Prairie View's Coach McDowell Confident 'Purple and Gold' Can Defeat Southern

Houston, TX — April on the Hill had a new atmosphere as Ralph Cooper and I walked by legendary Prairie Coach Billy Nicks bust outside the Prairie View A&M athletics building. After 12 seasons, the longtime assistant ascended as the Panthers' head coach.

Prairie View A&M; Credit: PVAMU Athletics

I recall listening to a confident and slightly uncomfortable new head coach who offered compliments and well wishes concerning his departed colleague Eric Dooley. Yet, you could sense a few of the Prairie View assistants seething. They pulled Coop and me aside. "We want Southern!" Saturday, they will get their wish.

The Jaguars ride into Texas off I-10 West to Hwy 290 West for a SWAC West showdown between the challenger Southern Jaguars (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) against division leader Prairie View Panthers (3-2, 3-0 SWAC). Should Southern win, they earn a slight tie-breaker over Prairie View.

If the Panthers defeat the Jaguars, they will enjoy a two-game lead over Southern. Most of all, whoever wins, earns bragging rights.

Whichever coach wins will gain the respect of the SWAC and the confidence of his players.

"The social media exchanges are of the chain right now," McDowell said. "Southern guys are saying it's a homecoming for them. I told my guys, 'do not let that team come here and establish that.' We are a different team, and we have a different vibe. You guys are at the top of the conference in the West, and they are still not showing you respect. No better way this weekend than for you to show them. You're at the top for a reason, and you must go out there and prove it."

QB Trazon Connley of Prairie View A&M; Credit: PVAMU Athletics

TALE OF THE TAPE

Prairie View is No. 3 in the conference for total team defense, allowing 310.6 yards per game behind No. 2 Southern, surrendering 296 yards per game. In the total offense category, the Jaguars sit at No. 2 behind Jackson State with 444 yards per game. The Panthers are No. 10 in the SWAC at 323.8 yards per game.

Rushing the football is Prairie View's strength, with running back Ahmad Antoine ranked third in the SWAC, averaging 79.2 rushing yards per contest. Southern's QB Besean McCray (74.8 yards/gm) and RB Kendric Rhymes (51.5 yards/gm) are a dangerous tandem of rushers. But the dual-threat McCray poses the most significant problems for Prairie View.

"He's a good player. If we can contain Besean, I know we'll be okay," McDowell reflected on the Jaguars' offense. "The way Dooley runs his offense, we know each other well. He might have a few wrinkles in store, but for the most part, he will be who he is on offense. We need to pressure McCray and make him do things he doesn't want to do in the game. I think our front seven can cause some problems for him."

Credit: PVAMU Athletics

KEY PLAYERS

Ahmad Antoine is the center of the Panthers' offense. "He's a workhorse, and we can't do it without him," McDowell commented. "He's been nicked up a bit and not 100%, but he's still giving it to us. That's what you like about a football player. He's going to go out and give it his all, work hard, and even wants to play special teams. I took him out, but he got mad and wanted to go back in," the coach chuckled. "He's gonna be a major factor in how we attack this game."

McDowell mentioned senior defensive tackle Dante Carter, junior linebacker Tre'Vion Green, and senior defensive back Tariq Mulmore as members of the Panthers' front seven that could play critical roles Saturday. He told Carter and Mulmore, "I know you guys are from that area [Louisiana]. So it should mean more to you to go out and perform well against this team. You got bragging rights on the line when you go back down that way, so I'm looking forward to these young men stepping up."

The first-year coach believes his team has been playing well, but not for all four quarters. Against Southern, it will take a complete effort and execution for Prairie View to hang another SWAC win on the board. "We've been trying to get the team to understand, to make plays early and often when the opportunity presents itself."

Trazon Connley has been the leader the Panthers needed this season. Coach McDowell knows the key is for Connley and Antoine to connect and be consistent on the RPO [run pass option] plays. "At times, Trazon pulled it when he should have given Antoine the ball and vice versa. If he can do that, he'll make many good things happen for us." McDowell jokingly said, "If he handed the ball off to Antoine, he would have been hitting his head on the goal post with a touchdown. But, he understands what we need him to do as our quarterback."

AREAS OF IMPROVEMENT

McDowell has been a defensive specialist since his days in college at Miami and in the NFL with the Oilers and Titans.

He expressed how the defense can be a bit more aggressive and confident on their reads. Also, they must limit the penalties in key situations. For the most part, the Panthers are sound and make the third-fewest penalties in the SWAC at 33 for 282 yards (56.4 per game). Conversely, Southern's opponents are the least penalized, with 23 for 185 yards per game. His receivers must make plays. Connley has thrown footballs "that's been there, but they haven't cashed in on plays. I'm challenging those guys to go out and make great plays" against Southern. Sacks and tackles for losses are missing. Coach McDowell believes his guys missed several plays to begin the season. "They have missed tackles in the backfield and gave up another three to four yards. Just think where we could be in the stats" if they made the tackles.

DL Jason Dumas, Southern; Credit: Fred Green, Southern Athletics

Saturday, Southern's defensive lineman Jason Dumas returns to The Hill. Last week, he was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, and the Panthers must limit his "big play" potential.

You cannot deny the game's many storylines and layers are appealing. Still, the only things that matter are which team will limit the mistakes, capitalize on opportunities, and win the mental game. Coach Bubba McDowell may not say this game is personal or noteworthy, but beating his former head coach will go a long way for him and the Panthers having a shot at the Celebration Bowl.

"The best team will win. I believe it's going to be that purple and gold in the end," McDowell concluded.

Will the Panthers win the battle of the cats over the Jaguars?

We shall see.

Prediction: Prairie View 34, Southern 30

What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: