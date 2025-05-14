Could Shedeur Sanders Face Off Against Joe Burrow In His NFL Debut?
Shedeur Sanders has not officially made the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster, but many fans in the Dawg Pound believe he will play for the team in the 2025 season.
He would need an outstanding NFL training camp to unseat Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel in order to earn the starting role in Cleveland.
Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz has been sharing updates about NFL schedule releases throughout the day. He noted, "An AFC North showdown is set for Week 1, as Joe Burrow and the Bengals will take on Myles Garrett and the Browns at 1:00 PM ET."
If Sanders, the Browns' fifth-round draft pick, rises to the top of the team's quarterback room, he could make his NFL debut against veteran signal-caller Joe Burrow in the season opener.
The Bengals-Browns game is scheduled to kick off at 1 PM ET on Sunday, September 8.
Currently, Joe Flacco is projected to be the starter, with veteran Kenny Pickett as the backup. Based on videos from the Browns' rookie minicamp, Sanders performed exceptionally well, holding a slight edge over third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
Shedeur Sanders is recognized as the most accurate passer in college football history, completing 71.8% of his passes while at Jackson State University and the University of Colorado.
Browns fans hope he continues to take care of the football in the National Football League.
Will Shedeur surprise the naysayers this upcoming training camp?
We shall see.
SANDERS IMPRESSIVE FIRST DAY OF BROWNS ROOKIE MINICAMP
Shedeur Sanders, the former Jackson State and University of Colorado quarterback, had an impressive first day at the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp. Video clips show Sanders developing a chemistry with teammates on the sidelines while engaging in conversations, and, most importantly, connecting with his receivers.
Accurate Passing and On-Field Poise
Sanders showcased his ability to deliver accurate passes at multiple ranges, connecting with receivers downfield and hitting running backs in stride out of the backfield like most NFL quarterbacks.
Video footage highlighted his ability to excel in short and intermediate throws. This is crucial for the Browns' quarterback position, as Deshaun Watson struggled with this aspect while healthy.
Rookie Minicamp Details and Competition
It's the first day of rookie minicamp, which runs through Sunday, May 11. Sanders is in a tough competition with Dillon Gabriel, a third-round draft pick from Oregon. According to multiple sources, Sanders performed well at camp.
After practice, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski commented, "Both guys did a nice job," and "There's a lot of time between now and September, so we'll have a plan. But it's an all-encompassing evaluation." Shedeur will have a fair opportunity to impress the Browns' coaching staff and players if he stays focused on learning and developing.
What Sanders Needs to Secure a Roster Spot
For Sanders to secure a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster, he must remain decisive, connect with open receivers, minimize turnovers, and effectively read defenses during minicamps, voluntary workouts, OTAs, and summer training camp.
National Spotlight on Sanders
Sanders' presence has garnered national attention due to his unexpected fall on teams' draft boards in the 2025 NFL Draft. Reporters, broadcasters, and even casual fans showed significant interest in his debut as one of the Browns' quarterbacks.
Some analysts believe Sanders has an outside shot at becoming Cleveland's starting quarterback this season, provided he stays healthy and continues to develop throughout training camp. At the moment, without actual NFL snaps, everything Shedeur Sanders does will be dissected and scrutinized by "EVERYONE." Period.
Sanders' Collegiate Achievements and Leadership
During his college career, Sanders started 51 games between Jackson State and Colorado, establishing himself as a leader and a reliable passer. He completed 1,267 of 1,808 passes for 134 touchdowns and just 27 interceptions, with an overall efficiency rating of 158.23.
In his senior year at Colorado, Sanders saw that number peak at 168.21. As a sophomore at Jackson State, he threw 40 touchdowns with a 70.5% completion rate.
SANDERS' ROOKIE JERSEY NO. 1 OF HIS CLASS
In less than 24 hours, Shedeur Sanders' jersey sales have become the number one among incoming NFL rookies, according to Cllct's Darren Rovell.
"Fanatics confirmed to cllct Wednesday that Sanders now has the No. 1 selling jersey among all 2025 draft picks across the company's network of sites, including the NFL Shop and the Cleveland Browns' official shop," Rovell noted.
- Cam Ward has 10 jersey options
- Shedeur Sanders has 9 jersey options
- Travis Hunter has 7 jersey options
Currently, neither Sanders nor the Browns have designated a jersey number for the rookie quarterback. The No. 2 jersey is available in Cleveland, which is the same number he wore during his college career at Jackson State and Colorado.
4/29/25: Former Teammates Lead NFL Rookie Jersey Sales
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, two of the most exciting talents from Jackson State University, are again making headlines for their impact off the field as two of the top-selling rookie jerseys following the recent 2025 NFL Draft.
Travis Hunter: No. 1 in Rookie Jersey Sales
Travis Hunter, a dynamic two-way player who excelled as both a wide receiver and cornerback, was selected as the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His jersey quickly climbed to the top of the sales charts, surpassing even the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans.
Hunter has gained immense popularity among both young and older fans. His versatility on the field and his impressive journey from Jackson State to the NFL as a Heisman Trophy winner is truly inspirational. The Jaguars' bold decision to trade up for Hunter has not only strengthened their roster but also boosted fan engagement and merchandise sales.
Shedeur Sanders: Fifth-Round Pick, Third in Sales
One particularly notable achievement is the jersey sales success of Shedeur Sanders, the former quarterback for Jackson State and Colorado.
Despite being unexpectedly drafted in the fifth round as the 144th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, Sanders has the third-best-selling rookie jersey, coming in behind only Hunter and Ward. He is the only player outside the first round to break into the top ten in sales, highlighting his national popularity and the strong interest in his NFL journey.
Sanders' impressive increase in jersey sales is especially remarkable, considering that his merchandise was available for a shorter time than that of first-round picks. Despite this, he still climbed to the top tier of sales.
The Browns are known for their frequent changes at quarterback, and fans are excited that Sanders finally arrived at the team's training facilities to begin his NFL career.
Jackson State's Lasting Impact
The success of Hunter and Sanders in the NFL's merchandise market directly reflects the so-called "Prime Effect" - the influence of Deion Sanders, who elevated Jackson State's profile and helped usher in a new era for HBCU football.
Both players began their college careers at Jackson State, contributing to a resurgence in national attention for the program and HBCU football.
Their continued popularity in the NFL underscores the lasting impact of their time at Jackson State and the broader cultural shift initiated by Coach Prime.
As rookies, former HBCU football alumni Hunter and Sanders are set to make their mark on the field and are already influencing the business and fan landscape of the league.
More of the 'Prime Effect'
NFL Media and other outlets are reporting a banner year for the 2025 NFL Draft. Nothing would have been possible without the former HBCU football coach, Deion Sanders, and his players contributing to the staggering numbers of the three-day event.
NFL Draft Viewership Up As Shedeur Sanders Fell
- The NFL reported the 2025 NFL Draft as the second most-watched NFL Draft ever.
- 7.5 million averaged viewers across the NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and other digital channels led to an increase of 27% from the 2024 NFL Draft.
- The "Shedeur Sanders Draft Watch" sparked the most-watched Day 3 ever. According to NFL Media, more than 4.3 million average viewers were on the televised platforms tuned into the draft.