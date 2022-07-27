Greenwood, Inc.'s co-founder and chairman, Ryan Glover, announced his firm's new two-year partnership with Jackson State freshman phenom Travis Hunter. The fintech platform for the black and brown communities wanted a brand ambassador who embodied the spirit of being a "brave trailblazer," Glover said. "I believe this is a very important partnership in the unification between Greenwood and Travis Hunter."

Greenwood wants Hunter to start building generational wealth for his family and provide him the tools, resources, and financial education to manage via the bank. The hope is that Greenwood will empower him to manage his financial independence confidently.

Glover to HBCU Legends, "our Choose Black campaign celebrated "trailblazers" in our community who chose to make brave personal decisions that will ultimately benefit the overall community today and years to come." He resumed, "Travis' commitment to select Jackson State University over all other schools in the country is a testament to our Choose Black mission and why we are celebrating him as our inaugural NIL recipient."

Hunter's decision to attend and play football at Jackson State University for head coach Deion Sanders was heralded by most but harshly criticized by others who believe he should have selected a Power 5 program. Glover repeatedly mentioned that Hunter was brave and had a tremendous future ahead.

With Travis choosing Jackson State and Coach Sanders, "it parallels why we started Greenwood to uplift our community from a financial perspective. And we believe we made a brave decision within an industry that has not been so kind to our community. So there are a ton of different synergies between Greenwood and Travis Hunter," Glover noted.

Glover is also an HBCU product as a graduate of Howard University. He hopes the Choose Black initiative will be the first of many between Greenwood and HBCU institutions.

"Our goal is to close the wealth gap that exists in America," Glover exclaimed. "Through the access to capital, the recirculation of capital, and deploying capital to deserving borrowers and in our core audience. But what's important about this particular deal with Travis is that he is a young adult. If we come through can through financial education, start altering or informing him, he will have an advantage. The information from Greenwood will help him make better-informed decisions for his immediate and long-term financial future."