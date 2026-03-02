Colorado and Former Bethune-Cookman Quarterback Dominiq Ponder Passes at 23
In this story:
Former Bethune-Cookman and Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died at 23, reportedly in a single-car accident.
According to USA Today Sports, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed "that a 23-year-old make died in a single-car accident in Boulder County at about 3 a.m. on March 1" after hitting an electrical pole and rolling over. "The driver was pronounced dead on the scene," reported Patrol Sergeant Ivan Alvarado to the outlet.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders posted on social media: "Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let's pray for all who knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you're receiving a good 1."
Ponder was a native of Naples, Florida. He joined Bethune-Cookman in 2023 after playing at Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy in South Carolina. In 2024, he transferred to Colorado but did not play for the Buffaloes until this season, when he appeared in two games, throwing once and rushing twice.
As a backup quarterback for the Wildcats, he appeared in two games against Jackson State and Florida A&M. His stats at Bethune-Cookman were two completions for 33 yards and two interceptions.
The Bethune-Cookman Athletics department posted:
"The Wildcat family is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Bethune-Cookman student-athlete Dominiq Ponder. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates."
Dominiq's intended major was Criminology at Bethune-Cookman.
Ponder was a standout player at Carol City in Opa Locka and Naples high schools in Florida. As a sophomore with Naples, he passed for 511 yards and 10 touchdowns. 247Sports rated him as a three-star quarterback in the state of Florida.
