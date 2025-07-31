NFL And HBCU Legend Doug Williams To Receive President's Lifetime Achievement Award
HOUSTON - HBCU legend and Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams will be honored with the prestigious President's Lifetime Achievement Award—the highest civilian recognition in America for lifelong service and volunteerism. The award will be presented to Williams at a celebratory ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Howard University, located inside the Armour J. Blackburn Center in Washington, D.C.
The former Grambling State quarterback and current NFL executive will be recognized for over 4,000 hours of significant volunteer work that benefits others.
The President's Lifetime Achievement Award website states about the recognition, "The honor was established by the executive order of President George W. Bush to honor volunteers who give thousands of hours per year to helping others. That includes areas such as mental health and wellness, job readiness and creation, mentorship, and program development to help communities at risk."
The Zachary, Louisiana native is well-known for his historic achievements both on and off the field. As a player, he became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl by leading Washington to victory in Super Bowl XXII. He earned the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his electrifying four-touchdown performance to defeat John Elway and the Denver Broncos, 42-10.
Doug Williams, alongside another Grambling State and NFL legend, James "Shack" Harris, co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame and Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Since the bowl game's inception, over 400 young student-atheletes were presented and exposed to NFL, CFL, and UFL professional scouts and draft decision makers. The men are very proud of launching the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, which has provided hundreds of job and scholarship opportunities for HBCU students attending each year.
The Doug Williams Foundation is a testament to his unwavering dedication to service, which closely aligns with the mission of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Williams' influence extends into his NFL executive roles, most notably with the Washington Commanders. He continues to serve as a mentor at his alma mater, Grambling State University. Doug Williams is a remarkable leader dedicated to community service, education, and ensuring that others are not overlooked for opportunities.
The ceremony at Howard University will honor his remarkable legacy—not only as a sports figure, but also as a transformative leader whose service continues to inspire future generations.