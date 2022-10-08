Skip to main content

Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. Have Heated Post-Game Handshake

There wasn't a friendly mid-field post-game exchange between the popular SWAC coaches.

At Alabama State, Jackson State had a hard-fought 26-12 win on the road. But the Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. wasn't too pleased to exchange hugs with Tigers head coach Deion Sanders.  

Sanders-Robinson Jr Heated Exchange

As Sanders approached Robinson Jr., they shook hands, but as Coach Prime went in to hug him, the ASU coach pushed him away and snatched his arm from Sanders.   

Sanders was stunned and looked around, wondering what just happened at mid-field. Soon after, he walked away to the Tigers' locker room.

Robinson may have taken exception to Sanders' 'homecoming paycheck' comments on Monday during the SWAC Coaches press conferences. Sanders alluded that Jackson State was only scheduled for Alabama State to get a sellout and make money off the Tigers' visit.

Next up, Jackson State will travel to Bethune-Cookman for a SWAC East clash on Saturday, October 15.

