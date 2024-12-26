HBCU Legends

Desean Jackson Reportedly Will Become Delaware State's Head Football Coach

The Hornets will join the ranks of HBCU football programs, bringing in NFL talent to become head coach.

Kyle T. Mosley

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; DeSean Jackson poses during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former NFL star DeSean Jackson is reportedly closing in on becoming Delaware State's new head coach of the Hornets' football team in the Mid-eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The initial news was reported by radio personality Jeff Lightsy Jr. and corroborated by Abreon Scott (Off Script).

HBCU Legends has learned that the university has contacted a former SWAC head coach to join Jackson's staff as the new offensive coordinator.

ESPN reporter Peter Thamel wrote, "Desean Jackson and Delaware State are finalizing an agreement for him to take the head coaching job there, per ESPN sources. He did an on-campus interview in recent days and the sides are expected to come together in the near future."

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jackson retired from football in 2023 and became an assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Longbeach, California. He was hired to coach the Bruins' wide receivers and punt return specialists. Woodrow Wilson is in the same town where he was raised. They finished the 2024 season with a record of 9-5.

Philadelphia drafted Jackson out of the University of California Berkeley as the 49th overall selection in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He currently resides in Moorestown, New Jersey. His official NFL retirement was on Nov. 29, 2023, after signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson completed his NFL career playing in 183 games, with 641 receptions, 11,263 receiving yards, and 58 touchdowns. He also rushed 72 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns. One of his specialties was as a punt and kick returner who recorded over 1,300 return yards and four touchdowns.

Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Delaware State Hornets are transforming the athletic department after the dismissal of former head football coach Lee Hull and athletic director Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson.

Charles A. "Tony" Tucker, who previously served as the senior associate vice president for athletics, has assumed the department's duties.

The Hornets finished the season at 1-11, 0-5 MEAC under Coach Hull in 2024.

