Deion Sanders Teases Hiring Defensive Guru Mike Zimmer

Deion Sanders created a buzz for HBCU football fans with a tweet, "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOINING JACKSON STATE." Zimmer coached Sanders while with the Dallas Cowboys from 1995-1999, where they won Super Bowl XXX together. Deion has always spoken highly of his time under Zimmer.

Sanders hired Mike Zimmer's nephew Andrew Zimmer during the offseason to serve as an analyst for the Tigers football program.

Jackson State has not confirmed hiring Mike Zimmer in any capacity.

Jan 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer waves to the crowd after the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Zimmer is a defensive guru. The former Minnesota Vikings head coach has over 43 years of coaching experience from college to the National Football League. In 2009, Zimmer won the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award and the George Halas Award in 2010.

He was terminated from his position with the Vikings after the 2021 season and left with a 74–59–1 (.556) record.

Getting a coach like Mike Zimmer would an outstanding hire for the Jackson State program with the highly competitive and contentious 2022 SWAC season kicking off. Jackson State opens the season when thy face Florida A&M in the 2022 Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock State in Miami, Florida on Sept. 4.

HBCU LEGENDS TOP ARTICLES