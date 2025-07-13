HBCU Legends

Former HBCU Football Player Fatally Shot In Houston Incident

The former HBCU football player played four seasons at Texas Southern University under Coach Clarence McKinney.

Kyle T. Mosley

Texas Southern University Tigers Football Team
Texas Southern University Tigers Football Team / Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends
In this story:

HOUSTON – Tyler Martinez, a former defensive tackle for the Texas Southern University Tigers, was killed in Houston, Texas, on Friday, July 11, 2025.  

Martinez, 24, died after being shot multiple times by Isaac Jasper Robinson, 22. Police described the incident as a "parking garage dispute" between the two individuals.

The incident occurred at the Mac 4460 Apartments on South MacGregor Way at Calhoun, where both Martinez and Robinson resided, according to Houston Police.

Police reports note Robinson returned to the scene of the shooting and allegedly admitted his involvement in the incident. He was booked and processed in Harris County at approximately 9:22 pm on Friday.

ABOUT THE COURT APPEARANCE

Robinson is said to be a student at Texas Southern University (TSU). He appeared in Harris County Court for a probable cause hearing at Court No. 482, where he was charged with first-degree murder, a felony.

According to the Houston Stringer: "The Court heard that during a fight, a woman associated with Robinson retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and handed it to him. Witnesses stated that as the physical struggle ended, Martinez appeared to have withdrawn from the conflict. Robinson then allegedly fired three shots into Martinez's torso, resulting in his death."

The judge, Veronica M. Nelson, presided and set the bond at $100,000, along with additional conditions for Robinson's release, as submitted by Harris County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Meriwether.   

BOND CONDITIONS

Bond conditions are as follows:

  • State requests the Defendant not possess any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons.
  • State requests the Defendant submit to random urinalysis.
  • State requests the Defendant be prohibited from using, possessing, or consuming any alcohol, controlled substance, dangerous drug, or marijuana unless prescribed pursuant to a lawful prescription issued by a medical doctor.
  • State requests the Defendant submit to electronic monitoring by signing the contractual agreements and complying with any stipulated curfews and rules.
  • State requests the Defendant be subject to curfew and that Defendant remain at home, as provided to the Court, between the hours of 7 pm and 7 am.
  • Robinson's travel is restricted.

Martinez was a student-athlete at Texas Southern for four seasons, from 2019 to 2023, under former head coach Clarence McKinney. He made 20 game appearances, recording 57 tackles, four sacks, and five tackles for losses.

He was a standout high school player from Humble, Texas.

HBCU Legends will provide more details on this developing story.

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

