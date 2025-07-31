HBCU Legends

NFL And HBCU Legend Doug Williams To Receive President's Lifetime Achievement Award

Doug Williams will receive the honor in August at Howard University.

Kyle T. Mosley

Doug Williams
Doug Williams / HBCU Legends
In this story:

HOUSTON - HBCU legend and Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams will be honored with the prestigious President's Lifetime Achievement Award—the highest civilian recognition in America for lifelong service and volunteerism. The award will be presented to Williams at a celebratory ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Howard University, located inside the Armour J. Blackburn Center in Washington, D.C.

The former Grambling State quarterback and current NFL executive will be recognized for over 4,000 hours of significant volunteer work that benefits others.  

The President's Lifetime Achievement Award website states about the recognition, "The honor was established by the executive order of President George W. Bush to honor volunteers who give thousands of hours per year to helping others.  That includes areas such as mental health and wellness, job readiness and creation, mentorship, and program development to help communities at risk."

The Zachary, Louisiana native is well-known for his historic achievements both on and off the field. As a player, he became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl by leading Washington to victory in Super Bowl XXII. He earned the game's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his electrifying four-touchdown performance to defeat John Elway and the Denver Broncos, 42-10.

Doug Williams, alongside another Grambling State and NFL legend, James "Shack" Harris, co-founded the Black College Football Hall of Fame and Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. Since the bowl game's inception, over 400 young student-atheletes were presented and exposed to NFL, CFL, and UFL professional scouts and draft decision makers. The men are very proud of launching the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, which has provided hundreds of job and scholarship opportunities for HBCU students attending each year.

The Doug Williams Foundation is a testament to his unwavering dedication to service, which closely aligns with the mission of the President's Lifetime Achievement Award.  

Williams' influence extends into his NFL executive roles, most notably with the Washington Commanders. He continues to serve as a mentor at his alma mater, Grambling State University. Doug Williams is a remarkable leader dedicated to community service, education, and ensuring that others are not overlooked for opportunities.

The ceremony at Howard University will honor his remarkable legacy—not only as a sports figure, but also as a transformative leader whose service continues to inspire future generations.

HBCU FOOTBALL

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football