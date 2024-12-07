FIU Names Willie Simmons Head Coach
Willie Simmons will be named the new head football coach of Florida International University. The former head coach of the Florida A&M Rattlers will leave Duke University as the Blue Devils running backs coach to assume the job to lead the Panthers.
Simmons, 44, coached the Florida A&M Rattlers to win the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl and the 2023 Division I HBCU Football Championship. He posted a record of 66-24 as a head coach with Florida A&M and Prairie View A&M since the 2015 football season. During his tenure at FAMU, his team registered a 45-13 and 22-2 SWAC record since 2021.
OFFICIAL FIU ANNOUNCEMENT
Possessing a proven pedigree as a program-changing and championship-winning collegiate head coach with deep Florida ties, Willie Simmons has been named FIU's seventh head football coach, Director of Athletics Scott Carr announced Saturday.
Simmons, 44, most recently spent the 2024 season as an assistant coach overseeing the running backs at Duke, helping guide the ACC member to a 9-3 record. Prior to that, the Florida native transformed the Florida A&M program, serving six years (2018-23) as head coach of the Rattlers, compiling a 45-13 (.776) overall record and a 34-5 (.872) mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play.
Press conference details to officially introduce Simmons will be released later on Saturday.
Additionally, Simmons – a former starting quarterback at Clemson – led the Rattlers to two HBCU National Championships (2019, 2023) and their first SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl title in 2023.
"Words cannot express how excited I am to lead FIU football into the future!" exclaimed Simmons. "I look forward to leading this program to newer heights as we strive to match our athletic prowess with the academic greatness of this world-class institution. There's no better place to coach and play football than sunny South Florida, and we look forward to bringing the best and the brightest to the 305! The Future is NOW! PAWS UP!!!"
Before his tenure at Florida A&M, Simmons spent three seasons (2015-17) as the head coach at Prairie View A&M where he accumulated a 21-11 overall record (.656) and a 19-6 showing (.760) in SWAC play. He held a winning record in all three seasons, making him the first Panthers head coach in more than 55 years to achieve that feat.
At both FAMU and PVAMU, Simmons turned around programs en route to his career 66-24 record (.733). In the three seasons prior to Simmons' arrival at Prairie View A&M, the Panthers went 14-19 (.424); in Simmons' three seasons in Prairie View, Texas, they went 22-11 (.667). In five seasons prior to Simmons' arrival at Florida A&M, the Rattlers went 14-43 (.246) on the field; in Simmons' five seasons (FAMU did not play in COVID-impacted 2020) in Tallahassee, they went 45-13 (.776).
"I'm thrilled to welcome Willie, his wife, Shaia, and the entire Simmons family into our FIU family," stated Carr. "Willie is a proven winner. In his eight seasons as a head coach, he has never had a losing season, and he won nine or more games in each of those last four years.
"Willie has strong recruiting ties to South Florida and connections throughout the entire state. We have the utmost confidence in him building a competitive program that will compete for championships. It's truly an exciting day for FIU and I urge Panther Nation to support and invest in our football program. Paws Up!"
FLORIDA A&M (2018-23)
Under Simmons' guidance, FAMU registered four-straight seasons of nine or more wins, including a 12-1 ledger and undefeated season in SWAC action (8-0) during the 2023 campaign.
Simmons received consecutive AFCA Region 3 Coach of the Year honors (2022, 2023) and was tabbed as the 2023 SWAC Coach of the Year. The Rattlers finished each year nationally ranked in the top 25, including 2023 when they posted a No. 5 rank in the final FCS poll to register their highest position since 1998 and their first 10-win season since 1999.
In 2023, the Rattlers ranked in the top-20 nationally in 17 statistical categories, including top 5 in eight different areas: 1st in pass efficiency defense (102.48), 2nd in third-down defense (.282) and total defense (260.8), 3rd in scoring defense (15.2) and tackles for loss (7.8) and 4th in defensive touchdowns (four), passes intercepted (17) and rushing defense (94.0). Additionally, FAMU ended the year with 11 consecutive wins – including a 35-14 victory against Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship – and a 30-26 triumph over Howard University in the Celebration Bowl.
During the 2023 docket alone, Simmons guided four players to All-America nods, including the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in linebacker Isaiah Major. On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Jeremy Moussa was selected as the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,893 yards with 22 touchdowns.
During his tenure, Simmons mentored numerous players to All-MEAC and All-SWAC honors, including quarterback Ryan Stanley, who finished his career at FAMU as the school's all-time leader in passing yards (8,424), pass attempts (1,187), pass completions (636) and passing touchdowns (67). Additionally, Stanley graduated ranking 2nd all-time in MEAC history for passing yards and completions, and was named the 2019 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Furthermore, linebacker Isaiah Land earned the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner, which is given annually to the FCS National Defensive Player of the Year. Land, the 2021 SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, led the nation in sacks (19) and tackles for loss (25.5) en route to an All-America season. He later signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in May of 2023.
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (2015-17)
With Simmons in charge, the Panthers scored 30+ points in 70 percent of their games, including nine times alone in 2015 when Prairie View A&M was the highest-scoring FCS team in the nation, averaging 44.9 points per game.
During each of Simmons' three seasons, Prairie View A&M ranked in the top 40 in the FCS nationally in passing offense, scoring offense and tackles for loss. Additionally, the Panthers posted top-30 statistical showings in two of his three campaigns in total offense and sacks.
ALCORN STATE (2012-14)
Prior to Prairie View A&M, Simmons spent three years as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Alcorn State, where he helped the Braves win the 2014 SWAC title and HBCU National Championship. During his final two seasons, Simmons aided Alcorn State to top-20 rankings nationally in scoring offense – including a 44 points-per-game average in 2014, which ranked 2nd in the country.
While Simmons resided in Lorman, Miss., quarterback John Gibbs Jr. was named 2014 SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year while breaking several long-standing records held by Steve "Air" McNair. He became the first SWAC player to throw for more than 2,500 yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in the same season after compiling 2,482 and 1,006 yards, respectively. In addition to Gibbs' accolades that season, the Braves had four players rush for 690+ yards, while the wide receiver corps featured four players with 22+ receptions.
In his second year at Alcorn State in 2013, the Braves finished with a 9-3 record to mark their first winning season since 2006 and first nine-win slate dating back to 1984. Running back Arold Walker garnered SWAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors after leading the team and the conference in rushing touchdowns (16), rushing yards (1,191) and rushing yards per game (99.2). He ranked 11th nationally in rushing scores and 18th in rushing yards. Walker also finished his career as Alcorn State's all-time leading rusher with 2,806 yards.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2007-11)
Simmons began his time at the current Conference USA school – then a Sun Belt Conference member at the same time along with FIU – as the running backs coach from 2007-09 before being promoted to the pass game coordinator and running backs coach in 2010. He spent his final season in 2011 as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach.
During his lone season as offensive coordinator, the Blue Raiders offense averaged more than 400 yards per game. Simmons' offense led the Sun Belt in total offense (401.8), rushing yards (146.75) and third-down conversion percentage (.401).
In 2010, Simmons coached the three-headed backfield of Phillip Tanner, Benny Cunningham and D.D. Kyles which helped the Blue Raiders produce one of the top rushing attacks in the country while combining for 21 touchdowns. All three averaged more than 4.5 yards per carry, and Tanner garnered all-conference honors. Additionally, Cunningham went on to earn 2012 All-Sun Belt accolades before signing as an undrafted free agent with the then-St. Louis Rams in May 2013. He went on to have a six-year professional career with the Rams and Chicago Bears.
From 2007-09, Simmons helped the Blue Red Raiders to consecutive bowl appearances for the first time in school history (2008, 2009) and set a Middle Tennessee FBS-record with 10 wins in 2009. Additionally, MTSU's rushing offense ranked in the top 2 in the conference in both 2009 and 2010.
CLEMSON (2006)
Simmons joined MTSU after a one-year stint on Tommy Bowden's staff at Clemson, where he was a graduate assistant working with the offense. The Tigers finished the year with an 8-5 overall ledger, a 5-3 record in the ACC and an appearance in the 2006 Music City Bowl against Kentucky. Simmons had a hand in the development of running back C.J. Spiller, who was tabbed as a Freshman All-American and eventually was selected 9th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.
LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL (2005)
Simmons got his coaching start at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee where he served as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2005 season.
COLLEGIATE & PROFESSIONAL PLAYER (2000-05)
Simmons was a three-year letter winner (2000-02) at quarterback at Clemson, where he passed for 2,530 yards and 16 touchdowns in 24 games. As a freshman, Simmons came off the bench and threw for 228 yards and a then-record-tying four touchdowns in Clemson's 38-24 win at North Carolina to earn ACC Rookie of the Week honors.
Simmons played two years as a backup before becoming the starter in 2002. He graduated ranked in the top 12 in Clemson history in passing yardage, passing efficiency, completion percentage and interception avoidance.
Following three seasons at Clemson in which he was part of four bowl games (1999 Peach, 2000 Gator, 2001 Humanitarian, and 2002 Tangerine), Simmons transferred to The Citadel for the 2003 season and earned First Team All-Southern Conference honors. He led the Bulldogs to their first winning season in six years, and only the third in the previous 10 seasons.
After his collegiate playing career, Simmons played professionally for one season (2005) with the Sioux City Bandits, where he was the only player in the United Indoor Football League to account for at least one passing, rushing, receiving and returning touchdown.
PERSONAL
A native of Quincy, Fla., Simmons graduated with a bachelor's degree in sports marketing from Clemson in 2002. At the time, Simmons was the fastest football player to ever graduate from Clemson, accomplishing the milestone in three years.
Simmons is married to the former Shaia Beckwith, also of Quincy, Fla., and they are the parents of sons Louis III and Wraylon, and daughters Amerie, Raven, Shailoh and Truth.
THE WILLIE SIMMONS FILE
Hometown: Quincy, Fla.
Education: Clemson, 2002 (Sports Marketing)
Wife: Shaia
Children: Louis III, Amerie, Raven, Shailoh, Wraylon, Truth
Birthday: Oct. 12, 1980
WILLIE SIMMONS COACHING TIMELINE
2005: Lincoln HS (Fla.) (Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks)
2006: Clemson (Graduate Assistant/Offense)
2007-09: Middle Tennessee (Running Backs)
2010: Middle Tennessee (Pass Game Coordinator/Running Backs)
2011: Middle Tennessee (Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs)
2012-14: Alcorn State (Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs)
2015-17: Prairie View A&M (Head Coach)
2018-23: Florida A&M (Head Coach)
2024: Duke (Assistant Coach/Running Backs)
Present: FIU (Head Coach)