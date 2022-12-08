Coach Vincent Dancy Resigns, Joins Deion Sanders at Colorado

The Mississippi Valley State University football program saw its leader over the past five seasons depart for a Power Five coaching opportunity as Coach announced his resignation today.



The Shuqualak, Mississippi native ended his time in the Delta as the fifth-longest tenured coach in program history, winning nine games from 2018-2022 despite numerous limitations regarding scholarships.



Coach Dancy was instrumental in mentoring six of his student-athletes on their way to All-SWAC Selections including Booker Chambers (RS / WR), (DB), (DL), (RB), (DB), and (twice, once as DL and once as LB).



He defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff for his first win in double overtime on Homecoming in 2018 and took down Texas Southern in 2019, setting the stage for a memorable 2021 season.



In 2021, the Delta Devils won its most games in nearly a decade with four, edging North Carolina Central as time expired, using two fourth quarter touchdowns to topple Bethune-Cookman on the road, sent the Seniors out on a high note with a 44-31 victory over Alabama State in their final home game, and ended the year by upsetting the SWAC West Champion Prairie View A&M Panthers in Texas.



This past season saw Valley come on strong toward the end of the year, winning two of its final three contests against Alabama A&M in front of a national audience (ESPN U) before knocking the Panthers out of the SWAC Championship Game in the season finale for their second straight triumph over PVAMU.



Athletic Director Hakim McClellan expressed his appreciation for Coach Dancy's contributions:



"Over the past four seasons, Coach has helped to mold Mississippi Valley State University into one of the most competitive football programs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Coach Dancy has represented MVSU and the football program well in that time as the 17th head coach.



On behalf of Mississippi Valley State University, I want to extend our deepest appreciation to Coach for his incredible leadership of our football program. The energy that he poured into his teams was a shining light for MVSU and a point of pride for all the Valley family. More importantly, while Coach Dancy prepared his student-athletes for success on the field, he also ensured they were successful beyond football as proud graduates of Valley State.



MVSU President Jerryl Briggs shared, "We are thankful to Coach Dancy for his service to MVSU. He has served Valley in various capacities, a coach, a leader of young men, and a mentor to countless individuals throughout his time. He will always be a part of the Valley family and we wish him well in his future endeavors."



The MVSU Football program will continue progressing upward to become one of the best programs in the SWAC. The campus community, alums, fantastic fan base, and supporters of MVSU can be assured we will conduct an intense national search to find the next leader for MVSU football and continue to Elevate V-State."



The athletic department will conduct a nationwide search for the 18th leader of the program effective immediately and Defensive Coordinator has been appointed the Interim Head Coach.