to make my name show for itself."
No Matter his background
"No matter where you're from, you can make it from anywhere."
Motivation and Responsibility
"Oh, honestly, it's really just a big blessing just to be able to get to this point and be able to hopefully come into a situation where I am able t, take care of my son. My responsibility is even better. It gives me another reason to go hard because I do have a little one looking up to me. And just as though I came up, I don't want to let him down, so I'm just continuing to push hard."
The Power of Unity in Winning Championships
"You can go talk to anybody on the team, offense line, go talk to a defense player. A defensive player can go talk to the offensive player, and they'll feel as though nothing has changed."
Adapting to Life's Circumstances
"90% of your life is 99% of the things in your life are out of your control, but it's the other 10% of how you responded."
Staying Positive in Your Profession
"You got to continue to stay positive with everything you do and control your situation."
Investment in HBCU Players
"Oh, most definitely. You know, just being able to see the love and the sponsorship that these guys are showing...having all these different type of pros and legends of the game that just come in to show love...the biggest opportunity to showcase what you can do, and I'm just going to continue to use the opportunity to do so."
The Path to Continuous Improvement
"I say, you can always continue to get better. That's what one of my models is. Just get 1% better every day no matter what it is."
The Rise of Small School Legends
"It doesn't matter where you come from—having guys like having guys like Shannon Sharpe out of Savannah State, Jerry Rice out of Mississippi Valley, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile coming from Jackson State. These guys were paving a way to show you that legends don't start from them. Don't always often start from big schools."
2024 Season Defensive Stats
Robert McDaniel delivered a standout 2024 season as a key contributor to the Tigers' defense. He transferred to JSU in 2024 after short stints at Alcorn State and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Here are his detailed stats and highlights:
- Total Tackles: 55.0 (34 solo, 21 assists)
- Tackles for Loss: 10.0 (37 yards lost)
- Sacks: 4.5 (28 yards lost)
- Interceptions: 3 (including 1 returned for -2 yards)
- Pass Breakups: 5
- Forced Fumbles: 2
- Fumble Recoveries: 0
Key Highlights
- SWAC Dominance: Helped JSU finish 12-2 (8-0 in conference) and win the 2024 SWAC championship and Cricket Celebration Bowl.
- Physical Attributes: At 6'2", 207 lbs, he combines size, speed, and length to excel in press coverage and run support.
- Versatility: Played cornerback and nickel roles, showcasing lateral quickness and ball-hawking skills (3 INTs, 5 PBUs).
Notable Performances
- vs. Mississippi Valley State: 3 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 forced fumble
- vs. Florida A&M: 2 interceptions and 2 pass breakups in a pivotal conference game