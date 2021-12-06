Eric Dooley Leaves Prairie View, Named Southern University's New Head Coach

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Eric Dooley Named Head Coach at Southern University

    Southern University officially announced Eric Dooley as its new head football coach.
    Author:

    Southern University officially announced Eric Dooley as its new head football coach.  Dooley has agreed to become the 20th head coach in the institution's history.

    Coach Dooley will inherit an underperforming football team at Southern University (4-7, 3-5 SWAC). Under interim head coach Jason Rollins, the Jaguars finished third in the SWAC West Division and lost to Grambling in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic 29-26.

    Dooley wrapped up his third season as head coach of the Prairie View A&M program. He led the Panthers to an overall record of 7-5, 6-2 in the SWAC, and earned the SWAC West Division title.

    On Dec. 4, Prairie lost to Jackson State (11-1, 9-0 SWAC) in the 2021 SWAC Championship game by a final score of 27-10.

    Prairie View A&M head coach Eric Dooley, left, and JSU head coach Deion Sanders, right

    Read More

    According to the Prairie View Athletics website, Dooley was previously at Grambling State University as the Tigers' offensive coordinator (2014-17), including one year as quarterbacks coach (2014) and two years as receivers coach (2016-17). 

    "Dooley helped the Tigers to three consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division titles (2015-17), two SWAC Championships (2016-17), and an HBCU National Championship (2016). While at GSU, his offenses averaged at least 31 points per game in all four seasons, and ranked first or second in the SWAC in scoring offense each of the last three seasons. In 2016, he was named American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Assistant Coach of the Year."

    Eric Dooley

    Dooley takes on the challenge to fill the leadership void at Southern after Dawson Odums left the program for Norfolk State University. Odums was the Jaguars' head coach from 2013 to 2020.

    No official comments from Prairie View A&M on Coach Dooley's departure.

    More HBCU Football Coverage

    Coach Dooley after loss 2
    Football

    Eric Dooley Leaves Prairie View, Named Southern University's New Head Coach

    just now
    John "Buck" O'Neil
    HBCU News

    HBCU News: Edward Waters' Buck O'Neil Elected into Baseball Hall of Fame with Pioneer Bud Fowler

    15 hours ago
    Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, left, and JSU Athletic Director Ashley Robinson
    Football

    Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State Are 'One More' Win Away From Black College National Championship

    21 hours ago
    IMG_20211204_125107_284
    SWAC

    Jackson State-Prairie View Halftime Report

    Dec 4, 2021
    MVI_4061
    Jackson State University

    Watch: Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders in pregame warm up routine.

    Dec 4, 2021
    Deion and Son
    Jackson State University

    Deion and Shilo Sanders' Father-Son Bond Captured by Mississippi-Based Artist

    Dec 4, 2021
    SWAC Championship
    SWAC

    Prairie View vs. Jackson State: 2021 SWAC Football Championship Game Preview, Prediction, and Odds

    Dec 4, 2021
    Prairie View
    SWAC

    5 Keys to Victory for Prairie View in the SWAC Championship Game

    Dec 3, 2021