Skip to main content

Coach Prime, JSU Tigers 2022 Economic Impact on City of Jackson

Coach Prime's economic impact on the City of Jackson.

Deion Sanders took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes shortly after winning the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game against Southern University. Hotel rooms across Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding areas were packed, and hospitality rates increased during the weekend's festivities.

Two reports from WLBT featured comments from the Jackson Chamber of Commerce on the financial impact of the city hosting the SWAC Championship and JSU's four home games at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

  1. Four Home Games: Approximately $16.2 million in revenue was generated for Jackson businesses. A drastic increase from $7.2 million in 2017.
  2. 2022 SWAC Football Championship: Approximately $8 million in revenue generated.

Visit Jackson's director of communications, Yolanda Clay Moore, told WLBT Coach Sanders "has had a huge economic impact on the City of Jackson, Jackson State University, and beyond. As well as HBCUs as a whole."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The true economic impact from Coach Sanders and the Jackson State football program will be felt in businesses next season and compared as the Tigers play under a new head football coach.

What happens next in HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Please take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

USATSI_19562570_168388561_lowres
Football

James Houston IV Records 3rd Sack Against Jaguars

By Kyle T. Mosley
IMG_0018
Football

Jackson State: Sonic Boom of the South Performs 'We Are The Champions'

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders on the Podium at 2022 SWAC Football Championship
Football

Deion Sanders Must Buyout Jackson State Contract

By Kyle T. Mosley
Deion Sanders Leaves Jackson State
Football

Deion Sanders: The Prime Exit

By Kyle T. Mosley
IMG_9940
Football

2022 SWAC Football Championship Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
Besean McCray - Southern University
Football

5 Ways Southern Could Upset Jackson State in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship?

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19524944_168388561_lowres
Football

Deion Sanders Expected to be Named Head Coach at Colorado, Per Report

By Kyle Anthony Mosley
GABE GARDINA 2
Football

Gabe Giardina Leaves Albany State

By Kyle T. Mosley