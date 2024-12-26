Desean Jackson Reportedly Will Become Delaware State's Head Football Coach
Former NFL star DeSean Jackson is reportedly closing in on becoming Delaware State's new head coach of the Hornets' football team in the Mid-eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). The initial news was reported by radio personality Jeff Lightsy Jr. and corroborated by Abreon Scott (Off Script).
HBCU Legends has learned that the university has contacted a former SWAC head coach to join Jackson's staff as the new offensive coordinator.
ESPN reporter Peter Thamel wrote, "Desean Jackson and Delaware State are finalizing an agreement for him to take the head coaching job there, per ESPN sources. He did an on-campus interview in recent days and the sides are expected to come together in the near future."
Jackson retired from football in 2023 and became an assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Longbeach, California. He was hired to coach the Bruins' wide receivers and punt return specialists. Woodrow Wilson is in the same town where he was raised. They finished the 2024 season with a record of 9-5.
Philadelphia drafted Jackson out of the University of California Berkeley as the 49th overall selection in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
He currently resides in Moorestown, New Jersey. His official NFL retirement was on Nov. 29, 2023, after signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jackson completed his NFL career playing in 183 games, with 641 receptions, 11,263 receiving yards, and 58 touchdowns. He also rushed 72 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns. One of his specialties was as a punt and kick returner who recorded over 1,300 return yards and four touchdowns.
Delaware State Hornets are transforming the athletic department after the dismissal of former head football coach Lee Hull and athletic director Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson.
Charles A. "Tony" Tucker, who previously served as the senior associate vice president for athletics, has assumed the department's duties.
The Hornets finished the season at 1-11, 0-5 MEAC under Coach Hull in 2024.
