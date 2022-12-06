Coach Prime, JSU Tigers 2022 Economic Impact on City of Jackson

Deion Sanders took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes shortly after winning the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game against Southern University. Hotel rooms across Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding areas were packed, and hospitality rates increased during the weekend's festivities.

Two reports from WLBT featured comments from the Jackson Chamber of Commerce on the financial impact of the city hosting the SWAC Championship and JSU's four home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Four Home Games: Approximately $16.2 million in revenue was generated for Jackson businesses. A drastic increase from $7.2 million in 2017. 2022 SWAC Football Championship: Approximately $8 million in revenue generated.

Visit Jackson's director of communications, Yolanda Clay Moore, told WLBT Coach Sanders "has had a huge economic impact on the City of Jackson, Jackson State University, and beyond. As well as HBCUs as a whole."

The true economic impact from Coach Sanders and the Jackson State football program will be felt in businesses next season and compared as the Tigers play under a new head football coach.

