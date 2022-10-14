Deion Sanders Allows '60 Minutes' To Go 'Prime Time'

"60 Minutes" travels to the Deep South in Jackson, MS and goes 'Prime Time' in its first interview with Coach Prime, Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders and Jon Wertheim; Credit: 60 Minutes

Deion Sanders is Coach Prime. Before he was Coach Prime, we knew him as "Prime Time" or "Neon Deion" Sanders. Like him or not, he personifies greatness and is a legend of college football and professional football, with a bust in Canton to solidify his status.

"60 Minutes" journalist Jon Wertheim traveled to Jackson, MS, to meet and delve into the mind of Deion Sanders. Millions will witness the renaissance of HBCU football, his spiritual movement, and how he attempts to quench the thirst for success at Jackson State.

Wertheim will discover why Sanders decided to coach at the storied HBCU program following the murder of George Floyd, the economic challenges for JSU, his health, and whether he'd consider coaching in the National Football League.

Sanders has a restless spirit in his tireless pursuit of excellence in his life for his children, football team, mentees, assistant coaches, HBCUs, and most of all, himself. Constantly evolving and seeking new challenges, The Jackson State head coach is a beacon of light pointing the way for HBCU football to find a new way to glory.

For some, he's opened a new Underground Railroad. Some will come along. Others will continue to doubt and stay left behind.

Coach Prime won't stop leading his disciples to new perspectives regardless of their situation.

And hopefully, to new levels of success and find their greatness.

