Eric Dooley Leaves Prairie View, Named Southern University's New Head Coach

Eric Dooley Named Head Coach at Southern University
Southern University officially announced Eric Dooley as its new head football coach. Dooley has agreed to become the 20th head coach in the institution's history.
Coach Dooley will inherit an underperforming football team at Southern University (4-7, 3-5 SWAC). Under interim head coach Jason Rollins, the Jaguars finished third in the SWAC West Division and lost to Grambling in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic 29-26.
Dooley wrapped up his third season as head coach of the Prairie View A&M program. He led the Panthers to an overall record of 7-5, 6-2 in the SWAC, and earned the SWAC West Division title.
On Dec. 4, Prairie lost to Jackson State (11-1, 9-0 SWAC) in the 2021 SWAC Championship game by a final score of 27-10.
According to the Prairie View Athletics website, Dooley was previously at Grambling State University as the Tigers' offensive coordinator (2014-17), including one year as quarterbacks coach (2014) and two years as receivers coach (2016-17).
"Dooley helped the Tigers to three consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division titles (2015-17), two SWAC Championships (2016-17), and an HBCU National Championship (2016). While at GSU, his offenses averaged at least 31 points per game in all four seasons, and ranked first or second in the SWAC in scoring offense each of the last three seasons. In 2016, he was named American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Assistant Coach of the Year."
Dooley takes on the challenge to fill the leadership void at Southern after Dawson Odums left the program for Norfolk State University. Odums was the Jaguars' head coach from 2013 to 2020.
No official comments from Prairie View A&M on Coach Dooley's departure.
